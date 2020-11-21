If You Hate Tight Clothes, These 38 Chic, Comfy Pieces Under $35 Have Your Name On Them

If you're anything like me, you're not interested in sacrificing comfort for style — but you still want to feel put together, whether you're going out or lounging at home. Luckily, there are lots of chic, comfy pieces of clothing on Amazon that are made from soft and stretchy fabrics like cotton, polyester, and spandex, so you can stay comfortable and look stylish all day long. And best of all, every item on this list is affordable, so you don't have to spend a lot to refresh your wardrobe.

Choosing comfy and stylish clothes starts with the fabric, so you'll want to look for pieces made from breathable cotton, warm acrylic or fleece, durable polyester or rayon, and super-soft modal. For extra comfort, look for pieces blended with stretchy fabrics like spandex.

Besides a range of comfy fabrics, this list features pieces in a variety of styles. There are basic essentials like soft T-shirts, comfy joggers, and versatile dresses that you can wear at work and on the weekend. Other pieces feature chic details, like lace hems, cold shoulders, and balloon sleeves, so you can feel cute and comfortable at the same time. The one thing they all have in common? They're not at all tight, so you never feel constricted as you go about your day. Ready to add some cozy and stylish pieces to your closet? Read on for some of my favorite chic, comfy clothes on Amazon in a range of colors, sizes, and styles.

1 A Soft & Stylish Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Daily Ritual Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This wide-leg jumpsuit is effortlessly stylish, and since it's made from a blend of cotton and modal, it's super comfy too. The soft and stretchy jumpsuit has a V-neckline and a deep-V back, and there are side pockets for added comfort. Choose from four versatile colors: heather gray, black, brick, and moss green. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 This 2-Pack Of Comfy Tees Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve T-shirts (2-pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A comfy tee is a wardrobe staple, and this affordable two-pack of cap-sleeve T-shirts comes in lots of color and style combos. The scoop-neck tees are made from cotton, modal, and elastane for softness, stretch, and all-day comfort, and they pair equally well with jeans, skirts, and joggers. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 These Soft & Stretchy Culottes Daily Ritual Terry Culotte Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon For an on-trend look that doesn't sacrifice comfort, add these terry culotte pants to your wardrobe. The soft and stretchy pants are made from rayon and spandex, so they're great for all-day wear, and they come in three colors: black, heather gray spacedye, and navy spacedye. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4 An Oversized Cropped Sweater That's Cute & Cozy Simplee Oversized Cropped Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Create a cute and cozy look with this oversized cropped sweater that features a stylish knit pattern, balloon sleeves, and a ribbed crewneck. The lightweight acrylic sweater pairs well with your favorite jeans and skirts and it comes in colors and styles like gray, black, and colorblock designs. Available sizes: 0 - 14

Available colors and styles: 18

5 The Fuzzy Hooded Jacket That's Perfect For Chilly Weather Zilcremo Hooded Fuzzy Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon Leaving the house on a chilly day is a little easier with this fuzzy hooded jacket. The oversized open-front jacket is made from polyester and spandex that feels like wearing a cozy blanket, and there's a hood and pockets to keep you warm. It's available in 11 colors and styles, from purplish brown to leopard print to tie-dye. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6 This Sexy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater GOLDSTITCH Off-the-Shoulder Batwing Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder batwing sweater will give you sultry style that's still super comfy. The knit top is made from a soft and warm blend of wool and acrylic and features batwing sleeves and an oversized look that's easy to dress up or down. Choose from five versatile colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7 These Classic Comfy Joggers Champion Heritage French Terry Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wear these French terry joggers for running errands or lounging around the house. The comfy pants are made from cotton and polyester and washed for extra softness, and they feature ribbed cuffs and a drawcord elastic waistband, so you can adjust for the perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Large - 4X

8 A Soft & Chic Jersey Tunic Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Split-Hem Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon With split hems and a round crewneck, this long-sleeve jersey tunic creates an effortlessly chic look. The top is made from acrylic, viscose, and elastane for stretch and softness, with a relaxed, drapey fit. It's available in six colors like fig and light heather gray. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

9 An Ultra-Cozy Sherpa Pullover Amazon Essentials Fleece-Lined Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This quarter-zip sherpa pullover is easy to put on before heading out the door on chilly days, and it's also perfect for lounging. The soft, fuzzy jacket is made from 100% polyester and lined with polar fleece for extra coziness. It also features elasticized cuffs and pockets to keep you warm. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10 This Fun Leopard Print Sweater PRETTYGARDEN Casual Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pair this leopard print sweater with your favorite jeans for an easy, on-trend outfit. The sweater is made from a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex for breathable comfort and stretch, and it has a longer hem so you can also wear it as a cute sweater dress with tights. Choose from 16 colors, including the classic khaki pictured here. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

