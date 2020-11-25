Telfar bags are the It bags of this season — and many more to come. The iconic accessories are so high in demand that they are only available through sporadic drops and a made-to-order service called the Bag Security Program. And they're once again living up to their unofficial name of ‘Bushwick Birkin’ with the Black-owned brand's latest, much-anticipated collaboration. In true cozy Winter fashion, Telfar teamed up with Ugg for an exclusive handbag that’s sure to sell out immediately. Read on for how to preorder the Telfar x Ugg bag.

In September 2020, Telfar and Ugg announced their upcoming collaboration with an ASMR video shared on YouTube. The video, titled "Feel You," featured designer Telfar Clemens waxing poetic about touching, saying "touch is a sense that makes you human." He then proceeds to introduce several must-have items from the Ugg collaboration (and his eponymous line) while cozying up to the texture and feel of the designs. And in the clip, he wore the popular Ugg Classic Mini Boot, naturally.

“I find UGG really sexy—a soft kind of rugged,” Clemens said in a formal statement, at the time. “I have made unofficial, unauthorized UGG boots in two shows already dating back to 2010. So, I’ve always been obsessed a certain kind of ubiquity and when something really unique ends up on everybody. What I want to do is get down to the DNA of UGG and see what genes we have in common. To get down to the core of that feeling.”

The brands teased a collaboration launch in 2021, but shared no other details. Four months later, shoppers now have the opportunity to pre-order the first item from the collection: a Telfar x Ugg handbag.

How To Preorder The Telfar X Ugg Bag

While the shearling tote will not officially release until mid-2021, the brand is offering a 24-hour-only pre-sale event on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, promptly at 9AM EST. You can order the Telfar x Ugg small shopper and medium shopper in chestnut suede and cream shearling on the Telfar website at that time.

From those orders, there will be two shipments: a Christmas card that will arrive before Christmas Eve as well as the bag itself between March and Juneteenth 2021.

How To Buy A Telfar Bag

Of course, the Telfar bags are popular outside of this must-have collaboration with Ugg. And they're just as hard to shop for.

Currently, Telfar produces the Small Shopping Bag Size for $150, the Medium Shopping Bag Size for $202, and the Large Shopping Bag Size for $257. If you follow the brand's Instagram account or sign up for the mailing list, you can stay updated on the Telfar bag drops which occur at random and feature only certain colors at a time.

In August 2020, the brand announced the Telfar Bag Security Program, a 24-hour sale held on Aug. 19 where shoppers could pre-order as many Telfar bags as they like, with the expectation that their orders will be fulfilled in January 2021. Another bag security program may be on the horizon, according to Telfar's Instagram account. And yes, they do ship internationally.

Now, with the pre-sale of the Telfar x Ugg bag, the popularity of the 'Bushwick Birkin' is only increasing. Get ready to place your order on Monday, Nov. 30, so you can own the shearling version of the viral accessory, loved by AOC, Solange, and so many more.