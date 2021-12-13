Of all the ’90s beauty trends that have a hold on the zeitgeist at this current moment, claw clips are one of everyone’s favorites. From Yara Shahidi to Hailey Bieber, everyone is using the classic accessory for their updos. It’s no shocker why: they come in fun designs and keep hair out of the face. Style and function all in one.

But it can be hard to figure out how to use a claw clip with long hair. Depending on hair’s texture, length, and thickness — and what kind of claw clip you decide on using — your hair may end up slipping right out of the clip when you move around. Luckily, there is a fairly easy method to make sure that your strands stay in place.

TikToker and hair care enthusiast @audreyvictoria_ lays it all out for everyone, demonstrating a claw clip hairstyle that is especially useful for anyone with long hair. First, she splits her long hair into two sections at the bottom. Then, she grabs both ends and ties them in a knot (similar to how you tie your shoelaces). Once that initial knot is formed, she then gather the ends together and twists them before securing her hair into place with a claw clip. The content creator used an open-shaped rectangular gold clip for a minimal yet chic look.

She leaves two tendrils loose out front to frame her face. And voila: a super easy claw clip hairstyle for long hair that pretty much anyone can do. It literally takes less than five minutes to do and looks extremely put together.

The next time you find yourself struggling to put your hair in a claw clip, do not panic. Make sure you have this guide — or at the very least save this video in your favorites — handy. You’ll be thankful that you did.