11 A Chunky Knit Sweater That's Great For Brisk Days ZESICA Oversized Chunky Pullover Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from soft and warm acrylic, this chunky pullover sweater is a go-to for chilly weather. The textured knit turtleneck features batwing sleeves and an oversized fit that's so cute and casual. Plus, it comes in 26 colors and patterns that'll look great with jeans. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

12 This Cute Sweater With Oversized Stripes ZESICA Striped Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This oversized striped sweater is perfect for the effortlessly chic front tuck look, and it pairs well with jeans, skirts, and shorts. It's made from warm and soft acrylic with flared long sleeves and it comes in nine striped colors, including bright pink and classic black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

13 A Versatile Long-Sleeve Dress Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you're going to work or having a night out, this long-sleeve dress is easy to dress up or down. The dress is made from rayon and spandex for excellent softness, stretch, and drape, and it features a stylish V-neckline, slightly dropped hem, and seamed back. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

14 This Soft & Stretchy Turtleneck That Scores Style Points Caracilia Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon With its irregular hem, batwing sleeves, and varied knit design, this turtleneck sweater offers comfort with fashion-forward details. Dramatic cuffs that reach all the way up to the elbows complete the look, and it's soft and stretchy enough for all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

15 A Super Cute Babydoll Blouse With Ruffles Angashion Loose Babydoll Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only is this babydoll blouse super comfortable, but it also instantly creates a fun look the minute you put it on. The lightweight top is made from polyester and cotton and features a flared bottom for a relaxed fit. Plus, there are ruffles on the cap sleeves and at the neck for a bit of flirty style. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

16 This Stylish Loungewear Set You'll Wear Every Day ZESICA Casual Outfit Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This matching loungewear set is perfect for feeling put together, even when you're just relaxing around the house. The soft set is made from rayon and polyester and includes a long-sleeve crop top with a crew neck and cute bubble sleeves, as well as matching shorts with a drawstring waistband. It's available in solid and striped options. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 The Tie-Front Top That Looks So Polished Meraki Jersey Tie-Front Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This chic tie-front top is so versatile — wear it to work with dress pants and a blazer, or wear it on the weekend with your comfiest jeans. The short-sleeve jersey top features a loose fit, center seam, and tie belt around the waist. Available sizes: 00 - 18

18 An Oversized Sweater Dress With Lantern Sleeves ANRABESS Oversized Sweater Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon An oversized sweater dress and tights are the perfect comfy combo for cold weather, and this one is so stylish. This soft and stretchy turtleneck dress features a chunky rib-knit design, on-trend lantern sleeves, and a cuffed hem. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

19 This Flowy Tunic Dress That's Super Cute Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon For an easy-breezy outfit with lots of style, add this tunic dress to your wardrobe. The lightweight and breathable dress features a V-neckline and tiered design for a loose, flowy look. Choose from long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and sleeveless styles. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

20 A Sexy Wrap-Front Blouse With A Plunging Neckline IN'VOLAND Wraparound Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a deep V-neckline, batwing sleeves, and shirring details on the sides, this wrap-front blouse is anything but ordinary. The stylish top is made from rayon and spandex for softness and stretch that will keep you comfortable all day, and the plunging neckline levels up the sexiness factor. Available sizes: 16 - 32

21 This Cute Ruffled Mini Dress KIRUNDO Ruffled Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cute, comfy, and super stylish — this ruffled mini dress checks all the boxes. The 100% cotton dress is soft and breathable, with a comfortable round neckline, loose fit, and playful details like ruffled short sleeves, a pleated hem, and an eye-catching print. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

22 A Flowy Maxi Dress With Boho Vibes Milumia Button-Up Split Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This button-up maxi dress has lots of boho style, and the flowy silhouette will keep you comfy and chic from day to night. The lightweight dress features a gorgeous floral print, 3/4-length sleeves, a split-front hem, and a button-front closure. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

23 An Oversized Sweater With Pockets Pink Queen Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This oversized turtleneck sweater gets extra comfort points thanks to its two side pockets. The cozy sweater looks great with a pair of leggings, but the longer hem means you can wear it as a dress too — just pair it with tights and your favorite boots for a cute cold-weather look. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

24 This Open-Front Cardigan That You'll Wear For Years GRECERELLE Loose Open Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon A soft and comfy cardigan is a must-have, and this one features a timeless cable-knit design and two side pockets. The open-front cardigan is made from warm acrylic and comes in a range of colors and styles, from classic black to chic leopard print. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

