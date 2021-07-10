Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics grew from the sale of her lip kits, which first became available in 2015. The kits sold out in minutes, creating a hype that few other celebrity-backed brands had done up until that point. In 2019, the brand had already reached the point of having a revenue of $200 million. In short: it’s a serious success story. But UK fans of the brand have long struggled to get their hands on the products with no official retailer or IRL stockist available – until now.

While Jenner’s subsequent skincare brand, Kylie Skin, launched into Selfridges in the UK in 2020, British shoppers wishing to buy one of the coveted lip kits or eyeshadow palettes still had to pay (hefty) international shipping fees via the U.S. site. Thankfully, that is going to change as of July 15. And better yet, Kylie Cosmetics will be available on the UK high street – via Boots. (And Selfridges and Harrods as of July 22.)

The exciting announcement first came via Instagram, where Jenner shared that her newly reformulated products (which are now vegan) would be hitting shops worldwide this time.

“The new @kyliecosmetics is coming JULY 15, 9am PST on KylieCosmetics.com,” the post began. “Everything is clean, vegan, and ready to go global. This means no animal oils, parabens or gluten, and we banned a list of over 1,600 other ingredients from being used in products, but made sure everything has amazing pigmentation and performance.”

This is just the latest in a series of impressive acquisitions Boots has made in the past year; in fact, they’ve managed to bag 54 new beauty brands including Disciple Skincare, Drunk Elephant, The Inkey List, NARS, and Kopari. (The new Sephora, anyone?)

Speaking about the arrival of Kylie Cosmetics to Boots, Alice Rafferty, the brand’s Premium Beauty Senior Buying Manager said: “We are always on the lookout for the best beauty brands to bring to the high street, and we can't wait for our customers to get their hands on Kylie’s products.”

You can already sign up to the waiting list at boots.com, too. The countdown is on.