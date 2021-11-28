If You Have A Fuller Figure, Check Out These 45 Stylish Things That Are Really Comfortable On Amazon

I’m of the belief that all people should wear whatever they want all the time — but sometimes it’s not a matter of style; it’s a matter of comfort and accessibility. As
someone with curves, I used to have a lot of trouble finding clothes that fit the way they should. This was especially true when I did my clothes shopping in person, thinking that if I could try it on first, it’d be more likely to fit — but that only worked as long as stores carried my size and my preferred silhouette. Then I found the huge Amazon selection of comfy, stylish pieces that fit really nicely, and now, I’ll never go back to shopping in boutiques and department stores.
If you, too, have trouble finding clothes that fit, skipping the dressing room might seem counterintuitive. In actuality, though, it’s not, and here’s why: First, Amazon carries a much wider range of sizes than most stores, and the bigger selection means you can find a color and silhouette that you will absolutely love. Second, thousands of past buyers post pictures and leave comments, so you know
1 This Lightweight Sweater With Top Ratings
This
Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater has almost 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. It’s made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, which a buyer described as “feels far more luxurious than the price tag reflects.” It’s also offered in a huge range of colors and patterns — but the best part? The inclusive sizes and the cozy, comfortable fit. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large 2 This 2-Piece Body-Con Outfit With A Crop Top & Skirt
Get a full outfit in one fell swoop, all made from stretchy, comfortable material. This
two-piece body-con set includes a scoop-neck crop top with long sleeves and a pencil midi skirt with an adjustable tie. The black is popular, but you can also get it in solid colors, tie-dye prints, floral patterns, and even some tank-top designs. 3 A Stretchy Rib-Knit Tank In Every Color
A scoop neck, a straight long hem, a stretchy rib-knit material — there are so many reasons to love this
tank top. Since it comes in just about any solid color, it’ll quickly become an essential building block in your wardrobe, whether layered or worn alone. “I am a curvy girl and these fit as expected to the sizing,” one reviewer wrote. 4 These Lace Boyshort Panties For An Incredible Price
A single pair of nice underwear can cost you more than $20, but with these
Barbra’s lace boyshorts, you get six pairs for that price. According to the brand, the multicolored lace looks high-end and stretches with you. “I am over the moon thrilled with these,” wrote one reviewer who previously struggled to find “lace udies that fit right and are COMFORTABLE.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus 5 This Satin Robe That’s “Comfortable” & “So Gorgeous”
Most one-size-fits-all robes don’t actually fit even most — but this
satin robe has reviewers raving: “To my plus size divas, grab you one of these robes now!” wrote one buyer, who reported that it’s “comfortable,” “so gorgeous,” and “has plenty of give.” The silky material, bell sleeves, wrapped maxi silhouette, and pockets all add to the convenience and comfortability. Available sizes: one size fits most (1X—3X) 6 These Pull-On Slacks That Feel Like Leggings
Even though they look “nothing like stretchy pants” and could easily pass for real slacks, one reviewer wrote, “I feel like I’m wearing leggings.” Needless to say, these
Briggs New York Millennium pull-on pants are a comfy way to look fancy at work, interviews, parties, and dinners. And yes — they have working pockets in both the front and back. 7 This Midi Swing Dress That’s Easy To Accessorize
This
swing dress is sophisticated but versatile with its loose A-line silhouette, crew neckline, midi length, and three-quarter-length sleeves. It’s the simplicity, however, that makes it so easy to accessorize; belt it, add a statement necklace, or experiment with heels, sneakers, flats — you name it. For a little more flair, you can also get it in one of many floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus 8 These Skinny Pants Reviewers Want In Every Color
These
high-waisted skinny pants pull right on with ample stretch, but they still have functional pockets and belt holes for practicality. You can get them in five different colors, and so far, the feedback from reviewers has been stellar: “I’m so in love with these pants. The incredible stretch and the nice fabric that’s thick enough to NOT be see-through. They’re so soft and comfortable. This is my second pair and I have a third pair on the way,” one wrote. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus 9 This Cold-Shoulder Top That Feels Like Your Favorite T-Shirt
This
cold-shoulder top is as loose-fitting, stretchy, and comfortable as your favorite T-shirt thanks to the polyester-cotton-spandex blend. That said, its cutouts and split hem seriously elevate any outfit, whether you wear this blouse tucked into a skirt, over jeans, or with slacks. “I am always so leery about buying clothes online, especially being plus size,” one reviewer wrote. “This shirt fits and flows exactly as I would want.” 10 A Stylish Jacket Made From Sheer Lace
