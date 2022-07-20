There’s A Chance You Could Still Bag A Pair Of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s

If you’re a sneakerhead, you probably already know about the new Louis Vuitton and Nike collab. The sports brand has joined forces with the legendary French Fashion house on a limited edition collection that reworks the classic Air Force 1 trainer. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, who died in Nov 2021, the collection is especially meaningful. It sees Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier print meet the brand’s familiar Nike swoosh across a variety of colours and materials. But how can you get your hands on it?

For the launch of the collection, the brands took a slightly different approach than we often see for limited edition trainers. Instead of the usual online rush of first-come-first-served, a lottery-like system was put in place to help make the sales process smoother. However, demand appeared to be so high that Louis Vuitton’s website stilled crashed, per High Snobiety. So perhaps it wasn’t the most effective system, after all.

Unfortunately for Air Force 1 collectors who missed out on this release, the first batch of the collection went on sale at 12 p.m. on July, 19 and has now ended. However, all is not lost. In total, Abloh made 47 designs for Nike, all of which went on show in a special New York exhibition hosted by Louis Vuitton. Just 9 of these pairs were included in the most recent drop and according to Complex, a total of 21 colourways are set to hit retail. Although, so far, there’s no word on when shoppers can expect the remaining 12 styles to go on sale.

If you’ve got your heart set on a pair of the sneakers, keep checking back here for more information on when the next 12 designs will land. You might want to start scraping some pennies together in the meantime – prices in the most recent collection started at £2,297.