If You Have A Fuller Figure, Check Out These 45 Stylish Things That Are Really Comfortable On Amazon

I’m of the belief that all people should wear whatever they want all the time — but sometimes it’s not a matter of style; it’s a matter of comfort and accessibility. As someone with curves, I used to have a lot of trouble finding clothes that fit the way they should. This was especially true when I did my clothes shopping in person, thinking that if I could try it on first, it’d be more likely to fit — but that only worked as long as stores carried my size and my preferred silhouette. Then I found the huge Amazon selection of comfy, stylish pieces that fit really nicely, and now, I’ll never go back to shopping in boutiques and department stores.

If you, too, have trouble finding clothes that fit, skipping the dressing room might seem counterintuitive. In actuality, though, it’s not, and here’s why: First, Amazon carries a much wider range of sizes than most stores, and the bigger selection means you can find a color and silhouette that you will absolutely love. Second, thousands of past buyers post pictures and leave comments, so you know before you buy whether or not a piece works for fuller figures. And the very best news? All of these stylish things are also super comfortable, so there’s zero need to compromise. — Maria Cassano, BDG Commerce Writer

1 This Lightweight Sweater With Top Ratings Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater has almost 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. It’s made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, which a buyer described as “feels far more luxurious than the price tag reflects.” It’s also offered in a huge range of colors and patterns — but the best part? The inclusive sizes and the cozy, comfortable fit. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

2 This 2-Piece Body-Con Outfit With A Crop Top & Skirt Lexiart Skirt & Top Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get a full outfit in one fell swoop, all made from stretchy, comfortable material. This two-piece body-con set includes a scoop-neck crop top with long sleeves and a pencil midi skirt with an adjustable tie. The black is popular, but you can also get it in solid colors, tie-dye prints, floral patterns, and even some tank-top designs. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

3 A Stretchy Rib-Knit Tank In Every Color Amazon Essentials Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon A scoop neck, a straight long hem, a stretchy rib-knit material — there are so many reasons to love this tank top. Since it comes in just about any solid color, it’ll quickly become an essential building block in your wardrobe, whether layered or worn alone. “I am a curvy girl and these fit as expected to the sizing,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

4 These Lace Boyshort Panties For An Incredible Price Barbra's Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A single pair of nice underwear can cost you more than $20, but with these Barbra’s lace boyshorts, you get six pairs for that price. According to the brand, the multicolored lace looks high-end and stretches with you. “I am over the moon thrilled with these,” wrote one reviewer who previously struggled to find “lace udies that fit right and are COMFORTABLE.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

5 This Satin Robe That’s “Comfortable” & “So Gorgeous” Applesauce Satin Long Robe Amazon $35 See On Amazon Most one-size-fits-all robes don’t actually fit even most — but this satin robe has reviewers raving: “To my plus size divas, grab you one of these robes now!” wrote one buyer, who reported that it’s “comfortable,” “so gorgeous,” and “has plenty of give.” The silky material, bell sleeves, wrapped maxi silhouette, and pockets all add to the convenience and comfortability. Available sizes: one size fits most (1X—3X)

6 These Pull-On Slacks That Feel Like Leggings Briggs New York Super Stretch Millennium Welt Pocket Pull-On Career Pant Amazon $37 See On Amazon Even though they look “nothing like stretchy pants” and could easily pass for real slacks, one reviewer wrote, “I feel like I’m wearing leggings.” Needless to say, these Briggs New York Millennium pull-on pants are a comfy way to look fancy at work, interviews, parties, and dinners. And yes — they have working pockets in both the front and back. Available sizes: 14 — 24

7 This Midi Swing Dress That’s Easy To Accessorize Pastel by Vivienne Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This swing dress is sophisticated but versatile with its loose A-line silhouette, crew neckline, midi length, and three-quarter-length sleeves. It’s the simplicity, however, that makes it so easy to accessorize; belt it, add a statement necklace, or experiment with heels, sneakers, flats — you name it. For a little more flair, you can also get it in one of many floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

8 These Skinny Pants Reviewers Want In Every Color ALLEGRACE Plus Size Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high-waisted skinny pants pull right on with ample stretch, but they still have functional pockets and belt holes for practicality. You can get them in five different colors, and so far, the feedback from reviewers has been stellar: “I’m so in love with these pants. The incredible stretch and the nice fabric that’s thick enough to NOT be see-through. They’re so soft and comfortable. This is my second pair and I have a third pair on the way,” one wrote. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

9 This Cold-Shoulder Top That Feels Like Your Favorite T-Shirt ALLEGRACE Cold-Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cold-shoulder top is as loose-fitting, stretchy, and comfortable as your favorite T-shirt thanks to the polyester-cotton-spandex blend. That said, its cutouts and split hem seriously elevate any outfit, whether you wear this blouse tucked into a skirt, over jeans, or with slacks. “I am always so leery about buying clothes online, especially being plus size,” one reviewer wrote. “This shirt fits and flows exactly as I would want.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