When you want some coverage but you’re not looking to compromise on style or breathability, this
Floerns lace jacket is a genius addition to your outfit. It has a zipper and a ribbed cuffs like any other sweatshirt, but its sheer lace fabric and collared neckline look way more elevated. It also comes in a few other colors and lace patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus 11 This Pajama Set That’s Both Comfortable & Cute
“One of the most comfortable outfits I have ever slept in,” one reviewer raved, “Plus the straps are adjustable.” Another called this
Floerns two-piece pajama suit “a really cute and fun PJ set,” and you can get it in over 20 different prints. Whichever one you choose, it features stretch, lightweight fabric, an elastic waistband, and adjustable spaghetti straps. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus 12 These Versatile Shorts For Sleeping, Working Out, Or Wearing Under Dresses
They’re comfortable enough to wear to bed, breathable enough to wear during workouts, and just the right length for coverage and chafe-resistance under dresses. Given that versatility, it’s no wonder over 18,000 reviewers have given these
Just My Size bike shorts an overall rating of 4.5 stars. The 90% cotton skips the tags and instead offers flat, non-irritating seams, while the 10% spandex stretches without losing its shape. 13 A Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Made From A Cotton Blend
Everyone who knows me knows that I live in bodysuits (they’re versatile, comfortable, and never come untucked), and this
short-sleeve bodysuit is a favorite among those with fuller figures: “A lot of items that claim to be ‘plus size’ aren't actually plus size, but this item was!” one reviewer wrote. Another noted, “I bought the red and blue ones as soon as they were available too — they are worth every penny!” It’s made primarily from breathable cotton, has a snap closure at the bottom, and works with everything from jeans to skirts. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus 14 Some Fleece-Lined Leggings That’re So Cozy
Stay cozy and stylish no matter the weather with these
fleece-lined leggings one reviewer called “super comfy and warm.” Made with 95% breathable cotton and 5% spandex for stretch, they’re soft against the skin and even have pockets. Get them in four neutral colors. 15 This Stunning Maxi You Can Dress Up Or Down
The rayon-spandex material is soft, comfortable, breathable, and — when worn with sneakers and a denim jacket — pretty casual-looking. Pair this
maxi dress with heels, though, and some reviewers got away with wearing it to weddings, thanks to the wrapped neckline, cinched waist, and long length. It even has pockets, all of which explain the overall 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus 16 A “Godsend” If You Want To Be Comfortable At Work
According to one reviewer who’s not allowed to wear athletic pants to work anymore, “these pants are a wonderful substitute.” Others rave that the
Chic Classic knit pull-on pant looks great, doesn’t require any ironing, and is a “godsend for anyone who wants to be comfortable at work.” The polyester-rayon blend is breathable and durable, while the spandex adds stretch. Available sizes: 16 — 26 Petite 17 These Satin Pajamas That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Because of the silky satin material, detail piping, and floral patterning, you’d never guess this
pajama set costs less than $30. It does, though, and according to some reviewers, they’re “so comfortable” and “really cute.” They’re also great for lounging, but since they don’t have any stretch to them, past buyers recommend that you size up. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus 18 These Full-Coverage Cotton Panties From Calvin Klein
The bikini cut fully covers the behind while the logo waistband stretches without losing its shape. Since these
Calvin Klein modern panties are also made from a mix of cotton, modal, and elastane, they’re breathable, easy to care for, stretchy, and “soooo comfortable,” according to reviewers. “As a big girl, it’s very hard to find underwear that fits right,” one buyer wrote. “This is it, this is my favorite pair of underwear!” 19 This Flowy Dress In Your Choice Of Florals Or Vintage Prints
Opt for vintage prints or modern florals. Either way, this
flowy dress is reviewers’ go-to for “beach vacations,” “warmer climates,” or pairing with “tights or leggings” when temperatures drop. The polyester is extremely lightweight, which makes it cooling and easy to layer, while the eye-catching patterns and bell sleeves make a statement. 20 These Skinny Jeans That Are Turning Skeptics Into Believers
“I was skeptical about ordering these,” one reviewer wrote — and honestly, who
