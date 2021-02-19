Beauty

Dr Jart's Colouring Correcting Treatment Is A New TikTok Fave

And here's where you can buy it in the UK.

Dr Jart / Beauty Bay
By Rebecca Fearn

Search the hashtag #drjartcicapair on TikTok and you'll see dozens and dozens of videos of beauty obsessives trying out the now-viral Dr.Jart+™ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. The hashtag now has two million views attached to its name, which is no mean feat on the social media platform. But what's all the hype about, and is the product (along with others from the brand) worth investing in? Here's everything you need to know, including how to get Dr Jart products in the UK.

Dr Jart is one of the most famous Korean skincare brands, and has recently undergone a revival after being bought by Estee Lauder in 2019 and re-launched into Boots in 2021. According to Vogue, it saw double digital growth in 2020, making it a major player in modern skincare.

But what's the brand really all about? One of the most notable aspects is that it has different 'albums' for different skincare types and concerns, making it easy to know what's best for you. These include the Ceramidin range, which uses powerful blends of ceramides to help restore the skin's barrier and thus, hydrate and build up strength, along with the Vital Hydra line, which is ideal for dehydrated skin as it uses an impressive five types of hyaluronic acid.

Then there's perhaps the best known collection: Cicapair. At the heart of these products is an ingredient called cica (also known as centella asiatica or tiger grass), which repairs skin that's been damaged by aggressors like pollution. Cica is great for even the most sensitive skin, like those suffering with eczema and rosacea.

This is the line that the TikTok-famous Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment lives in. As well as restoring sensitive skin, this product targets redness and uneven skin tone. The paste uses anti-inflammatory ingredients and a green tint to neutralise red skin, making it great for people with rosacea. It has quickly become beloved by beauty experts and those on social media for its incredibly impressive results.

However, it's important to note that some users have shared concerns about the Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment after experiencing severe dryness after use. These experiences seem to be in the minority, but it’s worth introducing the product into your routine slowly just in case, or even doing a little patch test prior to use.

For those looking to try Dr Jart for themselves, the entire product range is now available in Boots (it was previously in limited distribution here in the UK) after launching this month. Speaking of the launch, Chin Wook Lee, Dr.Jart+ founder said: “I am thrilled to introduce Dr.Jart+ to the UK, as it’s known for its hybrid culture of authenticity and trendiness. Asian (and especially Korean) culture and innovation are very unique, and I look forward to seeing the explosive energy it will create among the UK consumers. It’s a real step change for the brand.”

As well as the colour-correcting treatment everyone can't get enough of, here's what I recommend trying from the brand.