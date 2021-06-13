If Your Clothes Are Boring AF, Here Are 42 Things That Can Make You Look Way More Stylish

If your clothes feel boring or you’ve fallen into a rut of always wearing the same things, it can be tempting to get rid of half your wardrobe and start over. Although a good seasonal clean-out can be freeing, it’s equally likely that you may just need a few key pieces that tie together different parts of your wardrobe. You’ll find stylish garments for nights out on the town, bold pieces for injecting life into your basics, and accessories that provide that essential finishing touch. If you’re reluctant to invest in trends, I’ve got you with a curated roundup of cheap, stylish things backed by rave reviews on Amazon.

When you want maximum versatility, look for clothes that are easy to dress up or down: a modern tank dress that’s soft enough to belt, paper-bag waist trousers with an easy fit, or a patterned kimono are all options. For wardrobes that are drowning in basics, you’ll find pieces with color and pattern to break up a sea of neutrals. You don’t need to go head to toe — a colorful cardigan or patterned shoe is all it takes to zhoosh up an outfit. And accessories always rank high as things that make you look stylish because they mix with what you already have. Trendy sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, and a textured crossbody look just as great with cutoffs as they do against a little black dress. Ahead, you’ll find new favorites to reach for when you don’t know what to wear.

1 Some Chic Oversized Sunnies With A Cult Following SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nearly 17,000 Amazon fans have raved about these amazingly affordable stylish sunglasses. Their crystal-clear TAC lenses are built from nine ultra-fine layers to be polarized and scratch-resistant with 100% UV protection. The oversized frames look like scaled-up Wayfarers, with gold-toned arms for a hint of luxe. “I am still in shock that these sunglasses were so nice,” a Ray Ban-wearing reviewer gushed, then returned with an update. “I still have these sunglasses and I’m still obsessed.” Available colors: 10

2 These Stylish Yet Wildly Comfortable Flat Sandals Plaka Handmade Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These casual-chic sandals are a step up (sorry, I had to) from your fave broken-in flip flops with a bit more dress code range and all of the same comfort. The nylon braid was woven specifically for a skin-friendly finish that provides plenty of stretch and support in a seriously eye-catching design, while thick rubber soles absorb shock and provide waterproof slip resistance. From nearly 15,000 ratings, scores of Amazon shoppers actually wrote that they liked them enough to buy a second pair: high praise indeed. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 6 — 11

3 An Oversized Kimono With Indie Vibes SweatyRocks Women Kimono Beach Cover Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon This midi kimono lets you play with both pattern and proportion, although you’ll find a few solid options in the mix as well if that’s too much commitment. They all have a boxy, easy cut that skims past the hips and trails behind you in a floaty rayon fabric, with thousands of Amazon shoppers leaving a five-star rating on this Stevie Nicks style. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Set Of Statement Earrings That Are Actually Comfortable FIFATA Acrylic Earrings (9 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Statement earrings are an easy way to add energy to almost any outfit, but you don’t need heavy shoulder-dusters to do it — and this set of neutral earrings sets you up with a steady rotation of nine pairs. In lightweight resins and airy rattan, they’re easy to wear all day, and sensitive skin will appreciate posts made from hypoallergenic nickel-free sterling silver.

5 This Dramatic Wrap Top With Statement Sleeves & A Peplum SheIn Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Blouse Amazon $37 See On Amazon This trendy top can be worn on or off the shoulders for a statement piece that can take you from desktop to bar top. It wraps and belts at the waist with a curved peplum hem that’ll meet the top of most high-waisted bottoms and bloused lantern sleeves. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Pair Of Sheer-Looking But Actually Really Fleecy Tights HUALONG Faux-Translucent Fleece Pantyhose Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get the best of both worlds — the look of sleek and sheer hose, and the cozy warmth of fleece — with these faux-translucent tights. They’re thick and cushy so will keep you toasty on the coldest days. Reviewers say they’re “convincing” and like that they can wear them with skirts and dresses that would otherwise stay in the closet till spring. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Thin, Medium, Super-Thick

7 These Dainty Hoop Earrings With Some Sparkle PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These delicate huggie earrings have a nearly-perfect rating from an incredible 27,000 shoppers who adore them for their affordable quality. They have hypoallergenic stainless steel posts that even sensitive skin can wear for days at a time — they’re legit comfy enough to sleep in — with options for 14-karat gold plating or thick gold vermeil. A beaded row of round brilliant cubic zirconia catches the light without being fussy — just enough sparkle for every day. Available colors: 3