10 A Stylish Jacket Made From Sheer Lace Floerns Sheer Floral Lace Long-Sleeve Baseball Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you want some coverage but you’re not looking to compromise on style or breathability, this Floerns lace jacket is a genius addition to your outfit. It has a zipper and a ribbed cuffs like any other sweatshirt, but its sheer lace fabric and collared neckline look way more elevated. It also comes in a few other colors and lace patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

11 This Pajama Set That’s Both Comfortable & Cute Floerns Cami Top and Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon “One of the most comfortable outfits I have ever slept in,” one reviewer raved, “Plus the straps are adjustable.” Another called this Floerns two-piece pajama suit “a really cute and fun PJ set,” and you can get it in over 20 different prints. Whichever one you choose, it features stretch, lightweight fabric, an elastic waistband, and adjustable spaghetti straps. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

12 These Versatile Shorts For Sleeping, Working Out, Or Wearing Under Dresses Just My Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon They’re comfortable enough to wear to bed, breathable enough to wear during workouts, and just the right length for coverage and chafe-resistance under dresses. Given that versatility, it’s no wonder over 18,000 reviewers have given these Just My Size bike shorts an overall rating of 4.5 stars. The 90% cotton skips the tags and instead offers flat, non-irritating seams, while the 10% spandex stretches without losing its shape. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

13 A Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Made From A Cotton Blend IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Plus Size Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone who knows me knows that I live in bodysuits (they’re versatile, comfortable, and never come untucked), and this short-sleeve bodysuit is a favorite among those with fuller figures: “A lot of items that claim to be ‘plus size’ aren't actually plus size, but this item was!” one reviewer wrote. Another noted, “I bought the red and blue ones as soon as they were available too — they are worth every penny!” It’s made primarily from breathable cotton, has a snap closure at the bottom, and works with everything from jeans to skirts. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

14 Some Fleece-Lined Leggings That’re So Cozy ZERDOCEAN High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $35 See On Amazon Stay cozy and stylish no matter the weather with these fleece-lined leggings one reviewer called “super comfy and warm.” Made with 95% breathable cotton and 5% spandex for stretch, they’re soft against the skin and even have pockets. Get them in four neutral colors. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

15 This Stunning Maxi You Can Dress Up Or Down HAOMEILI Long Sleeve V-Neck Casual Maxi Dresses With Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon The rayon-spandex material is soft, comfortable, breathable, and — when worn with sneakers and a denim jacket — pretty casual-looking. Pair this maxi dress with heels, though, and some reviewers got away with wearing it to weddings, thanks to the wrapped neckline, cinched waist, and long length. It even has pockets, all of which explain the overall 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

16 A “Godsend” If You Want To Be Comfortable At Work Chic Classic Collection Knit Pull-on Pant Amazon $31 See On Amazon According to one reviewer who’s not allowed to wear athletic pants to work anymore, “these pants are a wonderful substitute.” Others rave that the Chic Classic knit pull-on pant looks great, doesn’t require any ironing, and is a “godsend for anyone who wants to be comfortable at work.” The polyester-rayon blend is breathable and durable, while the spandex adds stretch. Available sizes: 16 — 26 Petite

17 These Satin Pajamas That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Milumia Satin Pajama Set Short-Sleeve Loungewear Amazon $26 See On Amazon Because of the silky satin material, detail piping, and floral patterning, you’d never guess this pajama set costs less than $30. It does, though, and according to some reviewers, they’re “so comfortable” and “really cute.” They’re also great for lounging, but since they don’t have any stretch to them, past buyers recommend that you size up. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

18 These Full-Coverage Cotton Panties From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Modern Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon The bikini cut fully covers the behind while the logo waistband stretches without losing its shape. Since these Calvin Klein modern panties are also made from a mix of cotton, modal, and elastane, they’re breathable, easy to care for, stretchy, and “soooo comfortable,” according to reviewers. “As a big girl, it’s very hard to find underwear that fits right,” one buyer wrote. “This is it, this is my favorite pair of underwear!” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

19 This Flowy Dress In Your Choice Of Florals Or Vintage Prints Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Opt for vintage prints or modern florals. Either way, this flowy dress is reviewers’ go-to for “beach vacations,” “warmer climates,” or pairing with “tights or leggings” when temperatures drop. The polyester is extremely lightweight, which makes it cooling and easy to layer, while the eye-catching patterns and bell sleeves make a statement. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

