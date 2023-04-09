If You Like Comfy Shoes, You'll Love These Highly Rated & Surprisingly Cheap Pairs On Amazon

Cheap shoes sometimes lack the features that keep your feet blister- and pain-free (like plush memory foam and adjustable straps) — but if you know where to look, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Each option below is highly rated and well-loved by reviewers, and they’re all surprisingly budget-friendly as well. Whether you’re looking for casual sandals, comfy slip-ons, fresh running shoes, or dressy pumps, you’ll reach for the pairs below when you have a long day (or night) ahead of you.

1 This Lightweight Pair With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating Hey Dude Wendy Sox Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get out the door as quickly as possible with these lightweight slip-ons that are available in 17 styles. Reviewers love this pair, which has a 4.8-star overall rating after over 27,000 reviews. They have elastic laces that flex with your every move, and they don’t need to be tied. Weighing under five ounces each, they are a great travel pair as well. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 17

2 These Shock-Absorbing Knit Sneakers STQ Slip-On Breathe Mesh Comfort Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These knit sneakers have a four-way stretch elastic cuff at the ankle that will not only be easy to slip into but will stay in place and comfortably hug your feet. The foam-padded insole wicks away moisture, the fabric upper allows for maximum ventilation, and the air cushions in the soles absorb shock when walking or running on hard surfaces. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available styles: 17

3 A Pair Of Dressy Shoes Available In Several Fancy Finishes DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a subtle one-inch heel, these ballet flats with ankle straps offer a balance of comfort and style. The low wedge is easy to walk in thanks to a rubber outsole that ensures sturdiness, even on smooth surfaces. Pick them up in faux leather, glittery silver or gold, or a floral so you have an option for every look of the week. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 13

4 These Waterproof Sandals That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud welltree Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a 1.57-inch sole, these waterproof sandals are made of strong EVA with a sunken, cushy footbed that cradles your feet. They also have a non-slip sole with venting holes so they don’t squeak and they can be worn both indoors and out. “Love these shoes! I bought them for a cruise and now I just wear them [...] pretty much everywhere. Feels like I am walking on a cloud,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 4.5 — 14

Available colors: 16

5 These Fan-Favorite Walking Shoes That Are Machine Washable Skechers Go Joy Walking Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon With breathable mesh uppers, these slip-on walking shoes are lightweight and will keep your feet cool and dry. Plus, the soft fabric lining and padded collar are gentle on your ankles so your skin doesn’t get irritated. They can be tossed into the washing machine for cleaning. Available sizes: 5 — 13, including narrow & wide sizes

Available styles: 34

6 These Highly Rated Faux-Fur Slippers CRAZY LADY Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these furry cross-band slippers that have a 4.5-star overall rating. They’re made with high-density foam that cushions every step and shaggy faux fur for warmth. And because their outsole is made from a textured rubber material, they offer traction whether you’re indoors or out. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available styles: 14

7 These Stylish Ballet Flats Available in 30 Colors Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $24 See On Amazon These round-toe ballet flats are the definition of classic but versatile; their simple design can be worn for a multitude of occasions. The low-arch topline is gently elasticized to keep the foot from sliding out when you walk. The faux leather uppers come in vibrant solid colors, as well as fun animal prints to switch things up. Available sizes: 5 — 15, including wide sizes

Available styles: 30

8 These Non-Slip, Cushioned Pumps Available In Several Widths LifeStride Parigi Pump Amazon $33 See On Amazon This pair of almond-toe pumps features a 2.5-inch heel with extra arch and heel support, cushy foam, and a flexible outsole to maximize comfort. They also feature added traction on the sole not usually found on heels to prevent slipping. They’re available in a range of solid colors and two palm-inspired patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 12, narrow, wide, & extra-wide sizes available

Available styles: 13

9 These Running Shoes With A Wide Toe Box Joomra Minimalist Trail Running Shoes Amazon $42 See On Amazon With a toe box that mimics the shape of your feet, these running shoes are meant to give the same freedom of movement as when you’re walking barefoot. The knit upper and rubber sole are both lightweight and the pair features removable insoles, letting you decide how much arch support you want. Reflective strips wrap around the heel for increased visibility when jogging. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available styles: 24

10 These Summery Sandals With Stretchy Straps Plaka Handmade Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Every part of these strappy sandals is meant to flex and move with your foot for comfort. The bottom sole is made with durable rubber, and the straps are hand-woven from premium, stretch-to-fit nylon. They’re available in many fun colors (including pairs with multi-color straps) to complete any summer outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 25

11 These Fan-Favorite Clogs With 365,000+ 5-Star Reviews Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs Amazon $31 See On Amazon With over 365,000 five-star reviews, the love for these waterproof clogs is undeniable; customers rave about how lightweight they are. The durable EVA has a ventilated upper and a high-traction outsole, and they can be worn in dry and wet conditions. They are available in over 50 fun colors and prints. Available sizes: 4 — 19

