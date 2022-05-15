If You Don't Like Tight-Fitting Clothes, You'll Love These Cheap, Stylish Pieces That Fit Away From Your Body

When it comes to fashion, we all have our unique preferences. Some people swear by formfitting jeans and bodycon dresses, and others like their garments to be a little more loosey-goosey. If you fall into the latter camp and live for clothes that fit away from your body, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether it’s a wrap-front V-neck tank top with a drapey feel or a relaxed maxi dress, all of the clothing items below fit have a free-flowing fit. Not only do these items look totally chic, but they’re also incredibly comfortable. (I don’t know about you, but that’s a prerequisite when I shop for clothes. For example, wide-leg lounge pants are a wardrobe essential in my opinion, because you can wear them while chilling at home or while running errands.) Bolstered by rave reviews from customers, these roomy, stylish clothing pieces make great staple pieces that you’ll constantly reach for.

1 These Lightweight Linen Pants With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made of 55% linen and 45% cotton, these loose-fitting pants are as soft as your favorite pajama bottoms. They have an elasticized waist and a drawstring closure, fitting securely up top before flowing out to the ankle-length hem. Front and back pockets provide the perfect place to store your essentials, such as your wallet, keys, and phone. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

2 The Basic Scoop-Neck Tee With A Slightly Longer Hem Daily Ritual Longline Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This soft jersey-knit scoop-neck tee features a longer-than-average hem in the front and the back, falling past your natural waist — making it perfect if you want a little extra coverage when wearing leggings. Available in several neutrals and vibrant jewel tones, it’s a fantastic staple piece that pairs well with jeans, shorts, and cardigans, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

3 A Swingy Short-Sleeve Dress You Can Style A Million Ways Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a pair of heels and a necklace to this scoop-neck dress for a sophisticated ensemble, or wear sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual look. Made from a super-soft viscose jersey fabric, the cute, simple dress swings around your body as you walk. Choose from a variety of soft neutrals and sleek stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

4 This Wrap-Front Tank Top With Spaghetti Straps Aokosor V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wrap-front tank top can be easily worn with jeans, leggings and shorts — the slightly raised front hem means you don’t even have to tuck it in. The rayon-polyester material is soft and drapey, cascading from the adjustable spaghetti straps down to the waist. A racerback design keeps the straps securely in place. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

5 An Easygoing Romper Made From Soft Terry Fleece Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s a romper that saves you the trouble of having to match your top to your bottoms. It’s made with terry fleece, which is an ultra-soft fabric made up of cotton, viscose, and a hint of elastane for stretch. The V-neck garment cinches right above the hips with a drawstring closure, creating an easygoing silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

6 The Breezy Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Gorgeous Prints BoheeWohee Long Swing Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from 100% airy cotton, this flowy maxi dress has a free-spirited vibe that makes it perfect for every occasion, from bridal showers to cocktail parties. Designed with adjustable spaghetti straps and a single pocket on the right side, this chic garment comes in a wide range of gorgeous floral prints. Pro tip: This dress is great for twirling. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available patterns: 16

7 This Scoop-Neck Tee That’s A Great Wardrobe Staple Daily Ritual Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many simple, well-made tees in your closet. This one is made from a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and elastane. The scoop-neck top has a slight drape to it, for a look that’s just a bit more dressed up than your standard tee. Tuck just the front in, or wear it loose — it looks fantastic either way. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16

8 A Casual Maxi Dress That’s Oh-So Comfy Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Who says getting dressed up means you have to be uncomfortable? This short-sleeve maxi dress is made from soft, drapey viscose jersey that gently falls around your body and down to your ankles. Add your favorite heeled sandals and a layered necklace for a sophisticated look that’s also super comfy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 7

9 Some Capri-Length Yoga Pants With A Wide Leg DIBAOLONG Capri Yoga Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed with a drawstring waist and roomy side pockets, these wide-leg pants can be worn to the yoga studio, while running errands, or simply while lounging on the couch. The capri length allows for plenty of airflow, keeping you cool throughout the day. Made from polyester and spandex, the stretchy pants also wick away sweat on hot days. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 15

10 This Ruffled Babydoll Blouse With A Charming Swiss Dot Pattern DOROSE Ruffle Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring a whimsical Swiss dot pattern, this tiered blouse is light and airy. Designed with fluttery short sleeves and a button-back closure, the top pairs nicely with everything from skinny jeans to cutoff shorts. Customers note that the fabric is slightly sheer, so you might choose to layer a camisole underneath if you want extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

11 A Charming Cotton Maxi Dress With Roomy Pockets YESNO Pocket Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a dress that has roomy pockets? This maxi dress features a square neckline and an empire waist, creating a drapey silhouette throughout. The straps have button closures that make them adjustable, so you can get the perfect fit. Made of 100% cotton, this dress is soft and breathable — ideal for warm weather. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

12 This Patterned Midi Skirt With A Retro Vibe EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Available in an array of retro-inspired patterns, this midi skirt will become an instant wardrobe favorite. Designed with an elasticated waistband, the fit-and-flare skirt flows down to a calf-length hem. Wear it with a turtleneck for a sophisticated look, or pair it with a graphic tee and belt for a slightly edgy vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 14