20 These Skinny Jeans That Are Turning Skeptics Into Believers ALLABREVE Ripped Stretch Skinny Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon “I was skeptical about ordering these,” one reviewer wrote — and honestly, who wouldn’t be skeptical about ordering skinny jeans online? Still, because of their ample stretch and surprisingly high quality, said reviewer wrote, “I’m so glad I did. [...] The best pair of jeggings I ever bought.” They feature a high-rise waistline, distressing on the knees, and functional pockets, and you can get them in tons of colors and designs. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Plus

21 A Wrapped, V-Neck Blouse Reviewers Are “Obsessed” With ALLEGRACE Long-Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon One reviewer reported being “obsessed” with this tunic blouse, which features a cinched waist that flares out into a flowy pleated bottom with an irregular hem. Since the fabric looks high-end and the V-shaped neckline has a wrapped design, it’s more formal than your average top (even though it’s apparently stretchy and comfortable enough to sleep in). For that reason, past buyers have worn it to work, restaurants, and parties. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

22 These Fleece-Lined Long Johns That Are Beyond Cozy IN'VOLAND Thermal Long Johns Amazon $34 See On Amazon Layer these thermal long johns underneath winter clothing, or wear them alone for sleeping and lounging. Even though they’re non-bulky and feature some stretch, they’re lined with fleece for a cozy, soft texture. Most importantly, they’re designed for full figures: “Being a plus size woman, I never know how things are going to fit, even after reading reviews,” one reviewer wrote, “but these things are AMAZING.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 30 Plus

23 “The Most Comfortable Bra” Reviewers Have “Ever Worn” Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon It doesn’t have any wires or bulky padding, which is one of the reasons why a reviewer called it “THE most comfortable bra” they “have ever worn.” That said, even without those things, the Just My Size Pure Comfort bra manages to offer moderate support with knit-in panels and ample stretch. It also pulls right on without clasps or digging straps, so it’s comfortable enough to sleep in — and many do. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

24 This Long-Sleeve Dress That Can Be Worn For Any Occasion POSESHE Long-Sleeve Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s easy to take your look from day to night, or from formal to casual with this long-sleeve empire-waist dress. Made from a super comfortable and stretchy rayon and spandex material, this dress comes in a bunch of colors, from pretty jewel tones to flirty floral patterns. Oh, and there are pockets. You’re welcome. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 4X-Large Plus

25 This Flouncy Top That Comes In More Than 20 Colors & Prints Romwe Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon You may be tempted to get multiple of this flowy wrap top because it comes in so many colors. With bright florals, fun tie-dyes, and classic solid colors, there are versions of this top for every occasion. “Great shirt for the price and I'm thinking about getting another color since it's gotten so many compliments!” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 4X

26 A Crew-Neck Sweater That’s Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you wear it under a blazer, coat, or pair it with a skirt, this soft crew-neck sweater is perfect for layering. Pair with a heavy coat in the colder months or use it as a light layer during cool summer nights. Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and other materials, this sweater is cozy and comfortable, but can be dressed up too. One shopper even called it “buttery soft.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Lace Nightie For When You’re Feeling Yourself IN'VOLAND Chemise Nightgown Amazon $24 See On Amazon You don’t need a special occasion to wear this lace-trim nightie, but wearing it will definitely make you feel special. With a soft satin material and easy adjustable straps, this nightgown is perfect to wear when you’re feeling yourself or want to feel a little sexy with your partner. One reviewer even said she got away with wearing it out of the house as a dress. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

28 A Wire-Free Bra With Over 6,000 Fans Just My Size Active Lifestyle Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want a bra you can wear all the time without discomfort, this easy wire-free bra is the perfect choice. One shopper praised it by writing: “This is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned and has enough support for me to wear every day.” With thick, cushioned straps and supportive cups with a comfortable band provide support. Available sizes: 32C — 48DD

29 These Compression Leggings With A Pocket KQUZO High-Waist 7/8 Compression Workout Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with a comfortable elastic material, these compression leggings are great for working out, hiking, or just lounging at home. The fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking, and the leggings come with a side pocket for your phone or keys. You can even pick it up with dramatic contrast stitching. Available sizes: 1x — 5x

30 A Chiffon Tank Top With Sparkly Beaded Straps MANER Cami Casual Pleated Chiffon Tank Top With Beaded Straps Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear it for date night, girl’s night, or a day at the office, this pleated chiffon top is sure to stand out. Not only is it made from a pretty chiffon material, but it has soft pleats and beaded straps. It’s basically like the shirt comes with jewelry. With over 5,000 positive reviews, this top is a fan favorite, with one reviewer noting: “This top is pretty, and fits perfectly. The beading on the shoulder straps add a nice little flair.” Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

