If You Like Looking Sexy Without Being Too Revealing, Check Out These 40 Outfits Under $35

Whether it’s a dinner date, a cocktail party, or simply another day of running errands, everybody wants to feel a little sexy now and then. But you don’t have to wear revealing clothes to give off a confident vibe (after all, sometimes it’s fun to leave a little to the imagination), and Amazon has plenty of chic outfits under $35 that will have you strutting your stuff — without showing off a ton of skin.

One way to instantly add a little va-va-voom to your wardrobe? Lace details. This camisole top has intricate lace trim across the V-neckline, while these bralettes are covered in soft lace that’s not at all scratchy. Chiffon is another easy fabric that can be incorporated into your wardrobe — this blouse has airy, sheer sleeves that are just slightly see-through.

You don’t have to shy away from formfitting styles, either. I used to think that “tight” equalled “uncomfortable,” but there are plenty of pieces that conform to your body without feeling constricting. For example, this midi-length pencil skirt is made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, so you can move with ease. On the flip side, however, you can also embrace baggy, oversized garments, like this cozy knit sweater that falls off the shoulder for a peek-a-boo look.

Remember, “sexy” has way more to do with how you feel than how you look — so go ahead and check out these comfy clothing pieces on Amazon. As long as you’re rocking an ensemble that you love, that’s all that matters.

1 Some Soft Bikini Underwear With A Seamless Lace Trim KNITLORD Lace Trim Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from lightweight, breathable bamboo viscose, these bikini-cut panties won’t dig into your skin — in fact, you’ll barely even notice they’re there. Soft and stretchy, they have a sweet lace trim and bow details. You get five in a pack, which is honestly a great deal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 2

2 This Cool Top With A Unique Off-The-Shoulder Neckline SheIn One-Shoulder Top $17 See On Amazon The asymmetrical neckline on this top is utterly unique, and the shoulder cutout makes a statement when paired with basic jeans, shorts, or leggings. The rayon-spandex top is stretchy and lightweight, creating a formfitting silhouette throughout. You can either wear it tucked into high-waisted pants, or let the hem hang over. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 4

3 A Versatile Pencil Dress That’s Equally Great For Work & Formal Occasions Moyabo Round-Neck Pencil Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for cocktail parties, work functions, and dinner dates, this pencil dress is made of a slinky cotton-polyester fabric that falls down to a slightly below-the-knee hem. An elastic waistband adds definition, while two side pockets provide the perfect place to stash your essentials. A simple rounded neckline and three-quarter-length sleeve complete the look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 13

4 A Pair Of Lace Bralettes With Removable Cups Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Bralettes (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These lacy bralettes are designed with removable cups, so you can control how much coverage you get while wearing them, and the nylon lace material has a hint of spandex added in, giving it just the right amount of stretch. You can wear these pull-on bralettes underneath tanks, blouses, or V-neck tees, allowing the lace to peek out at the shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

5 This Airy Chiffon Blouse That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Blooming Jelly Chiffon Lantern-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from an airy chiffon fabric, this lightweight blouse has slightly sheer lantern sleeves that are adorned with a chic Swiss dot detail. The V-neck tunic can be dressed down with your favorite pair of denim, or elevated with dress pants and a pair of heels for the office. It’s available in sophisticated black, as well five other shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

6 The Pencil Skirt That’s Super Stretchy & Comfortable Make Me Chic Stretchy Pencil Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t let the formfitting shape of this pencil skirt fool you — it’s made with polyester and spandex, so it’s super stretchy and comfortable. The midi-length skirt is easy to pull on and off, hugging your body all the way from your waist to your upper calves. Pair this sleek skirt with a sweater or blouse for a sophisticated look that can go straight from the office to after-work happy hour. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

7 A Halter-Neck Bodysuit That Makes A Great Layering Piece ReoRia Sleeveless Halter-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bodysuits are so great because you can layer them with just about anything — jeans, shorts, skirts, cardigans... the list goes on and on. This sleeveless halter-neck bodysuit is made from a light, stretchy nylon-spandex material that feels like a second skin. Plus, it’s lined in the chest area, so you don’t have to worry about any see-through spots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