Available styles: 51

12 These Classic Heels Available In Lots of Metallic & Glittery Finishes DREAM PAIRS Chunk Low Heel Pumps Amazon $22 See On Amazon These heeled pumps come in eye-catching finishes like gold glitter and metallic champagne (as well as some great neutrals) to complete any outfit. They feature a three-inch block heel and a sturdy rubber sole. One reviewer wrote, “Perfect for an outdoor wedding. Danced and stood most of the evening. I was able to walk with minimal soreness the next day. Comfortable and affordable.” Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

Available styles: 27

13 These Highly Rated Low Tops For Less Than $20 ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $19 See On Amazon At under $20, you can’t go wrong with these low-top sneakers. Their canvas material comes in a ton of great styles that are easy to pair with anything from leggings and a T-shirt to a summer dress. This pair has a 4.5-star overall rating from reviewers. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 27

14 A Pair Of Water-Friendly Flip-Flops That Weigh Almost Nothing Crocs Kadie II Flip Flops Amazon $20 See On Amazon These water-friendly flip-flops can be worn at the beach, pool, or around town. The buoyant EVA is lightweight — just two ounces per shoe. “I was worried they might be slippery when wet, but they were not. [...] They didn't slip off my feet when walking. [...] Easy to clean,” wrote one fan. Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available styles: 9

15 A Pair Of Heeled Oxfords Available In 2 Styles & Tons Of Colors DADAWEN Platform Square Toe Oxfords Amazon $38 See On Amazon To add a touch of preppiness to your outfit, reach for these heeled oxfords. The combination of the block heel, front platform, and cushioned footbed make this round-toe pair sturdy and comfortable. Rock them with jeans or a flowy A-line dress. Choose between styles that lace up or pairs that have adjustable T-straps. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10

Available styles: 22

16 These Cork Sandals With Suede Insoles That Mold To Your Feet Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon The molded footbed of these cork sandals is lined with a genuine suede insole, enabling it to create a perfect contour of the unique shape of your feet. The faux leather straps can be adjusted for a custom fit, and the textured EVA sole offers solid traction. Available sizes: 5 — 13, including wide sizes

Available styles: 21

17 These Cozy, Fleece-Lined Slippers With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating ULTRAIDEAS Women's Fuzzy House Shoes with Memory Foam Amazon $25 See On Amazon Although these fleece-lined slippers are comfortable enough to wear around the house, you can wear them outside as well, thanks to their anti-skid rubber soles. They feature a warm fleece lining and are cushioned with a memory foam insole. Plus, they’re machine washable. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

18 These Platform Espadrilles With Supportive Ankle Straps Soda Open Toe Buckle Espadrilles Amazon $25 See On Amazon These platform espadrilles are a comfortable way to add some height to your outfit. Their thick platform is made even more stable thanks to a grooved rubber sole for added traction. The natural-colored woven platform keeps things casual but can still be used to dress up a simple pair of jeans. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available styles: 21

19 Some $20 Canvas Slip-Ons That Get Lots Of Compliments hash bubbie Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon With everything from a floral option to blue and white stripes, these canvas slip-ons come in lots of styles. “They fit great and look great too. I get compliments all the time. [...] Have had them for over a year and they are still going strong,” wrote one shopper. They feature elastic slits at the sides, making them even easier to slip into, a padded insole, and a roomy toe box. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 34

20 These Air-Cushioned Sneakers In Eye-Catching Colors TSIODFO Sport Running Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only does the unique sole of these wear-resistant sneakers create air cushions to soften the shock of each step, but the geometric design also acts as a stylish touch to your outfit. The breathable knit fabric is available in a ton of vibrant color combinations that will spruce up any outfit. One reviewer wrote, “Wowza! Once I put them on I felt like I was walking on clouds. [...] I’m only buying these from now on. What a great find.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available styles: 19

21 A Reviewer-Favorite Pair Of Chelsea Rain Boots Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon These Chelsea rain boots have a roomy toe box and a foam insole for all-day comfort as well as elastic side panels that make them easy to slip into. While there are a bunch of easy-to-match color options, opt for the pair with a hot pink sole to brighten up a gray day. “Can you really have a favorite plain rain boot? Yes! [...] No blisters. No achy feet. No wet feet. And, no slipping,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available styles: 11

22 These Popular Flats With An Arch-Support Pillow Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Slip-On Amazon $30 See On Amazon These slip-on shoes come in a wide range of classic solid colors that will match anything, and feature a memory foam footbed and built-in arch-support pillow. “I've never purchased a shoe that was so comfortable right out of the box,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