13 A V-Neck Mini Dress With Fluttery Sleeves FANCYINN Babydoll Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The fluttery sleeves on this V-neck mini dress give it a subtly angelic vibe. Made from a cotton blend, the loose-fitting dress has tiers of fabric that flow out from the waist down to the above-the-knee hem. Accessorize with a wide-brim hat, a chunky necklace, and a cute handbag for a chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 32

14 This Patterned Blouse With A Chic Ruffle Neck Angashion Ruffle-Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you want to add some frills to your wardrobe, this babydoll blouse is for you. The ruffled neck and fluttery cap sleeves are totally adorable, while the delicate dotted pattern elevates this top even further. Pair this flowy top with skinny jeans, leggings, denim shorts, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 30

15 This Laid-Back Jumpsuit With A Slouchy Feel Happy Sailed Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon On those days when you don’t feel like assembling a whole outfit, this jumpsuit is an excellent option. Available in solid and patterned options, it has a slouchy fit that drapes over your body, from the adjustable spaghetti straps all the way down to the ankles. A pair of roomy pockets adds a touch of functionality, allowing you to carry your small essentials with you out the door. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

16 A Fit & Flare Midi Dress With A Pleated Front Hotouch Flare Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made of a soft, flowy rayon-spandex fabric, this midi dress has the feel of a comfy jersey tee. It has a round neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, as well as subtle pleating on the front. The dress is fitted throughout the bodice, flowing out at the waist and down to the calf-length hem. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

17 This Simple Tank Top With A Boxy Silhouette Core 10 Full-Coverage Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a tank top that offers a bit more coverage around the torso, thanks to the boxy cut. The crew-neck top has a slightly higher hem in the front than in the back, and it’s made of a cotton-modal fabric with elastane for added stretch. This tank is the perfect thing for working out and lounging. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

18 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress That’s Easy To Accessorize HUSKARY V-Neck Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simple and understated, this V-neck sleeveless dress is the perfect blank canvas — add a layered necklace, a floppy hat, sandals, or a tote bag to complete the look. The polyester-spandex fabric has a drapey feel to it, falling down from the adjustable spaghetti straps to the ankle. A side split adds some extra airflow around the legs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 49

19 Some Pull-On Jeans That Are Soft & Stretchy JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull-On Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Love the look of jeans, but prefer the softness of yoga pants? These pull-on jeans are for you. They’re made of a stretchy blend of cotton and spandex, so you get the look and feel of real denim without any of the stiffness. Designed with an elasticated waistband and a straight leg, the pants are available in black and blue washes. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

20 This Swingy Tunic That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Patterns LARACE Swing Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in a sea of eye-catching patterns and rich solid hues, this tunic top is a great way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. An asymmetrical hem creates some movement around the waist, swinging with you as you walk. Several reviewers report that this top has great coverage in the back and the front, so it’ll cover your seat as you sit down. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 45

21 These Roomy Pants That Are Perfect For Lounging LNX Drawstring Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Soft and breathable, these linen-cotton pants are the ultimate loungewear. They have a wide elastic waistband and a drawstring closure, as well as a pair of side pockets. Featuring a roomy fit throughout, these pants are great for hanging out at home, sleeping, or running out for a quick errand. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

22 An Ultra-Comfy Jumpsuit You Can Throw On In 2 Seconds Loving People Loose-Fit Jumpsuits Amazon $40 See On Amazon In a pinch for a cute yet comfy outfit? Throw on this slouchy jumpsuit and head out the door. Available in a wide range of solids as well as groovy tie-dye prints, the one-piece garment has capri-length legs and a pair of deep side pockets. Add a wide-brim hat and some sandals for a free-spirited look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 27

23 This Patterned A-Line Skirt You Can Wear A Million Ways MEROKEETY A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon What’s great about this A-line midi skirt is that you can style it a ton of different ways. Add a crop top and sandals for a beachy, warm-weather outfit, or pair it with a ripped graphic tee and combat boots for a look that’s fit for a night out in the city. There are tons of unique prints to choose from, so you can find the one that expresses your personal style the best. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available patterns: 27

24 An Easy-Fitting Mini Dress With Dramatic Flared Sleeves Milumia Flowy V-Neck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With roomy, flared sleeves and a lace-up neckline, this dress will make you look like you stepped straight out of the 1970s in the very best way. Covered in a bold floral pattern, the V-neck garment has plenty of room to spare. The rayon fabric drapes around your body, flowing with you as you move. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 11

25 The Unique Shift Dress With Ruffle Details MITILLY V-Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The ruffled details along the sleeves, hem, neckline, and bodice elevate this shift dress, giving it a unique look and feel. Featuring a notched collar and elbow-length sleeves, the chic garment is perfectly suited for a cocktail party or happy hour. A pair of side pockets creates a discreet spot for your small essentials. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

26 This Halter-Neck Maxi Dress That’s Ridiculously Versatile R.Vivimos Halter Layered Ruffle Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Complete with a halter-neckline and layers of billowing fabric, this maxi dress definitely makes a bold statement, whether you wear it to a wedding or the beach. Each tier of fabric is finished with a ruffle detail, adding a bit of texture throughout. A pair of side pockets creates a place for your phone and wallet, so you don’t even have to carry a purse. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