8 The Sleek Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit That Has 15,000 5-Star Reviews MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a snap closure between the legs, this sleek mock-neck bodysuit is super easy to pull on and stays in place all day. The mock neckline is lighter than a traditional turtleneck, and it looks great on its own or layered underneath cardigans and sweaters. It’s available in classic shades as well as cool tropical, floral, and animal prints, so you can add some texture to your outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 30

9 An Off-The-Shoulder Top With An Asymmetrical Neckline Uvog Off-Shoulder Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight ribbed top has a striking asymmetrical neckline that’s sure to turn heads. The right sleeve sits completely off the shoulder, with a cross-front detail that wraps around to the left side. Pair it with a strapless bra and rock those shoulders, or add a lacy bralette for a little extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 These Skinny Jeans With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See on Amazon Levi Strauss has a reputation for making high-quality denim that’s built to last, and these pull-on skinny jeans are a real winner. Boasting over 45,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the jeans are made with a hint of elastane that gives them their slightly stretchy, worn-in feel. “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now. They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 2 — 14

Available colors: 10

11 A Tailored Blouse With A Lacy Cap Sleeve Floerns Cap-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Look smartly sophisticated in this collared blouse with a flirty cap sleeve made of dainty lace. The polyester material has a slight drape to it, allowing you to tuck it into pants or a skirt with ease. A keyhole detail on the back of the collar adds an extra bit of intrigue. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

12 This V-Neck Wrap Dress With A Classic Silhouette Berydress Classic V-Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a deep V-neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a gathered tie-waistline, this wrap dress creates a classic silhouette that looks fantastic paired with a necklace and heels. The knee-length hem makes this dress appropriate for office settings, but add a bold statement necklace and a clutch, and you’ll be ready for a night out on the town. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

13 This Lacy Tunic With An Asymmetrical Hemline Chvity Plus-Size Asymmetric Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cotton blouse has an O-neckline with an elegant lace panel across the chest and down the sleeves. The fit-and-flare top comes in at the waist and flows down to the asymmetrical hem, which sits long in the middle and short on the sides. Wear it over jeans or leggings for an effortlessly chic ensemble that’s great for dinner dates, parties, and more. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

14 An Elegant Pencil Skirt With a Knot-Front Detail Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon The knot detail on the front of this pencil skirt from Kate Kasin adds a fun twist — literally. Made from a drapey polyester-spandex fabric, the high-waisted skirt falls down to an asymmetrical hem at the knee. Pair it with a blouse or turtleneck for a chic look that’s office-ready. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 57

15 The Cami Top That’s Trimmed With Gorgeous Lace SheIn Lace Spaghetti Strap Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elevated by a gorgeous lace trim along the V-neckline, this cami top features delicate spaghetti straps that meet in the back. The rayon-polyester fabric has a silky, soft feel and a slightly loose fit. “I love this top so much! The quality is so amazing and it’s exactly what I’ve been looking for.. great for wearing on its own or under a shirt, blazer or cardigan,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 37

16 Some High-Waisted Leggings With A Chic Faux Button-Fly SweatyRocks Stretchy High-Waisted Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These leggings sit high on your waist, with a snug fit running throughout the hips and down to your ankles. The rayon-nylon fabric is woven with spandex, so they’re super stretchy. A faux button-fly up the front gives the ever-so-slight appearance of dark-wash jeans, but these are way more comfy than denim. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 42

17 This Cozy Wrap Sweater With Roomy Sleeves Saodimallsu V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon The lantern sleeves on this wrap-front sweater give it a slouchy, oversized look that’s so cozy. With a side-tie closure and a deep V-neckline, the garment strikes the perfect balance between comfortable and chic. Choose from warm neutrals like beige and brown, or go for a rich blue or burgundy shade. Add a pair of jeans or leggings, and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

18 A Cropped Pullover Sweater With A Slouchy Fit LOMON V-Neck Cropped Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want to look casual, but still freakin’ cute? This cropped sweater is the way to go — it’s got baggy lantern sleeves and a deep V-neckline, with a tie closure that can be worn in the front or back. Go bold with a rich red color, stick with classic black, or even opt for sassy leopard-print options — there are 21 styles to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

