The Ganni x Juicy Couture Collab Lets You Live Out Your Y2k Paris Hilton Dreams

It was the must-have velour tracksuit of the early 1990s, worn by Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, J Lo, Kim Kardashian, and seen on all the Hollywood It girls, and now the cult nineties brand has teamed up with super cool affordable Danish brand, Ganni, to create a new take on the stylish tracksuit. But when is the Juicy Couture x Ganni collection dropping and how can you get your hands on it in the UK? Here’s what we know so far.

What To Expect From The Ganni x Juicy Couture Collab?

The Ganni x Juicy Couture collection is expected to be colourful, bold, and inclusive, as well as encouraging self-expression, confidence, comfort, and fun. The 13-piece collection will feature everything from T-shirts, caps, skirts, tops, and leggings, made from certified organic and recyclable materials. “For the collection, we wanted to keep the essential 2000s mood and LA vibe while bringing some of Ganni’s contemporary Scandi feel to it, and I can’t wait for our community to create some iconic moments in it,” said Ganni’s creative director Ditte Refftrup in a statement.

Both the Ganni and Juicy Couture logos will feature throughout the collection, and the tracksuits will be available in purple, black, and brown, with both brand labels in dazzling diamante, featuring Gs and Js encircled by glittering hearts. “It was incredibly special to marry Ganni’s effortlessly cool Scandinavian DNA with Juicy’s LA vibe and off-duty celebrity heritage,” added Juicy Couture’s senior vice president, Taryn Washenik. “Ultimately we set out to inspire authenticity and self-expression with this collaboration and we are thrilled to see it come to life.”

Prices range from £95 to £275, while sizing spans from XXS to XL.

Where Can You Buy The Ganni x Juicy Couture Collab?

The Ganni x Juicy Couture 13-piece collection is availabkle to buy now at GANNI.com, GANNI stores worldwide and juicycouture.co.uk. Shop some of our favourte pieces below.

