If You Don't Like Dresses That Cling To Your Body, You'll Love These Stylish Ones Under $35 On Amazon

After nearly two years of working from home, I’ll take any opportunity to wear the dresses that have been sitting unworn in the back of my closet. But if spending more time on my couch has taught me anything, it’s that comfort is incredibly important when it comes to picking an outfit — soft fabrics and flowy fits are basically a prerequisite now. That’s why I love these stylish dresses that don’t cling to your body.

Whether it’s a simple tank dress made from silky smooth jersey or a button-down maxi covered in a gorgeous floral pattern, there’s something to suit nearly every occasion and taste. Perhaps the best part? These chic clothing pieces are all $35 or less, so you can update your wardrobe without dipping too far into your wallet.

1 This Pleated Dress You Can Style Up Or Down DouBCQ Pleated Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Designed with a crew neckline, pleated front, and side pockets, this simple dress is the ultimate blank canvas. Dress it up with layered jewelry and heels, or wear it casually with sandals and a floppy hat. No matter how you style it, you’ll feel completely comfy, thanks to the breathable, stretchy fabric. Go with classic black, or pick from a sea of gorgeous florals. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30

2 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress Made Of Billowy Chiffon ETCYY Off-Shoulder Chiffon Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon One word to sum up this dress? Angelic. Made with billowy tiers of ruffled chiffon fabric, the airy dress sits off the shoulder, cascading down to a calf-length hem. Pair it with some strappy sandals for a laid-back yet elegant look, perfect for an outdoor wedding or beach vacation. There are over four dozen colors and prints to choose from, so you can find the one that fits your style best. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 49

3 The One-Shoulder Maxi Dress With A Stunning Floral Print PRETTYGARDEN One-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Covered in a gorgeous floral pattern, this one-shoulder maxi dress makes a bold statement wherever you wear it. The garment cinches at the midsection before flowing out to the ankle-length hem. It also looks amazing with accessories, such as a leather belt or a wide-brim sunhat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 15

4 This Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress With Easygoing Pockets ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in a wide range of rich solid hues and unique prints, this sleeveless maxi dress is perfect for those warmer days where you want to feel comfy and stylish. Designed with a rounded neck, a side slit, and generous side pockets, this loose-hanging dress can be paired with sandals, sneakers, or heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 28

5 An Elegant Sundress With Delicate Ruffles Manydress Ruffle Swing Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for picnics, brunch dates, and bridal showers, this sundress is utterly elegant and charming. Designed with fluttery short sleeves and a ruffled hem, the dress has a swingy fit that moves with you. There are so many floral patterns to pick from, as well as a classic black option. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30

6 The Floral Maxi Dress With A Chic Button-Down Detail Milumia Button-Down Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With delicate buttons running all the way down the front, this maxi dress is both comfortable and chic. There are three different floral prints available — red, pink, and blue. The fabric is soft and lightweight, creating a billowy effect as you walk. “I LOVE this dress!!! Not only is it so pretty, it’s comfortable and flowy and just right for casual occasions,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 3

7 This Sweet Shift Dress That Sits Off The Shoulder Milumia Off-Shoulder Shift Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress that’s on the shorter side, you might love this off-the-shoulder shift dress. Designed with a layer of ruffles right above the bust, the dress falls straight down to an above-the-knee hem. Add a pair of chunky hoop earrings and a straw hat for a beachy look that’s ready for warm weather. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

8 An Adorable Babydoll Dress Covered In Swiss Dots MIHOLL V-Neck Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made with silky chiffon with a raised Swiss dot pattern, this short-sleeve babydoll dress can be worn on so many different special occasions — or even just because. It has a subtle pleated detail beneath the bust, flowing outwards to the above-the-knee hem. A notched V-neckline completes the whole look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

9 This Free-Spirited Midi Dress With A Fun Tassel Detail R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Tassel Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Ready for beach days, al fresco dinners, and everything in between, this long-sleeve midi dress is breathable and flowy. Covered in an intricate floral print, the dress has a deep V-neckline that’s tied together by tasseled strings. Pair it with sandals and a wide-brim hat for a laid-back look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 43

10 The Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere KIRUNDO Ruffle-Sleeve Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This mini dress is so versatile, you might just want to wear it everywhere. And who could blame you? Designed with short, ruffled sleeves, the tiered babydoll dress pairs wonderfully with necklaces, hoop earrings, crossbody bags, and more. It comes in several rich jewel tones, such as jade green and ruby red. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

