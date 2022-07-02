Are you constantly scrolling through designer websites and Instagram-famous brand feeds, making millions of mental notes about the high-priced clothing you’d buy if you won the lottery? (Maybe that's just me, then.) Despite my Champagne tastes, I am well aware that I need to take my personal “hot-girl wardrobe” dreams down a more practical and affordable path. So, I turn to Amazon. With underground fashion finds and two-day Prime shipping, it has a lot to offer.

If you’re a fellow hottie on a budget, you’ll also love these smoldering, surprisingly cheap things under $40 bucks. I’ve included fashion tricks and cult beauty products, too, because little upgrades like that can go a long way towards feeling pretty damn fabulous... And confidence is really what it’s all about.

1 A Square-Neck Bodysuit For Romantic Bridgerton Vibes REORIA Square-Neck Tank Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you wear this REORIA square-neck sleeveless bodysuit to brunch or bar, you’ll look snatched and ready. Constructed from a blend of nylon and spandex that molds to your frame, you’ll always stay perfectly tucked at all times — a huge plus! As for the quality: “A wonderful, buttery soft body suit, with the perfect thickness of material. Not thin and see through, but not thick and unbreathable,” one reviewer remarked. Style it with jeans or flowy midi skirt for daytime, and then go for a body-con skirt after dark. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

2 This Off-Duty Pencil Skirt That Reveals A Flash Of Leg The Drop Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Drop is known for their influencer-approved styles, and the Veronique high-waisted slit skirt lives up to the brand hype. Made with a ribbed cotton, polyester, and elastane mix, this stretchy body-con can be worn casually with dad kicks or dressed up over strappy sandals. Super comfy and stretchy, but it looks super chic for work or going out. The material is really thick and nice,” one shopper wrote. Another massive selling point? It’s machine washable — not always the case for tailored skirts. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

3 A Shoulder-Skimming Cocktail Dress You Can Wear All Year Romwe Off-Shoulder Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Imagine wearing this Romwe off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of head-turning heels out at night. Complete with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a wrap silhouette, this baby is truly something special and will hug your shape to the nines. “Wore for a bachelorette party in Las Vegas and received so many compliments,” one shopper announced. “My favorite LBD I own. very versatile too,” another wrote. Available sizes: OX — 5X

Available colors: 10

4 This Fan-Favorite Adhesive Bra For Daring Necklines Niidor Strapless Adhesive Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Intricate necklines and backless numbers are difficult to wear with a regular bra, to say the least. Luckily, Niidor’s strapless adhesive bra exists, and it comes in five skin-toned options from cocoa to cream. It creates a bit of cleavage if you hook the cups together, and won’t fall down on you throughout the day (or night). Wash it with warm water and mild detergent, then air dry — it’s that easy. “Wow! This adhesive bra has seriously made a difference in the way I look. I have received so many compliments from friends,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: A — G

Available colors: 5

5 A Delicate Body Chain In 18-Karat Gold PEARLADA 18-Karat Gold Adjustable Body Chain Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you accessorize this body chain poolside with your favorite bikini or under a crop top for a festive night out, you’ll be bringing understated sparkle to any location. It comes in 18-karat gold-plated copper with over 20 delicate options, and you can also wrap it around your wrist, ankle, or neck as an alternative style. “I’ve had it forever, it lasted in the ocean multiple times and never broke off or tarnished,” one shopper commented. “Cute addition and subtle enough that it’s an accent people notice and enjoy, but doesn’t scream gaudy,” another wrote of the style. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 20

6 Sharp Clear Stilettos: The Modern Cinderella Shoe vivianly Clear Pointed-Toe Stiletto Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon I’m not going to lie, these vivanly clear pointed-toe sandals look fierce AF — but they’re a joy to wear and will bless your with clean, minimalist lines. Oh, and they’re surprisingly wearable: “These shoes are like air, they're like butter, no they’re better than butter. They are so freaking comfy,” one customer raved. Offered in a variety of colored insoles from beige (shown) to neons, the slip-on mules have nonslip rubber soles and 3.5-inch heels. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 14

