My scalp health has really been on the decline lately. I’m not just talking about excess oil: It itches constantly, there are flakes everywhere, and I’m shedding more than usual. All signs were pointing toward scalp buildup — and something finally had to be done.

I’ve tried several remedies, but clarifying shampoo was a bust and keeping my hair detangled doesn’t seem to be working. After months of trying new products with no results, I almost gave up and accepted my flaky fate. But when a friend told me about her great experience with a scalp facial, I was intrigued. Could this be the solution to my scalp woes?

Through HydraFacial, I was able to book a treatment with licensed esthetician Jane Ruffo to experience it for myself and see if it would help soothe my dry and itchy scalp.

What Is The HydraFacial Keravive Scalp Treatment?

The scalp facial I received was the HydraFacial Keravive, which deeply cleanses, nourishes, and hydrates. It’s offered in dermatologist offices and only takes about 30 minutes. Prices vary by location, but it’s not cheap: An appointment can cost between $500-$700 a session.

The HydraFacial Keravive involves three steps: cleansing and exfoliating, hydrating, and massaging in a peptide spray. During the cleansing and exfoliating stage, a certified physician or esthetician will use a small suction tube to extract dirt, oil, and impurities from the scalp and hair follicles. The entire scalp gets treated, but your pro will really focus on the places that are most congested. I was laying down the entire time, so the experience was pretty comfortable. At the end, Ruffo showed me all the debris and buildup that was sucked out. It was...a lot. Apologies in advance.

Audrey Noble

Next, a proprietary solution that contains strand-strengthening keratin and peptides (amino acids that studies have shown to help strengthen and grow hair) is applied to the skin. Ruffo placed the product all over my scalp using another tube and the tingling sensation it caused felt especially soothing after all that suction action in the cleansing phrase. After your scalp and roots are dry (mine took about 15-20 minutes), you’re free to use styling products.

The final step is done at home. I was given a bottle of the brand’s Peptide Complex Spray to use once daily (I like to use it before going to bed so that the solution works overnight), placing the nozzle on areas of your scalp that you want to be treated, and spraying it onto the skin. After, you massage it in for 30-60 seconds.

Ruffo recommends doing your own research online before booking a treatment (consult your derm if you have a specific scalp concern like eczema or psoriasis) and make sure you see a reputable pro. She adds that it’s ideal to arrive at each session with clean, dry hair that doesn’t have any styling products in it.

What Are The Benefits Of A Scalp Facial?

HydraFacial’s patients reported improvement in scalp itchiness, scalp dryness, scalp flakiness, and hair fullness after one treatment — something I can personally attest to. Following the full course of treatments (which is a splurge, as they recommend at least three treatments once a month), 75% of patients reported improvement in hair fullness (making it a good supplemental treatment for those dealing with hair loss) and 72% reported improvement in how hair looks overall.

Ruffo says that some people may experience some hair shedding afterward because non-growing hairs are uprooted and fall out during the treatment. This is normal, as these hairs would have fallen out on their own.

Healthy hair truly begins with a healthy scalp. “We take so much care of the skin on our face, so why shouldn’t we take care of the skin on our scalp?” says Ruffo. She says the major benefits of a scalp treatment are the removal of dirt, oil, dead skin, and impurities.

Who Is The HydraFacial Keravive Best For?

Anyone who wants to improve the overall health of their scalp and hair could look into it. Cost is a barrier, but any hair type, length, or color (natural or otherwise) would benefit.

As far as the results I got after one treatment? I’m pretty happy. I’m about two weeks after treatment and my scalp feels cleaner and less flaky. The itching has stopped (praise be) and I’m not reaching for my vacuum as often to clean up excess shedding and flakes. Only time will tell if this works in the long term.

If it’s out of your budget, there are less expensive alternatives to help with keeping your scalp clean and flake-free. But if you’ve exhausted all your options (and have the cash), give it a try.