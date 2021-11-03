When it comes to your hair care routine, you probably have the basics down: a shampoo and conditioner your hair loves, a mask or leave-in conditioner that replenishes your tresses, an oil to nourish your hair, and a heat protectant to minimize damage and breakage. That’s a solid routine, but if you’re looking to give your strands some extra love, learning how to apply hair serum can level up your hair’s overall health.

It may sound like a product that’s just for your scalp, but a lot of hair serums are actually multipurpose. Used on the scalp, roots, and lengths for an extra boost of goodness, there are lots of different formulas on the market that help make your hair shiner and more workable.

“Hair serums are typically silicone-based and a little thicker than oils,” celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood explains to Bustle. “They help weigh hair down, add shine, and help control frizz.” They also protect the outermost layer of your hair strands and she notes that some are formulated to “help fertilize the scalp and promote hair growth.” Shine, frizz control, protection, and growth? Yes, please.

If you’ve never used a hair serum before, Bustle talked to Leatherwood and Lacy Redway, Unilever Global Stylist & Celebrity Hair Artist, to get all the info you’ll need. Read on for a quick and easy four-step that will explain how to apply hair serum like a pro.

Step One: Test Out Your Hair Serum

Shutterstock

With any new beauty product, it’s important to test it out before you fully commit. Redway suggests testing your hair serum “on the under layers of your hair before adding any on the top layers.” She adds that doing this will ensure that your strands can handle the product and aren’t too weighed down by it, preventing your ‘do from looking flat or greasy.

Step Two: Rub The Product On Your Palms

Catherine McQueen/Moment/Getty Images

Though it may be tempting to apply the product directly to your roots or ends, resist the urge and rub the serum on your palms before applying it. It’ll help you control and distribute the product better. “When you’re using a hair serum for the first time, I always suggest rubbing it into the palms of your hands before putting it on your hair,” Redway says.

If you’re wearing a protective hairstyle, feel free to add directly to your scalp. Then, you can cautiously and softly massage it on your scalp and roots with your fingertips.

Step Three: Apply Your Hair Serum In Small Sections

Shutterstock

When applying your hair serum, “gather small sections of your curls while applying for the best result,” Leatherwood says. She notes that working in small sections is especially important if you have curly hair since it will help make sure the product reaches your scalp and roots.

Step Four: Use The “Praying Hands Method”

Deepak Sethi/E+/Getty Images

Leatherwood recommends using the praying hands method once you’re ready to work the serum into your strands. “Apply the serum into the palms of your hands and using praying hands, gather the small sections between the palms of your hands as if you are praying or clapping,” she explains. “Move your hands together down the hair strands to evenly distribute the serum throughout the hair.”