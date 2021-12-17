You Can Now Shop A Chloë Sevigny Oxfam Collection At Selfridges

Oxfam has teamed up with former Vogue editor Bay Garnett to bring us a range of unique, second-hand collections from some of our favourite stars and style icons. Each celebrity has curated a collection that they feel expresses their personal style and their love for second-hand fashion. The collections – all selected from Oxfam’s stock – feature seasonal pieces, vintage finds, and wardrobe staples.

One recent celeb to be announced for this campaign is actor Chloë Sevigny. A titan of the fashion world, Sevigny is known for her cool, laid-back style, which is very much reflected in this Oxfam collection. Think camel coats, tartan skirts, cashmere sweaters, and wide-leg denim dungarees.

Sevigny has been thrifting vintage and second-hand fashion for most of her life and has previously curated a collection for Vestaire Collective, the luxury second-hand fashion site. In 2017, she told Vogue, “When I was younger, shopping vintage gave me a sense of community – places to meet other weird kids and kindred spirits.”

Of her Oxfam collection, Sevigny said, “I’m supporting Oxfam with this rail of amazing pieces. The money it raises will be used by Oxfam to help fight the climate emergency and create a fairer future for people, particularly women, who need to know we’re on their side.”

Sevigny’s Oxfam collection – as well as the other guest edits that Garnett has lined up for the pop-up shop – aims to showcase that second-hand fashion can be just as fun as shopping for new looks but without having the negative impact that fast fashion has on our planet. In the UK, we are estimated to be buying two tonnes of clothing every minute, which is the equivalent to producing the same number of carbon emissions involved in driving a car for 162,000 miles.

Clothing sold in Oxfam shops raises around £29 million each year, with the profits going back into supporting people in poverty around the world. These profits alone are enough to provide clean water for more than two million people during a drought.

Sevigny’s collection is on sale now in the Oxfam x Bay Garnett pop-up shop in Selfridges’ London store and other Oxfam pieces are also available online at Selfridges.