For women of color, the colder months often mean silk press season, aka rocking your hair straight or in a blowout for most of the winter. While I love a good silk press as an easy no-fuss way to style my lengths during these months (especially when it comes to wearing winter hats), the drop in temperature doesn’t always mean you have to reach for the straightener — there are plenty of super fun hairstyles for natural hair that are perfect for any holiday festivity.

Whether you're stuck in a style rut or getting ready in a pinch, it may be tempting to go for the usual twist outs, Bantu knots, and simple wash-and-go hairstyles you're accustomed to rocking on the daily. As fool-proof as these looks are, there's no better time to test out funky holiday ideas for curly hair. Going all-out with accessories galore, a massive updo, or fully pressed-out strands will definitely turn some heads.

Just because they’re so chic doesn’t mean these lewks are impossible to achieve at home. Here, we’ve rounded up some quick and easy holiday hairstyles to get naturalistas camera-ready in flash. A little twisting, braiding, and slicking of the strands may be in order, but you can nail your party hair in minutes if you pay close attention to any of these vloggers' tutorials. Keep reading to get some major holiday hair inspo.

1. Side-Swept Curly Fro

If you're in need of a last-minute 'do that puts your luscious curls on full display, try pushing your locks to one side of your head for a dramatic look. With just a quick rolling back and tucking of one side of your curls, you can achieve this chic hairstyle in under five minutes. Just check out Happy Curl Happy Girl's first tutorial on how to do the low-maintenance style in her full easy holiday hair video.

2. Twisted Curly Faux Hawk

Letting your curls flourish in a trendy faux hawk will definitely set you apart from the crowd. By adding a few flat twists going from the bottom to the top of your head, you can up the ante on what would be an average faux hawk. Just keep in mind that you may have to wash your hair prior and let it dry in overnight Bantu knots to get the most out of your curls in the morning. If you're not an avid twister, this quick style may take you a little more time, but the end result is definitely worth it.

3. Low Twisted Bun

Though Alicia James' hair Tutorial shows viewers how to tackle a low twisted bun with blown-out locks, you can keep your strands in their natural, coiled state if you wish. Using a combination of flat and two-strand twists worked back from the crown, simply gather your hair in a low side bun for an elegant holiday masterpiece. Just fast forward to the third and final how-to in her video if you don't believe how quickly you can nail this look.

4. Braided Crown

This Grecian-inspired hair transformation may have been intended for a bride-to-be, but that doesn't mean it isn't suitable for holiday partygoers. The Love Your Tresses tutorial actually uses Kanekalon braiding hair to achieve the look in a few short minutes. All it takes is a single part down the middle of your head and a pack of Kanekalon hair formed into a braid to attach to your own hair using a twist tie. Style number three, beginning at the 4:12 mark in the video, gives simple step-by-step instructions.

5. Faux Bun

Just like a braided crown, you can fake a voluminous bun with ease. Simply pull clean, moisturized hair into a low mini bun or knot. Next, attach a braided pack of Kanekalon weave to the knot using a hair tie. Wrap the braid around clockwise until it is formed into a low bun and secure it with bobby pins. Accenting your head with hair jewelry will add an extra touch of holiday glitz.

6. Puff With Curly Bangs

Naturally Sunny's how-to plays with texture in all the right ways using a combination of natural coils and wand curls. Begin by separating out the hair you'll want to use for your bang. Gather the remainder of your fro into a top knot or bun— the messier, the better. Finish the look by using a curling wand or iron to style the bang left out in the beginning.

7. Twisted Pin-Up

The term "glam" and fancy updos are pretty much synonymous. Carib Beauty's holiday tutorial gets the look down pat in just under five minutes. Piecing together a mix of flat and two-strand twists, this beauty shows you how to create a masterful pinup without picking up a single styling tool. And don't forget to accessorize once you're finished — sparkly barrettes can take your look to new heights.

8. Upside-Down Flat Twisted Bun

Standard twisting styles are nothing new. But an upside twist is something you don't see every day. If styling isn't really your forte, you may want to practice in the days leading up to your holiday party. Once you've mastered the technique, creating an upside-down, twisted messy bun on your big day will be easy as pie. If you're not sure where to begin, check out Zen Indian's tutorial at the 3:19 mark. If you just so happen to be a braiding wiz, try an upside-down braid in place of a flat twist to really show off your skills

9. Braided Center Bow

Fool your friends and family into thinking you're a master stylist by trying a literal hair bow for your holiday look. You'd think the difficulty meter would ring off of the charts with this one, but Babilon Kay's hair bow tutorial makes it look effortless on blown-out hair. She even adds a braided center for extra flair. It can literally be done in less than 10 minutes — watch how it's perfected below.

10. Retro Pompadour

Become a retro bombshell by testing out KayDee TV's pompadour this holiday season. It's a skillful combination of twists of varying sizes and braiding techniques. The master of the style herself says she completed the look in about five minutes. May the force be with you as you hope to achieve the same results.

11. Low Crescent Bun

Hair vlogger MsRosieVelt thinks of this style as a low, moon-shaped bun. All it takes is pinning back your hair with bobby pins and tucking your hanging strands up and over into a rounded shape across the back of your head. It sounds complex, but it's really easy peasy. Throwing in a few decorations like blingy hair accessories and faux Poinsettias will really spice up your 'do.

12. Sparkly Accents

If want something simple that still pops, YouTuber Naptural85 offers three foolproof hairstyles that would work for any holiday party. There’s no braiding required — all you need are some rhinestones, glitter, and sparkly hair pins to add a bit of shine to a more simple style. Whether it’s trying out a sparkly hairspray, rhinestone edges, or blinged-out hair clips, these looks are super eye-catching.

13. Twisted Top Knot

This twisted top knot bun by JC Love Beauty is the perfect way to get your hair out of your face while still wearing a style that’s fun and unique. All you need is a styling gel to slick back the base of your hair, then you’ll work through some braiding and twisting in order to achieve the elegant updo.

14. Braided Low Space Buns

While this YouTuber blow dries her natural hair before doing this look, it’s definitely something that can be achieved with natural hair that’s untouched by heat. These adorable braided space buns are the perfect accessory to a holiday look whether you’re going out ice-skating or taking holiday card pictures.