7 A Sporty-Luxe Lingerie Set That’s Absurdly Comfortable SELINK Lingerie Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re a hottie who prioritizes comfort, then this SELINK lingerie set is calling your name. Constructed from a breathable polyester and spandex blend that’s super-flexible and soft on the skin, the $18 duo comes with a plunging triangle bralette and high-cut thong for that 90s silhouette. (There’s even a retro logo elastic band on both.) “Bottoms fit super cute pulled up high, printing is crisp and I washed my set as usual on normal in the wash with like colored clothes and it came out just fine. I'm super happy with this set - not only the quality but the appearance,” a fan shared. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

8 This Dewy Hair And Body Oil Infused With Rose Petals Provence Beauty Multi-Use Oil With Rose Petals, Peony, And Bergamot Amazon $11 See On Amazon Provence Beauty’s multitasking oil moisturizes and revitalizes your hair, nails, and body in a flash. It is jam-packed with vitamins — including A, C, E, and K — with apricot and sweat almond oils. The floating rose petals suspended in oil couldn’t be prettier, and infuse it with the most delicious scent. “I don't even wear perfume anymore,” one shopper gushed. “You don't need much to thoroughly moisturize your skin. It absorbs fast and doesn't leave a greasy or sticky feel. Bonus, it is ethically sourced, which is very important to me.”

9 A Peekaboo Crop That Combines Multiple Trends Romwe Ruched Long-Sleeved Cut-Out Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can never have too many crop top moments, and this Romwe version will be become a staple in your collection — especially when you see how fierce it looks on the bod. Its long-sleeved design is balanced out by a plunging V neckline with a drawstring center — not to mention, there’s a sliver cutout under the bust that adds even more appeal. “Absolutely love this shirt! I’m a little self conscious about my tummy but this shirt made me feel confident! Great for plus size girlies,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 8

10 This Gorgeously Gathered Mini In Fierce Faux Leather Choies Black Asymmetric Mini Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon How chic would this Choies skirt be with a black turtleneck or bodysuit underneath? The slick pleather looks supple and fits like a glove. That asymmetrical not-too-mini hem is easy to wear, while and all-over ruching adds plenty of texture. “I am so obsessed with this. I never thought that I would buy let alone wear a leather skirt but it's amazing! Super comfy and the fit is great,” one shopper confirmed. Now, pair it with some sleek leather boots and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

11 The Soft Wrap Dress You’ll Declare A Wardrobe Staple POSESHE Plus Size Short Sleeve Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Prove me wrong: Everyone needs a classic wrap dress on hand for last-minute events. If you don’t have one that you love just yet, then I suggest POSESHE’s short-sleeved faux wrap dress. I am personally a fan of faux wrap styles because you won’t have to readjust every few hours — plus, this one has a drapey, asymmetrical hem. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “the cut is just low enough...not too revealing” and how its “material is stretchy, silky soft and very comfortable.” Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 20

12 A Wallet-Friendly Eyeshadow Palette That Rivals Urban Decay W7 Color Me Buff Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $9 See On Amazon W7’s eyeshadow palette contains 12 shades for just $9 — you get a mix of neutral, smokey, and shimmery colors that can range from basic to bold, depending on your mood. Oh, and the formula is vegan-friendly & 100% cruelty free. “What a perfect dupe for Urban Decay's Naked palette. I must say I wasn't expecting to be so impressed,” one shopper wrote in the reviews, noting their “rich pigmentation and smooth blendablity.”

13 A Serpentine Lariat Necklace That Dips Down Low Kyerlyn 14-Karat Gold Lariat Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ideal for filling open and V-shaped necklines, this Kyerlyn lariat necklace gets the job done in 14-karat gold plating. Click through the multiple chain styles before purchasing, because some of their creations have an attached 14-inch choker or pendant for the layered look.“I was so impressed with this necklace! Is so beautiful and it looks amazing with many different outfits! I can’t wait to buy another piece of jewelry from this store,” one customer praised. Available colors: 14

14 Some Trending Lace-Up Sandals That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon One word: Gorgeous. The Drop’s Samantha sandals are one of those footwear finds that prove shockingly versatile — and look expensive doing it. For instance, you can style these gladiators with jean shorts or a midi skirt during the day, but they can also be worn to fancier events when you just can’t stomach wearing heels for long periods of time. “I absolutely love these sandals! They are comfortable and so cute. I have worn to weddings, just casual, and happened to be wearing when I got engaged!! So worth it. Good quality too,” one shopper remarked. Pick between gold (shown), white, snakeskin, tan and black faux leathers. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 5