8 This Knit Bodycon Top With A Sculptural Wrap Neckline Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you loved the show-stopping blouse above but want something a little different, this faux wrap-top has similar lines in a bodycon fit. Its asymmetrical wrap neckline is ultra-elegant, while the ribbed knit T-shirt fabric keeps everything grounded. Fans reported that it did run small, so consider sizing up for a less figure-hugging top. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Statement Sweater You Can Wear *So* Many Ways ANRABESS Asymmetric Pullover Sweater Amazon $42 See On Amazon Amazon fashion fans rave about this asymmetrical-hem sweater with batwing sleeves for being not only “gorgeous” but also “nice and high quality,” with many saying they “love” it — one says it’s “comfier than cashmere, even!” It has a long hem in the back so is perfect for leggings, and is just peachy paired with jeans and skirts. It even does work as chic maternity wear. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Luxe-Looking Ear Cuff, No Piercings Required PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon From the same brand that created those huggie earrings above comes an equally high-quality gold ear cuff that reviewers are also raving about. They’ll give you the look of multiple piercings without the commitment (or let you play around to see what you like best before adding another hole). These are made with hypoallergenic sterling silver cores — with options in both 14-karat gold plate and gold vermeil — and you can choose between glittery cubic zirconia or a sleek metal band. Available colors: 8

11 A Goddess-Like Maxi Dress Riviera Sun Tie Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Aptly named for the Riviera, this maxi dress is an effortless one-and-done outfit. The camisole top is pleated through the neckline and generously cut to flow, with an airy ladder-style open back and split hem that’s easy to knot for a different look if you’re on the go rather than lounging around. The 100% rayon fabric is soft and cool, while adjustable spaghetti straps leave room for perfecting its fit. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 3X

12 A Casual Maxi Dress That Packs Color & Pattern ZESICA Bohemian Floral A Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Reach for this floral maxi skirt when you want an easy outfit with a touch of hippie-chic. It has a high fit through the smocked elastic drawstring waist with a full tiered skirt that flares to a ruffled hem, and comes in artisan-inspired prints with vivid colorways. Wear it with a pretty top and statement sandals in summer, then swap out for a coordinating turtleneck and ankle boots when fall hits. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Tortoise Claw Clips For A Stylish Alternative To Hair Ties FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips (3 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you ask me, hair clips are an accessory all on their own in a way that most elastic ties just can’t touch. These acetate clips are made in a chic style from glossy acetate with sturdy metal hinges that stay put in fine and thick strands alike. Their size is ideal for sweeping back the top half of your hair, and every colorful set comes with at least one bright and one neutral shade. Available colors: 3

14 These Stylist-Approved Chunky Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pro stylists love chunky hoop earrings as a go-to accessory of choice ensure that outfits are anything but boring. These bestsellers look thick and luxe, but have a hollow core so they’ll feel light as air. Their hypoallergenic steel posts are suitable for sensitive skin, and they’re finished with 14-karat gold plate in three gorgeous metallics. Also nice is the ability to choose from multiple sizes whether you want something low-key or high-impact. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20.0 — 50.0 millimeters

15 A Little Tank Dress That Couldn’t Be Easier Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This minimalist tank dress will take you just about anywhere. The racer-front frames your shoulders with a bit of structure over a roomy swing skirt — all made from a pajama-soft rayon jersey that skims the body and belts really nicely if you need to dress it up. Go from sunup to sundown just by changing your accessories. (Which also makes it ideal for travel.) Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Set Of Knotted Headbands For Peak Gossip Girl Style Ondder Knotted Headbands (10 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Headbands are an easy way to up-level any look, and the knotted style can be worn with everything from leggings to cocktail dresses when you choose the right fabric. This set of 10 gives you moody velvets and sunny satins, with three different leopard prints from light to dark (in other words, it literally goes with your entire wardrobe). Their flexible frame is finished with ribbon-wrapped temples for all-day comfort, because you’re going to want to reach for these often. Available colors: One set of ten colors

17 A Breezy Wrap Skirt In Classic Prints Newchoice Boho Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wrap midi skirt combines the hemline of the moment with an effortlessly stylish fit in two iconic patterns. The leopard print options are a little bit edgy and glam, while their polka-dot wrap skirts exude chic vibes. Both have a wrap waist and curving hem that can be adjusted to show a little or a lot in a lightweight fabric for maximum flowiness. It looks just as cute with Converse as it does does over a block heel. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Muted Floral Dress That You Can Wear Through Fall Milumia Button Up Split Floral Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Get the most fashion bang for your buck when you opt for a dark floral dress. The pattern and fabric are lively enough for summer with a deep background that helps it transition into fall with some tights and boots. A smocked tassel waist and button-down front add nice detail with easy stretch and kimono sleeves for a comfortable yet stylish fit that makes it easy to keep in rotation. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Chic Straw Panama Hat With Rave Reviews Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Beach Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wide-brimmed hat injects classic style into otherwise basic outfits and has a few extra features that make it a great accessory for travel. It’s made from 90% straw with a touch of polyester woven into a blend that packs down damage-free and provides protection against 98% of damaging UV rays. Inside, the crown has an adjustable fit with an optional strap for insurance on windy days. With over 14,000 ratings, multiple shoppers echoed that it “looks great” and is “well made,” remarking that they “couldn’t wait to wear it.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: One size

