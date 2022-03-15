As a self-proclaimed blush connoisseur and admitted late-night TikTok scroller (anybody else?), it didn’t take long for me to discover that contouring with blush is totally a thing.

Interestingly enough, the trend had its heyday in the ’70s and ’80s, with hyper-flushed cheekbones and pink-hued pigment blended upwards towards the temples and outer eyes. While it may seem wildly bold, today, the trend is significantly more subdued and completely wearable for everyday. Often featuring more than one blush shade for a naturally diffused, effortlessly glowing effect, TikTok creators and beauty lovers alike prefer to use liquid and cream blush formulations to achieve the sensually flushed look. Applied high above the hollows of the cheeks, along the eye sockets, as well as across the areas the sun would naturally hit, this contouring technique is used to lift one’s features for a brighter, more awakened appearance.

Long lost are the days of contour kits and heavy bronzers ⁠— at least in my makeup bag ⁠— because spoiler alert: I’m obsessed with the results.

With my foundation applied for an even, clean canvas, I began to play with Huda Beauty’s much-anticipated Cheeky Tint Blush Sticks (officially available to shop today). With the vivid pink shade, aptly named Proud Pink, as well as the flirtatious, soft coral hue, Perky Peach, I began to paint like a watercolorist, placing blush to the areas I would normally apply bronzer. Swiping the sticks directly onto my skin, I smoothly added color above the hollows of my cheekbones, lightly onto my temples and forehead, softly along the hoods of my eyes, as well as allover my lips (before applying a shimmering gloss). I then went in with a small blending brush, creating an ombré of color along my lower lash line. The ultra-smooth, creamy formulas blended effortlessly, working to elevate and lift my face, all while bringing a dreamy rush of vibrant color to my complexion. The result is a sun-kissed look that is undoubtedly going to be my go-to for the spring and summer months.

If you’re a bit hesitant about applying so much blush, fear not — the Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Sticks’ formula is sheer with the option to build up the pigment — and even on the hottest day of the year, the product won’t melt, with a long-lasting wear that’s water, humidity, and transfer proof. In addition, the formula features both lychee extract and vitamin E, allowing for an even smoother application. Another note: the sticks are completely fragrance-free and non-comedogenic (if you were concerned for your sensitive skin).

Pro-tip: when contouring with liquid or cream blush, be sure to use upward blending motions. Any product dragged below the hollows of your cheeks will only muddy the final look, taking away that crisply lifted, cleanly snatched effect so associated with the trend.

Interested in adding contoured blush into your routine? Shop the editor-approved list below.

