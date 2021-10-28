What We Know About The Fendi X Skims UK Drop

Two of the world’s most famous Kims are teaming up a highly anticipated fashion collaboration. Announced this week (Oct. 25), the Fendi X Skims line – spearheaded by Kim Jones and Kim Kardashian – is set to drop this November. But when will UK shoppers be able to get their hands on this coveted collection?

Kim Kardashian, who first launched Skims in 2019, officially announced the line in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, which recently named her 2021 Brand Innovator.

The entrepreneur and mum of four then unveiled the line on Instagram with a caption that read, “Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6 a.m. PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS.”

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Fendi’s Kim Jones revealed, “The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome. Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: Let’s do something together.”

So, when can UK fashion fans expect the line to drop here? Currently, Skims is stocked at Selfridges and Net-A-Porter, so your best bet is to check there first on November 9. You can also sign up to the Fendi X Skims mailing list here to get notified with any updates. Bustle has reached out to a Skims’ rep to see if we can find out any more info and we’ll update you if we hear anything.

The full itemised price list is yet to be announced, but keep a close eye on the Skims Instagram for behind-the-scenes looks and more updates about the collection.