20 A Three-Back Of The Trendy Athleisure Bike Shorts YOLIX Biker Shorts (3 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you grab these for their style or their comfort, be prepared to want to live in them. They combine fashion’s latest obsession, the bike short, with the fit and feel of yoga pants: a wide, high waistband and long inseam (that won’t roll up) woven from an iconic “buttery” polyester and spandex for major softness and stretch. “Literally use them 4X a week,” one reviewer confessed. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Textured Straw Bag In An Unexpected Shape NATURAL NEO Handwoven Rattan Shoulder Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon The NATURAL NEO woven crossbody bag is made with sturdy rattan for the organic texture of straw with extra heft. It’s fully lined with fabric and has cloth gores on each side so you can open it to easily rifle through what you need (there’s even a small organizational pocket inside). It all snaps securely shut at the top, and hangs from an adjustable strap made of genuine leather. Available colors: 2

22 An Oversized Cardigan With Cozy Texture YIBOCK Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Meet your new weekend go-to. This chunky cardigan has an oversized fit just made for wrapping up in with a slouchy afghan knit. Batwing sleeves and oversized patch pockets add another layer of comfort dressing vibes in soothingly muted seasonal shades and neutral colorblocks — it was practically made for leggings and blue jeans. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Faux Silk Scarf You Can Wear In Seemingly Infinite Ways FONYVE Square Satin Head Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tucked into a blazer, worn as a headband, or knotted onto your bag — just a handful of ways you can use this scarf to jazz up an outfit. The oversized square is nicely sized at around 27 inches but not too big to stuff in a bag and still have plenty of space. They offer dozens of versatile patterns from sweet to sophisticated: find your favorite and you’ve got a foolproof finishing touch for just about any look. Available colors: 42

24 This One-Shouldered Swimsuit With A Sleek Cutout SweatyRocks Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a cute one-piece swimsuit that’s sporty and modern, this option combines stay-put coverage with standout style. The one-shouldered top is fashionable, yet still pretty practical — and it has soft removable pads inside, while the wide cutout shows a flash of waist that’s still wave-friendly. The juicy monochrome colorblock shown here is one of many sunny tonal options, with more muted hues and leopard print represented as well. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Long-Sleeved Crop With The Prettiest Wrap Front VETIOR W Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Amazon $17 See On Amazon This fitted crop top is gorgeous yet comfortable. Long sleeves balance out the cropped hem and fitted wrap cut that works so well with high-waisted bottoms. In a delightfully soft modal fabric you could easily wear it with leggings on the weekends, but it also looks nice enough for a dinner date. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 A Pair Of Sandals That’ll Love If You Wear Birkenstocks FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fans of the pricey Arizona or Gizeh EVA sandals will want to get their hands on these ones. They’re strikingly similar in terms of both style and comfort, both made from cushy foam with contoured footbeds and adjustable buckles (shown here), or thick T-shaped straps. Even brand buyers counted themselves as fans, and the sandals have amassed over 31,000 ratings to back up their reputation as both a must-have and a steal. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: 6 — 11

27 A Bold Printed Blouse That Automatically Dresses Everything Up ECOWISH Long Sleeve Button Down Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fashion comes easy when you have this graphic button-down shirt hanging in your closet. It comes in neutral leopard prints plus painterly abstract motifs that add creative pattern and interest to the business casual style. Pair it with everything from denim to pencil skirts. Dipping your toe in the water? Layer it under a solid pullover so just the collar and cuffs show. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 A Delicate Layered Necklace Set That’s Simple Enough For Everyday Ursteel Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $14 See On Amazon Little layering necklaces are an easy finishing touch for days you don’t want to fuss with bolder styles. This pairing is especially versatile with an initial pendant for a personal touch and a clean paperclip chain necklace that’s minimalist-luxe on its own. Both are hypoallergenic and plated in 14-karat gold for a high-shine finish that lasts. Available colors: 48

29 These Utterly Adorable Flat Sandals With Bows Mtzyoa Bow Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon These jelly flip flops look way more expensive than they are. The oversized bows put a cute spin on the casual sandal that’s reminiscent of high-fashion pairs in a matte rubberized PVC. For another version of the statement sandal, be sure to check out their chunky chain-strap slides and thick braided styles that are so on board with designer trends right now. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