27 A Casual Scoop-Neck Romper That’s Super Versatile ReoRia Scoop-Neck Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you wear it as a swimsuit cover-up or an easy outfit for running errands, you’ll get so much use out of this sleeveless romper. It has a drawstring closure at the waist, so it almost looks like you’re wearing a loose tank top and shorts. Add a pair of sneakers or sandals for a convenient and cute warm-weather look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

28 This Cute T-Shirt With A Ruffled Hem Romwe Ruffle-Hem Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This loose-fitting blouse has a ruffled hem halfway down, creating an interesting texture and a flowy fit. Along with a crew neckline and boxy sleeves, the top is longer in the back for a bit of extra coverage. Wear it with a pair of high-waisted jeans or leggings for a look that’s both casual and put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

29 The Flowy Romper You Can Dress Up Or Down Valphsio V-Neck Ruffle Romper Amazon $38 See On Amazon This fun romper can be either dressy or casual, depending on how you style it; add a delicate necklace and some heels for a sophisticated ensemble, or throw on some sandals and a floppy hat for a relaxed look. The flowy batwing sleeves and bottom hem are finished with a ruffle trim, while a drawstring cinches at the waist. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

30 An Elegant Maxi Dress With A Deep V-Neck Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Here’s an elegant maxi dress that drapes around your body all the way down to the floor. Featuring a deep V-neck and V-back, the flowy dress swishes with you as you move. Pair it with your favorite necklace and some bangles for a simple yet chic ensemble. Choose from classic shades such as cream, burgundy, and coffee. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

31 This Swim Cover-Up With A Shirt-Like Feel Wander Agio Beach Cover-Up Amazon $17 See On Amazon This swim coverup is perfect for the beach or pool, but it could also be worn as a mini dress — just add sandals or sneakers. It has a button-down closure and roomy pockets, so you can keep your phone and other small items close by. The tunic is designed to have an oversized fit, providing plenty of coverage before and after you go for a dip. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and patterns: 14

32 Some Baggy Sweatpants That Are So Classic & Cool VINMEN Cinch-Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $28 See On Amazon With cuffed ankles and an elasticized waistband, these baggy sweatpants ooze early 2000s cool. Slouchy and cozy, the pants can be paired with crop tops, tanks, and T-shirts for a look that’s totally laid-back and cool. Go for a classic heather gray, or switch it up with bold shades like red or gold. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

33 This Slinky Maxi Dress With 1,000 Rave Reviews SheKiss Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Over 1,000 people have written a glowing five-star review of this maxi dress, praising the flowy fit and soft material. Complete with two side pockets, the comfy, floor-length dress comes in lots of eye-catching patterns. A pair of adjustable spaghetti straps allows you to control how low the V-neckline goes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 24

34 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With A Slouchy Fit YESNO Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designed with a square neck and wide, billowy legs, this jumpsuit is slouchy and comfortable. It’s made of 100% cotton, so it’s super breathable and soft. Besides classic black, it also comes in a variety of fun, abstract prints. A pair of side splits adds some extra airflow to your legs. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

35 The Sleeveless Maxi Dress That Cinches At The Waist PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Effortless and breezy, this maxi dress is fitted at the waist before flowing down to an ankle-length hem. A button-down detail at the chest adds a chic touch. Adjust the height of the neckline with the buckles on the spaghetti straps. It comes in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick the shade that suits you best. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

36 This Lightweight Overalls That Feel Like Linen YESNO Overalls Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from 100% breathable cotton, these overalls have the appearance and lightweight feel of linen. Complete with roomy pockets and adjustable shoulder straps, the slouchy one-piece can be layered over a fitted shirt or worn on its own with a bandeau. Add a pair of chunky boots and a statement necklace, and you’ve got an effortlessly cool outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

37 A Flowy Camisole With A Strappy Back Zeagoo Flowy V-Neck Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon Lightweight and flowy, this V-neck camisole is a great wardrobe staple you can wear with shorts, jeans, trousers, and leggings. The double straps at the shoulders meet in back, adding a fun style upgrade. It comes in a wide array of colors and patterns, so you can choose between neutrals and eye-catching patterns. The hem is slightly longer in the front and back, providing a bit of extra coverage all around. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

38 This Strapless Jumpsuit With An Adorable Tie-Belt Detail ZESICA Strapless Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon This sleeveless jumpsuit is elevated by its tie-belt, which creates a cute bow in the front of the waist. The fabric is drapey and soft, cinching in at the middle before flowing down to an ankle-length hem. Choose from neutrals like army green or beige, or go bold with shades like bright red and lilac. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

39 A Sleeveless Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite T-Shirt ZESICA Loose Sleeveless Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This simple sleeveless dress feels just like your favorite jersey crew-neck T-shirt. As an added bonus, it has pockets — so you can store your keys, wallet, and phone on the go. The material swings around you as you walk, creating a breezy feel that’s great for warmer weather. All that’s left for you to do is add accessories. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 26