19 This Fun Button-Down That Comes In Unique Prints BIG DART Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in vivid solid colors, leopard print, and unique abstract art prints, this button-down shirt is the life of the party. Made from a slinky viscose material, the blouse looks great with trousers, jeans, or leggings. “Love this blouse soooo much! The colors are bright and vibrant and it looks great with white pants!!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

20 A Loose Wrap Sweater That Hangs Off The Shoulders ZCSIA Long-Sleeve Wrap Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you pair this slouchy wrap sweater with a lacy bralette or go completely strapless, you’ll look fantastic and feel totally cozy. The wrap-front design gives this sweater a slightly cropped hem and a deep V-neck, while the long batwing sleeves create an oversized feel. Add some jeans and chunky boots for a laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

21 The Fit-And-Flare Wrap Dress With A Fluttery Sleeve Pinup Fashion Store Plus-Size Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cinching at the waist with a wrap-front detail, this V-neck dress has an A-line shape that’s totally classic. The polyester-spandex fabric has a drapey feel, flowing down to just past your knees. Short, fluttery sleeves complete the timeless silhouette. Besides solid black, burgundy, and blue, this dress is also available in gorgeous floral patterns. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors and styles: 6

22 This Frilly Blouse With An Elegant Keyhole Detail Romwe Frilled Keyhole Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon For those who love the elegant fashion of Bridgerton (but don’t want to walk around in Victorian garb), this frilly blouse is the perfect in-between. The tailored long-sleeve blouse has a rigid stand collar and frilled shoulders, with a keyhole detail on the back. Available in tons of colors — and pretty florals — this sweet and stretchy blouse will become an instant wardrobe favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 33

23 A Chiffon Blouse With Off-The-Shoulder Sleeves Bluetime Off-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse Amazon $24 See on Amazon Flowy and lightweight, this chiffon blouse is great for when the weather warms up. The bodice fits around your bust with an elastic band, allowing the drapey sleeves to fall to either side. It comes in rich solids and fun florals, as well as a groovy rainbow tie-dye print. Pair it with shorts and sandals for a summery look, or add dark jeans and boots for nighttime. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

24 The Leopard-Print Midi Skirt That’s All Over Instagram Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This satin leopard-print midi skirt is ultra-popular with Instagram influencers, and for good reason: It’s chic, versatile, and stands out in a crowd. The silky satin fabric drapes around your hips down past your knees to a midi-length hem. Combine it with mock-neck bodysuits, camisole tops, crew-neck tees — the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Matching 2-Piece Activewear Set With A Seamless Design WodoWei 2-Piece Workout Outfit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Never worry about matching your workout tops to your bottoms again. This two-piece activewear suit will have you looking fierce while at the gym, running errands, or simply hanging out at home. The sports bra and leggings are both seamless, giving this set a barely-there feel that won’t cause chafing. It comes in fresh, fun colors, including mint green and rose pink. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 8

26 A Silky Pair Of Satin Pajamas With A Lacy Trim CHYRII Satin Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you start wearing this satin pajama set, don’t be surprised if you get the nickname “Sleeping Beauty.” These silky pajamas have a loose, luxurious fit that will keep you comfy all night long. The camisole top and pull-on shorts are both adorned with a lovely lace trim that will have you feeling extra fancy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

27 Some Open-Toe Slippers That Are Super Fuzzy & Warm Fur Story Open-Toe Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon What’s awesome about these faux fur slippers is that they’re not only super soft, the open-toe design also allows your feet to breathe. The insole has a spongy layer that cushions your feet, while the durable rubber outsole keeps you from slipping on hard-surface floors. “I adore these slippers! I'm gonna order more because they are so cute,” wrote one reviewer. “I love walking in them, they don't shed, the fur is just the right amount of fluff.” Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 7

28 These Stretchy Jeans That Feel Like Comfy Leggings WallFlower Instasoft Irresistible Jeggings Amazon $38 See On Amazon Available in six denim washes, these jeggings are made from a cotton-polyester fabric that has a touch of spandex. These pants have all the perks of jeans — including belt loops and five functional pockets — combined with the ultra-soft feel of leggings. A zipper closure and subtle back pocket embroidery complete the look. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus Long

