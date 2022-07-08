It is starting to feel like a distant memory, the days when Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty wasn’t readily available in the UK. And thank goodness for that, too. Hot on the heels of the successful launch of the Soft Liquid Blush, Gomez is back with a brand new collection, called Kind Words, and it is about to be on everyone’s lips – literally. And yes, it is available to buy in the UK.

The Kind Words range features a series of ten Matte Lipsticks and matching Matte Lip Liners, ranging from deep, warm browns to peachy pinks. In a nod to the collection’s name, each hue is named after a caring affirmation, think Talented (a true neutral beige), Creative (a muted peach), Lively (a rose pink) and Worthy (a muted mauve). There’s also rose mauve named Humble; Fun, a neutral mauve; Wise, a warm brown; Bold, a deep berry rose; Gifted, a deep dusty plum; and Strong, a rich chocolate brown. “Every shade is easy and wearable and just perfect for every day,” says Gomez.

Compassionate titles aside, the formula is what makes these lipsticks and liners stand out: a buttery, pigment-rich that glides on in one slick application and stays put for hours. The Kind Words Lip Liners are equally creamy; waterproof and glide on smoothly. And to make life even easier, the pencil features a built-in sharpener for easy application on-the-go. “This is everything I’ve ever wanted in a lip liner,” explains Gomez, “super smooth and doesn’t tug on your lips and made to last all day without feeling sticky.”

True to the brand’s ethos, the products are all vegan, and 1% of all sales are dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health resources in educational settings.

Available to buy from June 7, the range is available online and in-store exclusively at SpaceNK; lipsticks priced at £19 and lip liners at £14. If you're also looking for products to add to your makeup kit, check out seven of the best new beauty launches below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.