15 A Sizzling Four-Piece Loungewear Set (For Under $30!) WDIRARA Satin Lace Lingerie Pajama Set (4-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need a Netflix and chill ensemble for nights in with your boo? WDIRARA’s satin and lace lingerie pajama set provides that — and then some. For just $26, you’ll receive a lace-trimmed satin robe and bed shorts, along with a floral lace longline bralette and matching cheeky panty. It’s a sweet deal, according to the reviews. “I was surprised how much I liked this! I didn’t expect much for the quality, but it’s silky and soft and sooo cute. It’s nice to lounge around in,” a fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 46

16 This Budget Body Luminizer For An Ethereal Glow KYDA Body Luminizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just a pump or two of KYDA’s body luminizer is all it takes to create a lit-from-within glow that works wonders for all skin tones. In fact, there are six shades that can be cocktailed into various effects, like making a tan pop or highlighting your cheeks. “I mixed two pumps of this with my lotion and put it all over my legs and I felt goooooood! I wanted something with an all-over glow that wasn't too MUCH,” one shopper wrote. Another also noted that it “makes you look sunkissed and it’s waterproof!” (Wondering about the removal process? Just wash it off with soap.) Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 6

17 This Shoulder-Baring Top With A Floaty, Cloudlike Fit Bluetime Off-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon On the hunt for a flowy top that’s also a little playful? Bluetime’s off-the-shoulder chiffon blouse is worth a glance, then. Light as a feather and airy enough for those sweltering days, this cute top has a chiffon-like feel that’s made from a stretchy polyester-based fabric. My thoughts: The neckline and half sleeves make piling on the gold necklaces and bracelets a must-do. “I loved this too so much I ordered 3 more colors the next day! Got a ton of compliments,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 23

18 The Fashion-Driven Flares That Show Unexpected Skin ZAFUL High Waist Cut-Out Flares Amazon $33 See On Amazon These ZAFUL high-waisted flares exude Y2K energy, so you’ll be right on trend. Fabricated from a breathable cotton and polyester blend, their multiple strappy hip cut-outs that are undeniably show-stopping. If you're under 5' 3" then you might want to wear these with a little heel so they don't drag. Alternatively, it's a quick fix at the tailor. One shopper gushed that they were "SO FREAKING CUTEEEEEEEEEE" while another swore they were “literally obsessed." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

19 This Dress With An Adjustable Hem That’s Perfect For Day-To-Night BTFBM Drawstring Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon BTFBM’s sleeveless tank dress is the type of body-con that can be dressed down with sneakers and look totally chill. (Notice how the neckline isn’t revealing, and the adjustable drawstring hem can be made longer for modesty.) Then, you can add pumps and a clutch to create an outfit suitable for dinner, drinks, or even the club if you want. “The material is amazing! Such good high quality ribbed, stretchy, thick material,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

20 This Beloved Drugstore Texture Spray That Imparts Perfectly Tousled Hair Full Of Body OGX Natural Finish Aspen Extract Dry Texture Hair Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Boost up the volume or create intentionally messy hairstyles with OGX’s textured hair spray. Infused with aspen bark extract and sandalwood, this incredible stuff holds all day long and will tame flyaways like magic. “I have extremely fine hair that NEVER holds body or finish until I met this product. It is incredible without looking like crispy hair,” one fan raved.

21 Stardust Crawlers That Hug The Curve Of Your Ear PAVOI 14-Karat Gold CZ Crawler Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here’s a casual outfit idea: Dress up jeans and a T-shirt with these PAVOI ear crawlers. Available in various metals — including 14-karat yellow, rose, and white gold-plated sterling silver — with cubic zirconia crystals, these add subtle glamour without going overboard. These might be on the cheaper side ($13, to be exact) but they’re hardly poor quality. Case in point: “I have extremely sensitive ears. If I wear earrings that are not hypoallergenic, my ears begin to immediately burn and after a while will start to scab. I wore these ALL day with no problem. Didn’t feel a tingle,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 5

22 A Delightfully Extra Pair Of Faux Marabou Slippers FAYUEKEY Fur Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fancy feet, indeed: Available in neutrals, pastels, and brights, FAYUEKEY’s slippers have a feathery faux-fur upper that’s equally suitable for a fancy occasion (like wedding day prep or a girl’s trip) or simply lounging around your abode in high style. “I love these! I wear them so much these days, working from home. I've even forgotten to change and walked the dog in them,” one shopper confessed. Another reviewer also confirmed that the “feathers didn’t fall off, and foot bed was actually comfortable.” Available sizes: 4 — 10