30 A Hippie-Chic Kimono That’s Perfect For Summer Dokotoo Swimsuit Kimono Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another foolproof third piece, this kimono has a dressier style, thanks to its intricate damask prints and dramatic hem. The poly-spandex blend feels whisper-light and silky, which means its flowing elbow sleeves and knee-grazing sweep won’t overwhelm your frame. Layer it over cutoffs or a solid fitted dress: it works equally well for both. (So you’ll likely love it for travel, too.) Available colors: 9

Available sizes: One size

31 A Genuine Leather Belt That’s An Absolute Bargain Falari Genuine Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe you can get these materials for less than $20. This classic belt is made from supple leather which comes in so many colorways that you could easily find match for every season. The silver alloy metal buckle is weighty and strong to match; shoppers repeatedly raved about how nice the belt was, noting it was an absolute value for the money. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: XS — XL

32 These Influencer-Approved Sunglasses That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses UV400 Protection Amazon $16 See On Amazon Narrow sunglasses have been going strong with the fashion set for a few years now, and these blunt rectangular sunnies are the latest iteration of the trend. This budget set gets you two colors in shatter-resistant polycarbonate — don’t worry, you can also pick up single pairs — with shatterproof lenses and UV400 sun protection. Available colors: 22

33 A Long Caftan With Dramatic Lines Bsubseach Chiffon/Rayon Long Bikini Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing it to the beach or to brunch, this caftan will add plenty of style. It comes in dozens of colors for every off-duty mood and is sure to become the centerpiece of whatever you’re wearing. An easy fit with unstructured kimono sleeves keeps the overall look easy rather than over the top. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: One size

34 Some Blue Light-Blocking Glasses With An Academic Look ANDWOOD Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $9 See On Amazon These blue light blocking glasses look cute when you’re on the clock (and may help you sleep better, too). The timeless frames are cast from a lightweight composite with anti-reflective lenses that have a subtle tint to block combat the effects of tech screens. They even promise to block 100% of UV light so your eyes are protected both indoors and out. Available colors: 6

35 These Cozy, Flowing Printed Palazzo Pants BerryGo Boho High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants are comfy enough for weekend lounging and transform impressively well if you need to dress up. The roomy cut is sweatpants-comfortable, loose enough to hide a pair of pockets yet still looks chic, and they have a comfy elastic waistband hidden in the back with a soft tie belt that pulls it all together. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 0 — 10

36 This Dainty Gold Anklet With A Luxe Finish Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Slip on this delicate anklet for everyday jewelry from head to toe. A flat mariner’s chain is dipped in rich 18-karat gold to ensure a high level of purity with everyday strength that promises to look like the real deal for years to come — and it has a lifetime money-back guarantee behind its lasting shine. Available colors: One color

Available sizes: 9 — 11 inches

37 This Swingy High-Neck Babydoll Top Angashion Cap Sleeve Ruffle Neck Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon A dressed-up alternative to your trusty cotton tank, this A-line babydoll top is playful yet sophisticated. Its flowing tiered bodice couldn’t get any more comfortable while a high ruffled neckline and crepe fabric adds polish — it’ll look great over skinny jeans and ankle pants. You’ll also find long-sleeved versions, so pick one up for the colder months as well if it’s love at first try-on. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Sleek Slip-On In A Fun Colorway Cull4U Classic Slip On Trainer Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon These sneakers are a good alternative to Vans that’s tough to tell apart, according to fans of the original. They boast similar lines with a canvas-style upper and memory foam padding plus a thick white rubber sole. They make a stylish everyday sneaker if you’re shopping for basics, but you might be tempted to play with their patterns or bright colors if you’re looking to branch out from neutrals. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

39 These ‘70s-Style Shades For An On-Trend Throwback Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Amazon fans favorably compared these retro aviators to the pricey designer sunglasses that took over TikTok. These are a bargain for excellent quality and provide solid shade to boot: Their polycarbonate frames are shatter-resistant with HD lenses that provide 100% UV protection, and you can pick up vintage lenses like these or modern pairs with dark lenses in translucent acrylics. Available colors: 14

40 This Vintage-Style Topper With The Prettiest Lace Bluetime Lace Open Front Duster Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This duster-style cardigan has an almost antique appeal with its vintage dressing gown cut and scalloped lace. It’s made from a good 95% cotton blend with spandex to provide plenty of stretch, with the kind of softness and durability that you can wear all year long (and cropped straight sleeves that won’t get in your way). Throw it on any time you want to take a casual look up a notch. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

41 A Sweet Yet Practical Midi Shirt Dress Amazon Essentials Half Sleeve Waisted Midi A-line Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Puff sleeves, a waist-defining drawstring, and delicate collarless neckline add chic nonchalance to this button-down shirt dress. Its split midi skirt hides a pair of pockets in a pure viscose knit that’s silky and cool, yet sturdy. “This is a wear anywhere type of dress! Highly recommend,” a fan raved, who paired it with everything from ankle boots to flip flops. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large