For an actress who has been in the limelight since she was 10 years old – her first film, North, was the 1994 film North, alongside Bruce Willis – it’s understandable that Scarlett Johansson has had a variety of different hairstyles over the years. But one of the most iconic, alongside her signature Hollywood curls, is Scarlett Johansson’s side-swept short haircut. The actress first got the chop in 2014 whilst pregnant with her first child, and whilst it caused a bit of a stir on the celebrity style scene at first, and has gone through some different iterations since, it's still become one of her most enduring styles.

As well as having some of the industry’s best hair stylists on hand for red carpet events, it seems Scarlett Johansson has naturally quite thick hair, which means a shorter hairstyle like her cropped look, really does suit her.

The look is cool, effortless, and chic – and can be styled either wearing the textured fringe across your face or sleeking it back. It's such a versatile cut that can be worn in many different ways, it's no wonder Johansson regularly returns to the style. From cut and styling to her blonde colour, here's how to achieve Scarlett Johansson’s signature side swept short haircut.

How To Get Scarlett Johansson’s Short Hair Cut

“When short, Scarlett’s hair is slightly disconnected in length from the sides and back of her hair to the lengths on top,” says Dom Seeley, celebrity hair stylist and International Creative Director at ColorWow. “This cut and overall style, makes styling super versatile, soft, and feminine.” Johansson’s short side swept hair sits in such a way that it highlights her already angular cheekbones whilst still remaining soft and absent of any harsh lines. So how does she do it?

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Length on the top will keep the look modern,” he adds. “Keeping the look soft around the hairline will ensure the cut is well rounded and not square, this is what you need to aim for.”

Seeley suggests aiming for a cut or trim at around six to eight weeks, to keep the look fresh. However, if you enjoy the growing phase and want to get a more lived-in style then prolong your hair cut to around 10-12 weeks, as it is also “a great style if you do not want to commit to a pixie.”

How To Get Scarlett Johansson’s Blonde Hair Colour

To recreate Scarlett Johansson’s colour, you want “a mixture of highlights and mid-lights with a slight root shadow,” says Seeley. “This will complement the cut and allow you to see the shape and texture.”

When hair is cut short, adding colour creates dimension, he says. “Highlights on their own can be harsh in a shorter hair cut so adding a mid-light to it helps with balance to the overall look, and by applying colour at the root, it keeps the style modern and low maintenance.”

How To Style Your Hair Like Scarlett Johansson’s Short Hair

When the hair is this short and in such a specific style, the cut really is key to getting the right style. Of course, a little styling putty goes a long way in terms of texture for Johansson’s cool sweeping fringe.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

“When working with short hair you need a good foundation so a good shampoo and conditioner is always key,” adds Seeley. “I would always suggest Color Wow Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner. The conditioner is lightweight and won’t stop you being able to style your hair as normal, as there is no residue left behind, and the shampoo is super cleansing yet super gentle so it can be used daily.”

Getting your hair super clean to remove residue and any remaining styling products from the hair will clean the scalp to keep your hair healthy, and maintain volume that you want for such a short crop.