Victoria Beckham’s Stylist Shares His Tips For Creating A ‘90s Spiky Bun

The reimagining of class ‘90s styles shaped some of beauty’s biggest trends over the last year (Hello Pamela Anderson up-dos and chunky, blonde highlights) but, just when you thought slimline brows were peak nostalgia, in comes the spiky bun to transport you back to the era of supermodels and Spice Girls. Thankfully, the style – with the list of OG adopters including names such as Mandy Moore, Brandy, and Alicia Silverstone – hits different this time around, as seen on the SS23 runway where the look got the NYFW seal of approval.

On the Jason Wu catwalk, models sported neat, lacquered buns finished with tufts of soft strands emerging from the tightly bound shape. Over at Michael Kors, model’s high-shine strands were juxtaposed against slightly jutting, softly defined shapes – a nod to the ‘90s style’s, which has its roots in alternative culture.

“Beauty always comes back to buns because of their simplicity and elegance,” explains Jason Collier, personal stylist to Victoria Beckham. “However, next season’s interpretation of the ‘90s look has a modern, softer feel and finish, which gives the impression that stray strands have escaped naturally rather than the exaggerated, overly styled hardness of the past which took inspiration from punk and club culture.”

So, now that we’ve established that next season’s take on the look has distanced itself from the statement-making, structural styles seen earlier in the year on Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Meghan Thee Stallion, it’s time to find out how to get the look.

Naturally, the soon-to-be trending style already has a host of tutorials to take inspiration from. But who better to trust when it comes to creating a fashion-forward look than the man who styles Victoria Beckham’s hair for a living? So, I asked Collier for his tips.

Step one

“It’s all about starting with smoothness and maintaining movement so it doesn’t look poker straight at the ends,” explains Collier, who recommends teaming a smoothing balm with a hairdryer on textured strands and using a Mason & Pearson brush on straighter manes.

Step two

“Once you decide where you want your bun to sit, style your hair into a ponytail and, after coating your palms with a shine-boosting, flyaway taming serum, twist into a bun,” he continues.

Step three

“Instead of tucking them away, tease out the ends (they can be as long or short as you like). Then finish with a sea salt spray like Jerome Russell Bstyled Wave & Salt Spray to create texture and keep the finish from looking to sleek or ‘done.’”

So there you have it – the perfect steps for keeping your version of the spiky bun less high-school and more high-fashion.