11 A Free-Flowing Dress With A Swingy Fit Funlingo V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you opt for a fun print or a classic solid color, you’ll feel super comfy in this V-neck dress. Thanks to the wide sleeves and boxy cut, the garment has an easy, loose fit down to the knee-length hem. With ruffled details throughout, this simply sweet dress looks great with sandals, heels, or even a pair of chunky boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

12 This Casual V-Neck Mini Dress That Ties In The Back Tiksawon Casual V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Throw on this mini dress for an instantly chic yet casual look. Designed with a deep V-neckline and a delicate tie closure in the back, the flowy garment hangs loosely off your shoulders down to the above-the-knee hem. Want a little more coverage? This dress is also available in long-sleeve options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 38

13 An Easygoing Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite T-Shirt Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon To put it simply, this dress is as comfy as your favorite worn-in jersey knit tee. With a scoop neckline and an A-line cut, the swingy dress flows around your body down to the above-the-knee hem. For a laid-back look, throw on a pair of sneakers and tie a sweatshirt or flannel around the waist. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

14 This Drapey Tank Dress That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made out of a drapey jersey knit fabric, this loose-fitting tank dress is perfect for those days where you just want to throw something on and head out the door. Available in subtle prints as well as versatile solid shades, this dress is a total wardrobe staple — something you’ll be reaching for on the regular during the warmer months. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

15 A Breathable Mini Dress Made Of A Washed Linen Blend Goodthreads Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Linen and cotton are both known for their breathable properties, so they make magic when combined in this lovely peasant dress. Lightweight and soft, the flowy dress features charming flutter sleeves, a V-neckline, and an above-the-knee hem. Wear it in warm weather with sneakers or sandals, or add some boots and a scarf when it gets chilly. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

16 This Tie-Waist Dress That’s Oh-So Romantic PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Tiered Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Want to feel like you’ve stepped out of the pages of a romance novel? This tie-waist midi dress is a good way to start. Featuring fluttery short sleeves and a wrap-front neckline, the A-line dress cinches at the midsection before flowing out to the calf-length hem. “This dress will be absolutely beautiful to wear in the summer. You can literally twirl around in it!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

17 The Lightweight Shift Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Qearal Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This easygoing shift dress has adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can get the perfect fit in the shoulder area. Available in printed and solid-colored designs, the lightweight garment flows easily around your frame. It pairs well with all of your warm-weather essentials, including a sun hat, sandals, and tote bag. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

18 A Loose-Hanging Maxi Dress With A Plunging V-Neckline Verdusa V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Sometimes, simplicity is best, like in the case of this gorgeous maxi dress. Featuring a plunging V-shaped neckline in both the front and the back, the flowy dress falls gracefully down to the floor-length hem. You can dress it up with jewelry and heels for a more formal event, or add sandals for a beach-casual ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

19 This Pretty Surplice Dress That Can Be Worn A Million Ways Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’m personally a fan of clothing that serves many purposes, which is why I love this simple surplice dress. Made of a lightweight, drapey jersey fabric, the V-neck garment cinches below the bust and flows down to a knee-length hem. Dress it up with heels and a necklace, or go casual with sneakers and a cardigan. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

20 The Tiered Dress With An Elegant Ruffle Neck Okiwam Tiered Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ruffled necklines aren’t just for Bridgerton, okay? You can incorporate the elegant detail into your wardrobe with this tiered swing dress. Available in jewel tones as well as subtle neutral shades, the dress strikes the perfect balance between casual and chic. The cherry on top? There’s a cute bow tie closure in the back. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

21 A Ruffled Maxi Dress That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Adogirl Ruffle-Hem Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with a dramatic ruffle hem, this maxi dress has a free-flowing cut, creating lots of movement as you walk. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and a tie-back closure, allowing you to create the perfect fit. Add a belt to cinch the fabric at the waist, or wear it loose. The dress comes in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick your signature shade. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

22 This Flowy Tunic Dress With Generous Side Pockets YeGine Tunic T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon When wearing this T-shirt dress, you probably won’t even need to carry a purse — the generously sized side pockets provide ample space for your keys, wallet, phone, and other small essentials. The drapey tunic has short sleeves, a scoop neck, and a hem that falls right below the knee. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