Available styles: 19

23 An Adjustable Pair Of Cloud Sandals Weweya Cloud Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cloud sandals are on-trend for their comfort and style. This pair of slip-ons have adjustable straps to give you a custom fit the originals are missing. The 1.57-inch-thick footbed conforms to the contours of your feet, and the durable EVA soles are textured for traction, with drainage holes so that they can drain and dry quickly when wet. Available sizes: 5.5 — 16

Available styles: 20

24 These Dressy Wedges That Are Comfortable Enough To Wear All Day Amazon Essentials Espadrille Wedge Sandals Amazon $31 See On Amazon These faux leather wedge sandals also come in metallic gold, as well as black and brown to complete any summer outfit. The ankle straps are made with elastic so that they are supportive, flexible, and comfortable. “Great for work, really comfortable, wore them all day,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

25 A Pair Of Water Shoes With 83,000+ 5-Star Reviews VIFUUR Barefoot Sports Quick-Dry Shoes Amazon $15 See On Amazon The uppers of these watersports shoes are made of smooth and stretchy fabric that moves with your foot, and the bottom is covered with a protective rubber outsole. Wear them windsurfing, wakeboarding, or for a walk on a rocky beach. Their smooth topline prevents chafing so that you’re comfortable in and out of the water. Available sizes: 4 — 13.5

Available styles: 44

26 Some Breathable Running Shoes That Come In Bold Solids & Patterns INZCOU Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lightweight pair of tennis shoes have a breathable mesh upper and sturdy EVA soles that have wrap-around toe caps to prevent stubbed toes. They're available in several bold solids like red, purple, and teal, as well as neutrals and patterns, including a stunning floral option. Available sizes: 5.5 — 14

Available styles: 25

27 These Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers With Arch Support COFACE Plush House Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made with elastic memory foam, these faux fur house slippers are as comfortable as they are adorable. Their sole has built-in arch support, and underneath the fluffy upper is a soft lining that wicks away moisture to keep your feet cool and dry. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

28 A Pair Of Machine-Washable Ballet Flats In 30+ Colors Frank Mully Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon These knit ballet flats have a seamless look that can be dressed up or down. With a soft, knit upper and an ultra-flexible rubber sole, this pair is also machine washable. They’re available in 32 solids and patterns including plaid, houndstooth, and leopard prints. “I walk 8k-10k steps a day and these shoes were so comfortable for me. [...] [They have] two insoles that you can adjust between to tweak the fit,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available styles: 32

29 These Distressed Slip-Ons With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker Amazon $32 See On Amazon For a bit of an edgy look, add these highly rated slip-ons to your wardrobe. Their frayed edges and laceless design will pair perfectly with a pair of casual jeans and a T-shirt. They have 13,000 five-star reviews from fans that say they are well made and run true to size. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 49

30 Some Cozy Slippers That Don’t Make Feet Sweaty HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon As cozy as these fuzzy slippers are, they won’t make your feet overheat, and the polar fleece wicks away moisture to keep feet dry and comfortable. They have a sturdy back and high-density memory foam footbeds. Thanks to their lightweight but durable rubber sole, they can be worn both indoors and out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

31 These Adjustable Flip-Flops With 54,000+ 5-Star Reviews Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop Amazon $33 See On Amazon These lightweight flip-flops have an EVA memory foam footbed and a TPR outsole for traction, making them lightweight, durable, and comfy. Adjustable straps let you customize the fit. They’re available in over 30 colors ranging from neutrals like taupe to bright pops of colors like pink, green, and turquoise. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 31

32 These Highly Rated Low-Tops With Memory Foam Skechers Low-Top Sneaker Amazon $43 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers have become an everyday staple for the 21,000-plus reviewers that have given them a five-star review on Amazon. The many solid options are a great way to keep things simple with an already-busy outfit or you can add a bit of spice with the patterns. Plus, the footbed has plush memory foam to cushion each step. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

Available styles: 27

33 A Pair Of Block Heels That Come In Wide Sizes DREAM PAIRS ANNEE Pointed Chunky Heels Amazon $48 See On Amazon If you’re looking for dressy shoes that don’t give you blisters, throw these chunky heels in your cart. The 2.25-inch block heel gives you height while also providing balance and support. The latex insole conforms to the shape of your foot for customized comfort. They’re available in 22 colors, including suede options. Available sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes

Available colors: 22

34 These Cushy Running Shoes Reviewers Say Are Blister-Free adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $50 See On Amazon With a cushy, padded midsole, your feet will thank you for wearing these adidas running sneakers. Their sleek design features a pull tab on the back that makes them easy to slip into. One reviewer wrote, “Bought before a Disney trip and was worried about breaking them in or getting blisters. No blisters at all and never once did feet even ache.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 12