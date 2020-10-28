Bobbi Brown is one of the world's most beloved makeup artists, and her namesake brand has been a global success ever since it launched nearly 30 years ago in 1991. Four years ago, Brown stepped away from her brand, and has been working on something extra special ever since. Here's everything you need to know about her new project, including how to buy Bobbi Brown's new line 'Jones Road' in the UK.

Jones Road is a brand new makeup brand from Brown, who created the line based on the principle that the world doesn't need more beauty products, but it does need better ones. Brown — who over the years has branched out into the world of wellness — sees her new project as exploring the relationship between health and beauty. "It's about helping people understand how health and wellness is the most important thing, and using makeup just so you look better," she explained in her recent Instagram video.

The makeup range contains products that are "clean, strategic, high-grade formulations that work on every skin type and tone," according to the website. They also do not contain any of the following: phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, PEGs, cyclic silicones, EDTA, or BPA. "We follow guidelines even more stringent than those of the E.U. to eliminate over 2,700 potentially harmful ingredients from our formulas," they promise.

In terms of what the collection actually consists of, there is a small edit of products to choose from, all of which are seemingly designed to be versatile and easy to use. The curated selection features Bobbi's chosen product, the Miracle Balm, which comes in four shades and is described as "the secret of no-makeup makeup."

"Genius in a pot," the description reads. "You can wear Miracle Balm alone, or use it to bronze, highlight, or tint the skin by mixing and matching shades."

In addition, there's a mascara, eyeliner pencil, eyeshadow pots, glosses, and the very intriguing Sparkle Wash, which looks like a dream for shimmer addicts.

Miracle Balm Jones Road

While I know this all sounds great, I do have some potentially devastating news for British fans, as Jones Road currently is only being sold in the U.S. market. I've reached out to reps of Bobbi's and will report back if I hear any exciting news, but so far there's no word on if or when we can expect the range over here. Hang on in there guys...