Available colors: 6

29 A Button-Down Nightgown That’s Oh-So Soft Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sleepwear should first and foremost be comfortable, and this nightshirt definitely delivers in the “comfy” department. Available in both straight and plus sizes, it’s made from super soft modal with a generous amount of elastane. A notch collar and front chest pocket give the garment the look of an oversized button-down shirt, and the piping detail adds an extra touch of sophistication. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

30 These Pull-On Trousers With A Chic High Waist SweatyRocks Skinny High-Waisted Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of no-fuss high-waisted trousers that are perfect for dressing up or down? This pair has an elastic waistband, so you can easily pull them on and off, and they’re elevated by a split ankle hem on each leg, adding a cool but casual vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 27

31 This Sporty Crop Top With A Strappy Back ECUPPER Sports Crop Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Ideal for yoga, strength training, running, or any other fitness activity, this crop top is built for performance. The polyamide-spandex material is lightweight and breathable, and won’t become see-through, no matter which way you move. Featuring removable chest pads, thumbholes, and a strappy back detail, this is one top you’ll want in your athleisure rotation. Available sizes: 0 — 12

Available colors and styles: 20

32 A Pair Of Butter-Soft Leggings With A Cross Waist ODODOS CrossWaist Yoga Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in over 50 colors and patterns, it’s super easy to find a pair of ODODOS leggings to fall in love with. Made from a butter-soft polyester-spandex blend, the opaque leggings are perfect for exercise, running errands, or just hanging out at home. The cross-waist design gives these pants a barely-there feel, providing total coverage without restricting movement. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 52

33 This Oversized Pullover Sweater With A Stylish Back Twist Sexyshine Criss-Cross Backless Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from cozy cotton yarn, this oversized sweater falls perfectly off the shoulders — thanks to a loose twist in the back. “This was exactly what I was looking for in an off the shoulder, date night sweater for winter,” one reviewer raved. “It's a nice chunky knit, looks amazing with jeans, can be worn backwards or forwards and also looks incredible for work over a black dress.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 33

34 A Scoop-Neck Bodysuit You Can Wear With Absolutely Anything Verdusa Basic Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Perfect for layering under jeans, skirts, shorts, and even sundresses, this short-sleeve bodysuit is a fantastic essential to add to your wardrobe. The scoop-neck garment acts as a slim-fit tee that won’t ever become untucked. It comes in versatile shades that go with everything, such as white, black, brown, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

35 A 7-Pack Of Thong Underwear Made From Breathable Cotton FINETOO Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon While wearing these cotton thongs, you’ll barely even notice that they’re on. With a V-waist and low-rise cut, the underwear remain invisible under skinny jeans, skirts, and dresses. You get seven in a pack, which is straight-up a great deal. “Definitely recommend these! They are EXTREMELY comfortable that sometimes I forget I'm even wearing them,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

36 This Elegant Satin Robe With An Ornate Lace Trim AW BRIDAL Lace-Trim Satin Robe Amazon $23 See On Amazon Trimmed with an exquisite floral lace, this satin robe will have you looking and feeling like a princess. A matching belt cinches the fabric at the waist, while the kimono sleeves create a relaxed, roomy fit. It comes in several gorgeous jewel tones, including burgundy, dark green, and soft purple. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

37 A Bodycon T-Shirt Dress With A Ruching On The Side BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This long-sleeve bodycon dress has the feel of your favorite crew-neck T-shirt, but is dressy enough for a night out. A side-ruching detail creates a faux-wrap appearance all the way down to the above-the-knee hem. Dress it up with a necklace and heels, or keep it casual with sandals and a floppy hat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 33

38 A Wrap-Front Sweater Top With A Plunging V-Neckline softome Knit Wrap Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon This knit sweater has a drapey wrap front that creates a plunging V-neckline, which can be layered with a camisole or worn simply on its own. The soft, lightweight material keeps you feeling cozy, but not overheated. For even more versatility, you can even turn the sweater around and wear the wrap part in the back to show off a lacy bralette. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

39 The High-Waisted Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Cool Patterns Verdusa Bodycon Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add some punchy plaid to your wardrobe with this fitted midi skirt. The high-waisted garment creates a sleek silhouette that pairs nicely with blouses, camisoles, and cardigans. Whether you go with a chunky burgundy plaid or chic black-and-white squares, you’ll look effortlessly put together. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 36