Available colors: 11

23 This Head-Turning Seamless Ribbed Workout Set For The Gym (Or The Couch) FAFOFA Seamless Short Workout Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Oh, hello there! This FAFOFA seamless workout set will put you in the mood to get your fitness on. Fabricated from a double layer of ribbed nylon and spandex with four-way stretch and quick-drying capabilities, the notched sports bra has removable padding — but let’s not forget the bike shorts. The high-waisted shorts provide plenty of core support with cycle-friendly coverage. “They are a NEED in your liiife! So many people compliment me on my fit and ask where I got it. And for $30?! These two piece sets are now a staple in my closet. I’ll probably collect them all,” one shopper joked. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 17

24 This Cult-Favorite Gloss Infused With Moisturizing Shea Butter For A Patent-Leather Shine L.A. COLORS High Shine Shea Butter Lip Gloss Amazon $2 See On Amazon My lip gloss is poppin’ — and so can yours with the L.A COLORS high-shine formula in 18 lacquer-like shades. With more than 10,000 ratings, it performs as well as versions at Sephora... And you’re not reading the $2 price tag wrong. It's enriched with shea butter for moisture and has a slight vanilla scent that's nothing short of heavenly. “I typically wear Christian Dior exclusively, but ended up with one of these,” a shopper wrote, adding that the cheaper gloss had taken over. “I keep one in my work bag, one in my desk and at my makeup desk (for quick and easy access) and one I carry with me. This is the kind of product that you can stash around to have handy and be glad you did.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 18

25 This Very Un-Basic Tee That Reveals A Swipe Of Clavicle Shein One Shoulder Short Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon How fun is this Shein T-shirt? Cut from a rayon and spandex blend, the stretchy top’s asymmetrical neck cut-out provides an alternative to your average run-of-the-mill tee but you can still pair it with any denim you own. “It is comfortable, but it makes me look like I put some effort into my outfit,” as one fan pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 7

26 The Faux Leather Leggings That Look Like Actual Pants MCEDAR Women’s Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $34 See On Amazon These MCEDAR leggings were constructed from rich faux leather and stretch cotton for a comfy-cool fit. What's unique about these leggings, though, are the back pockets that closely resemble skinny pants — and the high waistband is very smoothing. “Girl, friend, non-binary peep, bro, these leggings are your holy grail. Everyone at my holiday party wanted to know where I got them. I had to send the link to my work friends and my extended family,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 7

27 Some Budget-Friendly Hair Extensions For Volume On Demand Sué Exquisite Clip-On Hair Extensions (4-Piece Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fake a blowout in seconds with Sué Exquisite’s clip-in hair extensions. Don’t be turned away by the price tag or faux nature of these extensions, because they will blend into your hair seamlessly with 34 options that should match any nearly-natural hair color. “I cannot believe that these were $20 and they feel amazing. They give the illusion of real hair and do not look fake at all,” one shopper was pleased to remark. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 34

28 A Vacation-Ready Outfit You’ll Definitely Instagram MakeMeChic Women's Floral Set (2-Piece) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pack this MakeMeChic two-piece set for your next getaway. Made with 100% rayon that's breathable and lightweight, the sweet-as-sugar outfit consists of an off-the-shoulder crop top with smocked sleeves and a bow-tied front, which matches the ruffled wrap mini skirt. One reviewer raved that they "loved this set” and were “pleasantly surprised by the button inside that secures it even more,” adding, “I used this for vacation and got a ton of compliments!" Pick between seven vintage-inspired ditsy florals. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 7

29 A Simple Yet Dainty Anklet For Adorning Yourself Head To Toe Mevecco 14-Karat Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon The most underrated piece of jewelry, in my book? Anklets, especially with a pair of sandals. At 8.2-inches long with a 1.5-inch extender, this 18-karat gold-plated anklet comes in 30 styles like discs, balls, beads — you name it. You’ll receive it in a gift box with a card that’s great for gifting. “I can sleep and shower with it with no issues,” one shopper announced, adding that there are “no signs of tarnishing or making my skin green.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 31

