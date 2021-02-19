Search the hashtag #drjartcicapair on TikTok and you'll see dozens and dozens of videos of beauty obsessives trying out the now-viral Dr.Jart+™ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. The hashtag now has two million views attached to its name, which is no mean feat on the social media platform. But what's all the hype about, and is the product (along with others from the brand) worth investing in? Here's everything you need to know, including how to get Dr Jart products in the UK.

Dr Jart is one of the most famous Korean skincare brands, and has recently undergone a revival after being bought by Estee Lauder in 2019 and re-launched into Boots in 2021. According to Vogue, it saw double digital growth in 2020, making it a major player in modern skincare.

But what's the brand really all about? One of the most notable aspects is that it has different 'albums' for different skincare types and concerns, making it easy to know what's best for you. These include the Ceramidin range, which uses powerful blends of ceramides to help restore the skin's barrier and thus, hydrate and build up strength, along with the Vital Hydra line, which is ideal for dehydrated skin as it uses an impressive five types of hyaluronic acid.

Then there's perhaps the best known collection: Cicapair. At the heart of these products is an ingredient called cica (also known as centella asiatica or tiger grass), which repairs skin that's been damaged by aggressors like pollution. Cica is great for even the most sensitive skin, like those suffering with eczema and rosacea.