23 A Maxi-Length Version Of The Tunic Dress YeGine Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Similar to my pick above, this T-shirt dress features the same loose fit and convenient side pockets. However, this tunic has a maxi length — making it ideal if you want a little more coverage. In addition to rich solid shades, there are also a few tie-dye and ombré options. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 25

24 The Sleeveless Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Bold Prints BFFBABY Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon A bold, eye-catching pattern is a great way to make a statement with your outfit. This sleeveless maxi dress comes in dozens of exciting prints, from stripes to tie-dye to leopard spots. The dress has a slightly loose fit throughout, with a pair of side pockets for stashing your small essentials on the go. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available patterns: 32

25 This Simple Yet Elegant Tank Dress With Pockets MISFAY Tank Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon In my opinion, adding pockets to a dress only makes it better. Case in point? This simply elegant tank dress. Soft and flowy, the dress has a V-neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, and two side pockets. Choose from a wide range of jewel tones as well as fresh floral and tropical prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 38

26 A Laid-Back Maxi Dress You Can Wear Year-Round HUSKARY Split Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Loose and relaxed, this maxi dress is an easy way to look put together without trying too hard. Designed with a V-neckline, side pockets, and a side split, the dress can be styled several ways depending on the season. Add sandals and a floppy hat in the summer, or layer it with leggings, a cardigan, and boots during the colder months. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 43

27 The Charming Pleated Shift Dress With A Halter Neck PRETTYGARDEN Pleated Halter-Neck Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Gathering at the halter neck and flowing straight out to the knee-length hem, this breezy shift dress looks fabulous dressed up or down. A keyhole detail in the back adds an extra touch of style, while the accordion pleats create plenty of movement as you walk. “Super cute!! True to size and super comfortable. Excited to wear this all summer!!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

28 This Comfy Shirt Dress With A Maxi Length Naggoo Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Imagine your favorite worn-in T-shirt, only in dress form. That’s how comfy this maxi dress is. Designed with side pockets and a side split for extra airflow, the crew-neck garment has a drapey, loose fit throughout. Besides rich solid colors, this dress also comes in a variety of eye-catching tie-dye and floral prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

29 A Twill Midi Dress That Transitions From Day To Night Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon What’s amazing about this twill midi dress is its ability to effortlessly shift from day to night. Designed with a square neckline and wide shoulder straps, the dress gathers beneath the bust before flowing out to the calf-length hem. Pair it with sneakers or sandals during the day, then add heels for an evening out on the town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

30 This Ultra-Soft Maxi Dress That’s An Elevated Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with a scoop neck and slight ruching at the waist, this tank dress was built for comfort. The ultra-soft rayon fabric swishes around your legs, providing plenty of breathability and softness. I like to think of this dress as an elevated basic — you can wear it a million different ways, but it always looks elegant on its own, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 9

31 The Stretchy Tank Dress You’ll Reach For On The Regular Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don’t feel like putting together an outfit? Just toss on this swingy tank dress with some sneakers, and you’re all set. With an A-line cut and crew neckline, this dress has a loose fit throughout the bodice. Hitting right above the knee, it’s great for warm weather — but you can also add tights or leggings on chillier days. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

32 A Full-Length Dress With A Beachy Vibe BUENOS NINOS Beach Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Once you put on this maxi dress, you’ll likely want to head to the nearest beach, lake, or park. Flowing from the spaghetti straps down to the ruffle hem, this free-spirited dress looks fantastic with a sun hat, sandals, and your favorite shades. Plus, there’s a pair of pockets for your small items, like a phone or wallet. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 64

33 This Button-Down Shirt Dress That Doubles As A Swim Cover-Up Bsubseach Cover-Up Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With buttons running down the front, this gauzy shirt dress has a boxy, oversized fit. While it can be worn on its own as a part of your laid-back ensemble, it also works great as a swim cover-up at the beach or pool. There are several cool patterns to choose from, such as stripes, leopard spots, and even a unique coral print. Available sizes: One Size

Available patterns: 13

34 A Floaty Midi Dress That Comes In A Wide Palette Of Colors Modern Kiwi Flowy Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Soft and lightweight, this midi dress seems to float around your body as you move. It has a crew neckline, short sleeves, and a pair of side pockets that can hold your small everyday items. There are plenty of soft neutral options, such as cream and charcoal — but there are bold hues like hot pink and royal blue as well. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19