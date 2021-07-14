What We Know So Far About The Pernille Teisbaek x Mango Collab

When it comes to Scandi-style minimalism, Danish influencer, stylist, and creative director Pernille Teisbaek has got it nailed. And from autumn 2021 you’ll be able to shop her look. Pernille Teisbaek is releasing a capsule wardrobe with Mango. After working with the brand for six years as a #MangoGirl, this will be the first time that she’s designed products with them and she’s said quality and timeless style is at the centre of the collection.

Mango announced that Teisbaek’s collection will be made up of 20 pieces of clothing and accessories. You can expect to see Teisbaek’s trade-mark off-duty model look injected into the pieces. Mango also said that materials were carefully chosen and sustainability was taken into consideration during the collaboration.

“Annonce After a long-term partnership with @mango I finally had the opportunity to create my own collection,” Teisbaek shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, “The collection is a mix of garments and accessories. I am so proud to have created a sustainable wardrobe that will last years ahead. Can’t wait to show you the result.”

The collection will be built around neutral tones as well as blues and blacks. Think exaggerated shoulders, cinched waists, silk cammies, and bold tailoring. Teisbaek is known for combining oversized blazers with bralettes, baseball jackets with cycling shorts, and colourful co-ords.

Having worked with the likes of Chanel, and By Malene Birger, Teisbaek often combines high-end brands and trends with high street fashion. And the best thing about her Mango collection? She’ll be the one styling the pieces so you’ll know exactly how she’d wear them.

You’ll be able to pick up the collection in October 2021 and Mango have said they’ll release more information about it closer to the time.