25 The Perfect Cozy Fleece Jacket PRETTYGARDEN Shaggy Oversized Coat Amazon $36 See On Amazon Stay warm and cozy in this shaggy oversized coat that features double-sided fleece for total comfort. The teddy jacket has a full-zip front, side pockets, elasticized cuffs that keep out the chill, and a soft lapel that you can pull up for extra warmth. Available sizes: Small - 3X

26 A Soft & Stylish Leopard Print Cardigan Angashion Leopard Print Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Add this long leopard print cardigan to any outfit for an instant boost of style and comfort. The open-front cardigan is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, and it features a ribbed hem and two pockets. Besides leopard print, there are cute holiday sweater styles too. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

27 The Floral Maxi Dress That Comes In Lots Of Colors VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This floral maxi dress is so romantic, and it's perfect for everything from beach days to brunch to date nights. The lightweight, V-neck dress features a button-down front, and a smocked and elasticized waist with a white tassel tie. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

28 This Comfy Crew Neck Pullover With A Classic Silhouette ZESICA Striped Crew Neck Pullover Amazon $31 See On Amazon This crew neck pullover comes in lots of colorful styles, and the classic fit means you can wear it year after year. The sweater has a cropped hem, dropped shoulders, and ribbed cuffs to maximize style and comfort — just pair with your favorite pants or skirt, and you're good to go. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

29 A Cute Date Night Top With Cold Shoulder Sleeves Allegrace Cold-Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cold-shoulder top is perfect for a night out, and since it's made from a breathable and lightweight blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, you're sure to stay comfy too. In addition to classic black, the top comes in floral, animal print, and other fun styles, too. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

30 A Lightweight Tunic Dress In Fun Prints Romwe Plus-Size Boho Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This flowy tunic dress is pretty as a picture, and it comes in a range of floral and boho prints. The dress has a loose, lightweight feel with a comfortable round neckline and flowy 3/4-length sleeves, but you can also opt for a spaghetti-strap dress or an option with an empire waistline. Available sizes: Large Plus - 4X Large Plus

31 A Waffle-Knit Turtleneck With A High-Low Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Batwing Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This waffle-knit turtleneck sweater is soft and lightweight, and it looks so cute and casual when paired with jeans, leggings, or skirts. The sweater is made with a touch of spandex for stretch, and it features a cowl neck, batwing sleeves, and a stylish high-low hem. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

32 A Classic Fleece Pullover That's So Soft & Cozy Hanes Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon A classic pullover fleece sweatshirt is the perfect item when you want a simple, cozy top that goes with everything. This Hanes sweatshirt is made from cotton and polyester fleece, so it's super soft and warm, and it features a ribbed hem and cuffs for a slightly fitted feel. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

33 A Flirty Skater Dress With Pockets LONGYUAN Casual Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Although it makes for a perfect little black dress, this skater dress also come in florals, polka dots, and leopard print, so you can choose whatever floats your boat. The comfy jersey knit dress is made from rayon and spandex, and it features a round neckline, swing silhouette, and side seam pockets. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

34 The Tie-Dye Maxi With Pockets MakeMeChic Tie-Dye Long Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tie-dye maxi dress is so easy to dress up or down, and it offers flowy comfort and style that you can rock all day. Stylish details include rolled short sleeves, a V-neckline, split hems, and pockets. Wear this dress with your favorite sandals for an effortless boho look, or pair with ankle boots for something a little more edgy. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

35 This Causal T-Shirt Dress With A Swing Hem LARACE Pajama T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Yes, it's technically a nightgown, but you can also pair this T-shirt dress with some tights and Converse kicks for a cute and sporty look that offers next-level comfort. The soft and stretchy dress features an A-line silhouette, striped detailing, and a single pocket at the chest. Available sizes: Medium - 6X

36 This Long-Sleeve Blouse With A Pretty Lace Hem QIXING Lace-Trimmed Blouse Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thanks to the lace trim at the hem, this long-sleeve blouse feels a, little dressy while still maintaining superior comfort. The top is made from rayon and spandex for softness and stretch and it features a high-low hem for added style. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

37 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Are So Hippie Chic SATINA High-Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Do your best Janis Joplin in these Woodstock-worthy palazzo pants that have earned more than 5,000 five-star reviews from Amazon buyers. The stretchy, high-waisted pants are made from super-soft peachskin fabric, and they look so good with high-heeled boots, but they're just as good with a pair of slippers for lounging at home. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