wouldn’t be skeptical about ordering skinny jeans online? Still, because of their ample stretch and surprisingly high quality, said reviewer wrote, “I’m so glad I did. [...] The best pair of jeggings I ever bought.” They feature a high-rise waistline, distressing on the knees, and functional pockets, and you can get them in tons of colors and designs. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Plus 21 A Wrapped, V-Neck Blouse Reviewers Are “Obsessed” With
One reviewer reported being “obsessed” with this
tunic blouse, which features a cinched waist that flares out into a flowy pleated bottom with an irregular hem. Since the fabric looks high-end and the V-shaped neckline has a wrapped design, it’s more formal than your average top (even though it’s apparently stretchy and comfortable enough to sleep in). For that reason, past buyers have worn it to work, restaurants, and parties. 22 These Fleece-Lined Long Johns That Are Beyond Cozy
Layer these
thermal long johns underneath winter clothing, or wear them alone for sleeping and lounging. Even though they’re non-bulky and feature some stretch, they’re lined with fleece for a cozy, soft texture. Most importantly, they’re designed for full figures: “Being a plus size woman, I never know how things are going to fit, even after reading reviews,” one reviewer wrote, “but these things are AMAZING.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 30 Plus 23 “The Most Comfortable Bra” Reviewers Have “Ever Worn”
It doesn’t have any wires or bulky padding, which is one of the reasons why a reviewer called it “THE most comfortable bra” they “have ever worn.” That said, even without those things, the
Just My Size Pure Comfort bra manages to offer moderate support with knit-in panels and ample stretch. It also pulls right on without clasps or digging straps, so it’s comfortable enough to sleep in — and many do. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large 24 This Long-Sleeve Dress That Can Be Worn For Any Occasion
It’s easy to take your look from day to night, or from formal to casual with this
long-sleeve empire-waist dress. Made from a super comfortable and stretchy rayon and spandex material, this dress comes in a bunch of colors, from pretty jewel tones to flirty floral patterns. Oh, and there are pockets. You’re welcome. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 4X-Large Plus 25 This Flouncy Top That Comes In More Than 20 Colors & Prints
You may be tempted to get multiple of this
flowy wrap top because it comes in so many colors. With bright florals, fun tie-dyes, and classic solid colors, there are versions of this top for every occasion. “Great shirt for the price and I'm thinking about getting another color since it's gotten so many compliments!” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 4X 26 A Crew-Neck Sweater That’s Great For Layering
Whether you wear it under a blazer, coat, or pair it with a skirt, this soft
crew-neck sweater is perfect for layering. Pair with a heavy coat in the colder months or use it as a light layer during cool summer nights. Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and other materials, this sweater is cozy and comfortable, but can be dressed up too. One shopper even called it “buttery soft.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 27 This Lace Nightie For When You’re Feeling Yourself
You don’t need a special occasion to wear this
lace-trim nightie, but wearing it will definitely make you feel special. With a soft satin material and easy adjustable straps, this nightgown is perfect to wear when you’re feeling yourself or want to feel a little sexy with your partner. One reviewer even said she got away with wearing it out of the house as a dress. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus 28 A Wire-Free Bra With Over 6,000 Fans
If you want a bra you can wear all the time without discomfort, this
easy wire-free bra is the perfect choice. One shopper praised it by writing: “This is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned and has enough support for me to wear every day.” With thick, cushioned straps and supportive cups with a comfortable band provide support. Available sizes: 32C — 48DD 29 These Compression Leggings With A Pocket
Made with a comfortable elastic material, these
compression leggings are great for working out, hiking, or just lounging at home. The fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking, and the leggings come with a side pocket for your phone or keys. You can even pick it up with dramatic contrast stitching. 30 A Chiffon Tank Top With Sparkly Beaded Straps
Whether you wear it for date night, girl’s night, or a day at the office, this
pleated chiffon top is sure to stand out. Not only is it made from a pretty chiffon material, but it has soft pleats and beaded straps. It’s basically like the shirt comes with jewelry. With over 5,000 positive reviews, this top is a fan favorite, with one reviewer noting: “This top is pretty, and fits perfectly. The beading on the shoulder straps add a nice little flair.” Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large 31 This Body-Con Dress With Trendy Lantern Sleeves
For a dramatic one and done outfit, it doesn’t get much easier (and more stylish) than this
