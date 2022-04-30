Dopamine dressing has been one of 2022’s biggest trends, but it doesn’t only apply to the clothes you put on your back. It can apply to everything, including your home. And the latest designer x high street collaboration is here to help you inject much needed pops of colour into your living space.

H&M Home is already known for being one of the best homeware stores when it comes to kitting out your abode, and now the Swedish retailer has teamed up with Iranian-French designer, India Mahdavi, for a new must-have collection. The Paris-based architect’s name might ring a bell for anyone who has ever dined at London’s Sketch restaurant, because Mahdavi is the brains – and designer – behind that iconic pink Gallery Room, as well as other lush interiors in Tokyo and Paris.

Now, the designer is here to help you bring blended bold hues through a curated collection designed for everyday life, which features gradient plates, checked cushion covers, and a woollen blanket in mix-and-match shades. Mahdavi hopes to “spread a joyful palette of colours” with a vibrant range of crafted ceramics and textiles which includes out-of-focus graphics and gradient colour plays.

“Many people are scared of colour, but this is an easy way to approach it,” the designer said in a statement. Mahdavi’s creations showcase an organic gradient palette, made up of soft pinks and yellows that beautifully complement each other.

All items in the collection promise to imbue living spaces with an inviting cheerfulness that is the perfect antidote to neutral and minimalist interiors. The entire collection is available online and in stores now, with prices ranging from £12.99 for plates, mugs, and serving bowls, to £249 for a handwoven merino wool rug.

We predict that this collection will fly off the shelves. But if you’re unsure of where to look and what to buy, you can shop our top five pieces from the collection below.

