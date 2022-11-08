Spice Girls Discuss Their Wild “Student House” Days In A Never-Before-Seen Clip

With a stellar tracklist featuring the hit singles “Spice Up Your Life,” “Stop,” “Viva Forever,” and more, the Spice Girls’ multi-platinum-selling sophomore album Spiceworld is deemed a pop music phenomenon to this day. Released a quarter of a century ago, the album cemented the group’s position as the world’s biggest girl band at that time, shifting an impressive 14 million copies globally. To celebrate 25 years of Spiceworld, Bustle has received some exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the Spice Girls discussing their very first home together — and it is peak ‘90s nostalgia.

In the clip — that was originally recorded back in 1997 — Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty are shown sharing details of the “very small” home they shared during the height of Spice mania. “It was two bedrooms,” Victoria Beckham recalls, who likens the smaller third bedroom to a cupboard. “Geri lived in the cupboard because she was the oldest. I shared with Emma, and the two Melanies shared. It was like Girls Behaving Badly.”

“It was just really basic. It was a good place for us, just like a student house,” Melanie C adds, before Mel B, briefly opens up about her experience living alongside her bandmates. “I like finding out about people,” the former X Factor judge explains. “I think that’s the only way you can learn about life.”

The self-proclaimed “very, very messy” Emma Bunton rounds off the previously unseen video, revealing, “Friday night used to be clearing up night, and I used to run home. I used to be out of that door straight away.”

As mentioned, the iconic British girl group is in the midst of celebrating 25 years of their second studio release with a new and expanded version of the album, titled Spiceworld 25. The commemorative record combines the original chart-topping tracklist with some of their favourite B-Sides, bonus tracks, and some previously unreleased recordings taken from the group’s archive.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed,” the band said in a statement.