body-con lantern-sleeve dress. While it’s from a comfortable, stretchy material, this dress still look chic with its trendy billowy sleeves and belted waist. Pair it with a statement necklace or colorful shoes for an extra pop. Available sizes: Large plus — 3X-Large Plus 32 This V-Neck Dress With Retro Vibes
Wrap dresses are always in style, but there’s something about this
V-neck wrap dress that has fun retro vibes. With a full A-line skirt and deep, wrapped neckline, this dress would be amazing paired with a fun heel and bright lipstick. But it can totally be worn in a more casual setting, too. Available sizes: 14-plus — 26-plus 33 A Leopard-Print Sweater In 5 Colors
Instantly add a splash of interest to any outfit with this cozy
leopard-print sweater. It comes in five shades to suit your style and the material is “very soft and comfortable,” according to one customer. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large 34 A Cutout Top That’ll Update Any Outfit
It’s as soft as your tried-and-true T-shirts, but the
one-shoulder design makes this oh-so stylish whether you wear it for brunch with jeans, or a night out in heels. One customer even wrote: “Ordered it for an edgy photoshoot and it worked great! It's super sexy!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus 35 These Pajama Pants That’re Super Fun
The wide, drawstring closure top is comfortable and customizable, while the floral print adds a dash of style to your lounging outfits. With hundreds of five-star ratings, these
pajama pants are a win with shoppers, one who wrote: “Not just for sleeping [...] I wore them to work. Beautiful pattern.” 36 A Spaghetti-Strap Dress With Just A Touch Of Stretch
Sexy looks aren’t always comfortable, but this
dress is an exception thanks to the “soft material that has a little stretch,” according to one reviewer. With velvet, ruched, and even plaid styles, it’s easy to find the best option for you, or pick up a few to change things up. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus 37 A Comfy Bra With Extra Side Coverage
The high sides on the this
comfortable underwire bra provide extra coverage to reduce rubbing, and the front-adjustable straps make it easy to find the perfect fit. Get it in a range of solid colors and when it’s time for a refresh, just toss it in the washing machine. Available sizes: 36C — 44DD 38 This Crop Top With Cutouts That’s So On Trend
If you’re looking to make a statement, you’ve come to the right top. This
crop top features cutouts and a ruched, tie front for extra drama. Want even more look? In addition to black, it also comes in fluorescent pink, bright red, and sunny yellow, among other colors. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large 39 This Wrap Dress That’ll Never Come Undone
Wrap dresses are a timeless wardrobe basic, but they can be tricky to wear. This
faux-wrap dress has all the style without the worry of it coming undone. Add to that flutter sleeves and a dramatic flare, and you’re just running up style points. Get it in six solids or pretty floral prints. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus 40 A Button-Up That Doesn’t Wrinkle
Whether you don it casually with a French tuck and jeans, or go formal with slacks or a skirt, this
classic button-up can do it all. Best of all, it’s wrinkle-resistant so you look sharp without having to pull out the ironing board. 41 The Flared Yoga Pants In Two Inseams
Hop on the
flared yoga pant trend with these affordable pairs which come in two inseam lengths. It’s made with a sweat-wicking, ultra-stretchy polyester-spandex blend, and it even has pockets. There’s also a dress pants style with belt loops. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large 42 This Wrap-Front Dress That Has “Received So Many Compliments”
“I wore this dress to a wedding and I received so many compliments. The fit is amazing,” one customer wrote, adding that they’ll be “ordering more colors.” This
long-sleeved dress is easy to accessorize and comes in more than 10 colors and prints, so you can make the look your own. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus 43 A 5-Pack of Cotton-Blend Bikini Underwear
Enjoy all the breathable, comfortable benefits of
cotton underwear without spending a ton with these soft bikini pairs that come in packs of five. Despite the price, it doesn’t skimp on quality including high-end features like an elastic waistband that’s covered in fabric and a tag-free design. 44 These Workout Leggings In Full & Capri Lengths
Made from an ultra-stretchy blend of nylon and 13% spandex, these
leggings will move with you no matter what activity you’re up to — even if that’s just relaxing on the couch. The flat seams are comfortable and chafe-free, and the pocket makes keeping your keys and pockets on hand easy. Choose from more than 20 styles including full-length and capri options. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large 45 A Versatile Maxi To Dress Up Or Down
“I am in LOVE with this dress. Amazing fit and so comfortable. Will probably buy in other colors,” one buyer raved, and with hundreds of five-star reviews for this
maxi dress, they’re not alone. Made with a comfortable blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton, another shopper called it “boutique style wrap dress with split at affordable Amazon pricing!”