31 This Body-Con Dress With Trendy Lantern Sleeves Milumia Lantern-Sleeve Belted Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon For a dramatic one and done outfit, it doesn’t get much easier (and more stylish) than this body-con lantern-sleeve dress. While it’s from a comfortable, stretchy material, this dress still look chic with its trendy billowy sleeves and belted waist. Pair it with a statement necklace or colorful shoes for an extra pop. Available sizes: Large plus — 3X-Large Plus

32 This V-Neck Dress With Retro Vibes Nemidor V-Neckline Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wrap dresses are always in style, but there’s something about this V-neck wrap dress that has fun retro vibes. With a full A-line skirt and deep, wrapped neckline, this dress would be amazing paired with a fun heel and bright lipstick. But it can totally be worn in a more casual setting, too. Available sizes: 14-plus — 26-plus

33 A Leopard-Print Sweater In 5 Colors ALLEGRACE Pullover Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Instantly add a splash of interest to any outfit with this cozy leopard-print sweater. It comes in five shades to suit your style and the material is “very soft and comfortable,” according to one customer. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

34 A Cutout Top That’ll Update Any Outfit SheIn One-Shoulder Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s as soft as your tried-and-true T-shirts, but the one-shoulder design makes this oh-so stylish whether you wear it for brunch with jeans, or a night out in heels. One customer even wrote: “Ordered it for an edgy photoshoot and it worked great! It's super sexy!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

35 These Pajama Pants That’re Super Fun ALLEGRACE Pajama Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon The wide, drawstring closure top is comfortable and customizable, while the floral print adds a dash of style to your lounging outfits. With hundreds of five-star ratings, these pajama pants are a win with shoppers, one who wrote: “Not just for sleeping [...] I wore them to work. Beautiful pattern.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

36 A Spaghetti-Strap Dress With Just A Touch Of Stretch SheIn V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sexy looks aren’t always comfortable, but this dress is an exception thanks to the “soft material that has a little stretch,” according to one reviewer. With velvet, ruched, and even plaid styles, it’s easy to find the best option for you, or pick up a few to change things up. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

37 A Comfy Bra With Extra Side Coverage Olga No Side Effects Underwire Contour Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon The high sides on the this comfortable underwire bra provide extra coverage to reduce rubbing, and the front-adjustable straps make it easy to find the perfect fit. Get it in a range of solid colors and when it’s time for a refresh, just toss it in the washing machine. Available sizes: 36C — 44DD

38 This Crop Top With Cutouts That’s So On Trend Romwe Front Cutout Ruched V-Neck Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make a statement, you’ve come to the right top. This crop top features cutouts and a ruched, tie front for extra drama. Want even more look? In addition to black, it also comes in fluorescent pink, bright red, and sunny yellow, among other colors. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

39 This Wrap Dress That’ll Never Come Undone Pinup Fashion Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Wrap dresses are a timeless wardrobe basic, but they can be tricky to wear. This faux-wrap dress has all the style without the worry of it coming undone. Add to that flutter sleeves and a dramatic flare, and you’re just running up style points. Get it in six solids or pretty floral prints. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

40 A Button-Up That Doesn’t Wrinkle Riders by Lee Indigo Wrinkle-Free Long-Sleeve Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you don it casually with a French tuck and jeans, or go formal with slacks or a skirt, this classic button-up can do it all. Best of all, it’s wrinkle-resistant so you look sharp without having to pull out the ironing board. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

41 The Flared Yoga Pants In Two Inseams YOHOYOHA High-Waisted Flared Leg Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Hop on the flared yoga pant trend with these affordable pairs which come in two inseam lengths. It’s made with a sweat-wicking, ultra-stretchy polyester-spandex blend, and it even has pockets. There’s also a dress pants style with belt loops. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

42 This Wrap-Front Dress That Has “Received So Many Compliments” POSESHE Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I wore this dress to a wedding and I received so many compliments. The fit is amazing,” one customer wrote, adding that they’ll be “ordering more colors.” This long-sleeved dress is easy to accessorize and comes in more than 10 colors and prints, so you can make the look your own. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

43 A 5-Pack of Cotton-Blend Bikini Underwear Just My Size Ultra Soft Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Enjoy all the breathable, comfortable benefits of cotton underwear without spending a ton with these soft bikini pairs that come in packs of five. Despite the price, it doesn’t skimp on quality including high-end features like an elastic waistband that’s covered in fabric and a tag-free design. Available sizes: 9 — 14

44 These Workout Leggings In Full & Capri Lengths Uoohal Active Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-stretchy blend of nylon and 13% spandex, these leggings will move with you no matter what activity you’re up to — even if that’s just relaxing on the couch. The flat seams are comfortable and chafe-free, and the pocket makes keeping your keys and pockets on hand easy. Choose from more than 20 styles including full-length and capri options. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large