How To Use A Scalp Massager To Get Your Healthiest Hair Yet

Throughout the last year or so, scalp health has made its way to the forefront of the healthy hair growth conversation, cementing the category as a total must for both beauty lovers and celebs alike. What’s more, with innovative scalp care practices that include scalp facials, scalp micro-needling for hair growth, detoxes, and targeted serums — it makes sense that potentially harmful aerosol dry shampoos would be suddenly recalled, seemingly on-cue amidst the scalp-centered buzz.

Kim Kardashian recently joined both Kris Jenner and her daughter North West at YANGSIGUAN — an LA-based Hair & Scalp Spa that specializes in detoxing one’s head for optimal hair growth. Given that the Skims founder is still recovering from a damaging, Marilyn Monroe-inspired bleach job, it’s clear that she’s working on regrowing her bob-length strands through any means necessary — and luckily, you can reap some of the benefits at-home.

An easy way to get in on the scalp care hype that doesn’t involve needles and pricey serums? “You can’t have healthy hair without a healthy scalp,” Dr. Iris Rubin, a board-certified, Harvard-trained dermatologist and founder of SEEN, tells Bustle. “Using a scalp massager is great for removing product build up, which if not properly cleansed from your scalp, can clog pores and inhibit healthy hair growth.”

In other words: Scalp massagers are the underrated key to your longest, healthiest head of hair yet.

The Benefits Of Scalp Massages

Scalp massagers are a detox shampoo’s best friend, making the experience of cleansing your strands all the more efficacious. Though aside from that impressive fact alone, Rubin notes a few more benefits of incorporating frequent massages into your routine.

“Massaging the scalp, especially with a tool [specifically] designed for the scalp, helps promote blood circulation to support healthy hair [and growth].” Moreover, she adds that massagers are perfect for when you’re in the mood for relaxation, turning quick showers into purposeful self-care time.

Moreover, scalp massagers are known to provide deep (yet gentle) exfoliation for the scalp, removing product buildup, dead skin cells, and the like for a squeaky-clean environment which allows for optimal hair growth. And especially when paired with shampoo that targets your unique issues — be it dandruff, dryness, or otherwise — consistent use has been linked with hair loss prevention.

How To Use A Scalp Massager

Whether you pair your massage with shampoo or serum, or even solo sans any product at all, it’s quite easy to do. With your preferred scalp massager, use gentle (never harsh or aggressive) pressure and begin massaging your scalp in small circular motions. When working on different parts of your scalp, be sure to lift up the massager as opposed to brushing through your strands to avoid majorly tangled knots.

While quite a few scalp massagers on the market encourage use in the shower, stimulating massages can be done on both wet and dry hair.

Pro tip: as a pre-wash ritual, apply a scalp serum, oil, tonic, or even a yummy hair mask into dry strands, taking some time to massage the product in. Throw your tresses into a slicked-back bun and allow your scalp and hair to soak up all of the benefits while you relax or workout before your shower. Of course, it’s important to thoroughly wash away the applied product so as to not create buildup that inhibits hair growth.

When it comes to how often one should be using a scalp massager, Rubin explains that frequency is mostly based on personal preference. She advises that you can do it more than once a week, but as with anything, it’s important to be in tune with your body and be aware if you have a super sensitive scalp.

6 Scalp Massagers To Shop Right Now

The Silicone Scalp Hero

Whether used with your go-to shampoo or a targeted scalp serum, Rubin shares that the SEEN Scalp Massager is specially designed to gently exfoliate the scalp, enhance circulation, and loosen product build-up.

The Luxe Jade Tool

A luxurious tool that is made for all hair types and textures, the Act+Acre Scalp Gua Sha Tool promotes microcirculation and deep relaxation for a healthier scalp.

The Seriously Soft Exfoliator

The thin, long bristles on the Aveda scalp solutions stimulating scalp massager easily reach your scalp (even through wet hair), allowing for micro-circulation that exfoliates the scalp and effortlessly removes product buildup.

The Gentle Go-To For Sensitive Scalps

For those who may have a more sensitive scalp, the Sephora Collection Wooden Scalp Massager is the perfect option that will immediately elevate your hair care routine.

The Budget-Friendly Find

For those who want to get in on the scalp massage hype train (but aren’t quite sure about spending the big bucks quite yet), there are countless affordable options on Amazon. One option? The highly-rated BTYMS Hair Shampoo Brush.

The Hair Brush With Benefits

The Mane Ready Or Knot Detangling Brush is crafted with gentle metal bristles that stimulate healthy hair growth, all while unknotting your strands.