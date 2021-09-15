A viral TikTok video appears to explain the reason for Hailey Bieber abruptly putting on sunglasses on the Met Gala red carpet. In the short clip, which has amassed more than 1.5 million views in just 18 hours after being posted, a crowd can be heard repeatedly yelling “Selena, Selena, Selena” as the 24-year-old model and her husband Justin Bieber pose for photographers at the Sept. 13 event. The chant, in reference to Justin’s famous ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, allegedly caused Hailey to tear up and ask her team for sunglasses to cover her eyes.

Amid the commotion, Justin looks as though he’s mouthing “don’t cry, don’t cry” in an apparent attempt to console his wife. His loving behavior in the TikTok matches some of the professional photos of the couple uploaded to sites like Getty Images (like the photo above).

The Met Gala coincided with the Biebers’ third anniversary of their courthouse wedding, which would make the “Selena” chant all the more emotionally cutting if true. Another video, taken from a different angle of the couple, features the same chant and more commentary from Gomez’s fans. Billie Eilish’s heartbreaking song “Happier Than Ever” soundtracks the viral video posted by TikTok user @returnofbizzle, adding another layer of emotions to clip.

Hailey, who wore a Saint Laurent black strapless sheath gown with a plunging embellished neckline alongside a suited Bieber, was seen smiling at him as they arrived before appearing to be visibly shaken after the apparent chanting.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Hailey then proceeded to put on the sunglasses.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

And the couple continued to pose for photographs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Biebers were in good spirts when Keke Palmer interviewed them for Vogue though.