It seems like every celebrity worth their salt has their own beauty line these days. From Lady Gaga to Victoria Beckham, Kesha to Claudia Winkleman, many celebs have tried their hand at makeup and skincare. And now Selena Gomez is trying her hand at it. So what can we expect from the line, and when will Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez come to the UK? Here's everything we know so far.

The first thing to say about Rare Beauty (Rare is also the name of her January 2020 album release) is that it seems to come with an inspiring message behind it, direct from Selena herself. In a video on Twitter back in April, when Gomez first announced the line, she shared what we can expect in terms of the message and ethos of the brand.

The collection is inspired by Gomez's new found attitude to just being herself, rather than trying to be perfect all the time. It's all about wearing makeup to feel good for ourselves, rather than caring what other people think about us or how they see us.

During an Instagram Live where she debuted the line, Gomez explained:

"It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle. I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves."

She also revealed at the time she had been working on this for an impressive two years, and a big part of where the brand is going was decided by participation with her fans. "There’s lots and lots of other things I want to share with you guys, but we’re going to share them within a few months," she explained when she debuted the line.

Gomez revealed very little at the beginning, teasing a range of items from liquid lipsticks to blushers in the video, but revealed to her friend Amy Schumer in an interview with Interview magazine that the inclusive complexion collection will contain an impressive 48 shades of foundation and concealer to suit all skin tones. But now we have a full look at the collection, available at Sephora in North America.

Dropping the entire cruelty-free collection at once, the singer took to Instagram last week (September 3) to celebrate the launch posting a behind the scenes video of herself applying foundation, eyeliner and brow pencil. Gomez has thought of everything from lip balms and lip creams to brushes and a “multi-tasking” make-up sponge, treating fans to a total make-up bag overhaul in irresistible, minimalist soft cream and pink packaging.

Rare Beauty is also one of the few brands to directly link beauty and mental health. One percent of all sales, as well as funds raised from partners, will be directly dedicated to the newly created Rare Impact Fund, which is aimed at raising $100 million over the next ten years to “help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities.” Gomez told The Cut she hopes the Rare Beauty community will “challenge beauty norms by shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental health.”

The beauty brand’s product and shade names also get the Gomez positive attitude stamp of approval; Rare Beauty’s ‘With Gratitude’ Dewy Lip Balm (a moisturising, tinted lip balm) comes in shades such as ‘Empathy’, ‘Support’ and ‘Complement’, whereas the brand’s skin-prepping products, a 4-in-1 Mist and Illuminating Primer, have the moniker ‘Always The Optimist.’

Whilst the 100% vegan collection is available now in Sephora stores in North America, Gomez said that it will "go globally next year," during her Insta Live back in April. Next year?! That means UK beauty fans will be waiting until 2021. Sigh. I have reached out to her reps to see if I can get a tighter timeline on the UK dates, and will report back.