30 Chic Pointed Ballet Flats In Leopard Print (Or Red!) FUNKYMONKEY Classic Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Truth be told: Everyone needs classic ballet flats in their lives — and this $23 pair by FUNKYMONKEY are absolutely up to snuff. Whether you’re commuting to the office or standing all day at work, your feet will be blissfully happy in these puppies thanks to an ultra-soft faux leather construction that moves with your foot. “These shoes were so very comfortable! I wore them for hours without any problems at all,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

31 This Whisper-Weight Coordinated Loungewear Set Tycorwd Short Sweatsuit Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re running for exercise or running to the store, Tycorwd’s short jogger set is a true athleisure champion. Cut from the stretchiest polyester-spandex blend in the game, this matching oversized tee and bike shorts combination looks put-together and fashionable. “Pleasantly surprised by this short set. The fabric was both soft and cool especially in the FL heat. Received several compliments from family and strangers,” one shopper revealed. The versatility doesn’t stop there: You can even dress this up with pumps, a chunky chain necklace, and a baguette bag for a night out. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

Available colors: 19

32 This Popular Multitasking Primer And Setting Spray That Locks Your Makeup In For 16 Hours Milani Make It Last 3-In-1 Setting Spray And Primer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Attention, makeup fanatics: Milani’s Make It Last setting spray preps your face, reduces the appearance of imperfections and then locks in your makeup for up to 16 hours without creasing, fading, or smudging. “This setting spray is great, affordable, and easy to travel with. I wore this in 100 degree heat at Disney world all day and my makeup didn't budge AT ALL,” one reviewer revealed. Just spray before or after makeup application — and presto! Dewy skin all day. Available colors: 4

33 The Infinity Bodysuit You Can Wrap So Many Ways Verdusa Sleeveless V Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This Verdusa multi-way bodysuit is sophisticated yet revealing all at once. That’s because it has a plunging V neckline (that almost goes as far as your belly button) with two wide front sashes that let you create multiple styles from one single garment. If you have a larger chest, however, you might want to use fashion tape to prevent a peek-a-boo moment. “This piece is so beautiful!! I just love how the material feels like butter on your body,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

34 This French Girl Midi With A Smokeshow Slit Floerns High Waist Split Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can never have too many midi skirts: Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Since that’s the case, consider adding Floerns high-waisted midi skirt to your wardrobe, especially if you don’t have a skirt with a thigh-high slit. There are so many fun prints to choose from, and I recommend pairing them with a white crop top and canvas sneaks. “Initially bought to take on my honeymoon in Italy but have ended up wearing it half a dozen times back home this spring,” one shopper confided. Very comfortable and the static cling is minimal,” they also pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 51

35 An Elegant Body-Con Dress For Special Occasions ZileZile Long-Sleeved Ruched Faux Wrap Body-Con Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Kim Kardashian just called, and ZileZile’s long-sleeved ruched body-con dress channels her fierce celebrity style right before your very eyes. Made with a polyester and spandex knit that’s fully opaque, the dress has a deep V-neck that may reveal a bit of cleavage with an asymmetrical handkerchief hem to balance it out. “It's really stretchy, and incredibly comfortable. The fabric is thick and it's lined!” One shopper raved. “It's an absolute steal for this price. Super high quality, and fits like a dream,” they added. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

36 The OG Press-On Nails For A Flawless Manicure That Lasts Kiss Everlasting French Nail Manicure Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon For a flawless manicure that doesn’t need time to dry and never chips, Kiss’s French nail manicure kit is a cult favorite with 10,000 ratings. You’ll receive 28 nails in multiple sizes for a perfect fit, a miniature file, a manicure stick, and the brand’s famous nail glue to complete the set. The consensus in the reviews is a big yes, to put it simply. “Put them on in 10 mins and saved myself $75 and 2 hours in the salon,” one reviewer calculated. Available sizes: Short (shown)

Available colors: French (shown)

37 Minimalist Claw Clips To Facilitate Messy-Chic Updos Molans Claw Hair Clips (3-Piece) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You know the carefree 90s-inspired styles I’m talking about: The ones where you just effortlessly twist your hair up and clip it with a few loose strands in the front. (At least, that’s how easy it seems on Instagram.) Get the throwback look with this Molans claw clip set. The plastic is light yet sturdy, with good hinges and lots of aesthetic options. "I have long thick hair and I tend to break the teeth of normal plastic jaw clips. Usually those will not last long and I have to constantly take it off and put my hair up again throughout the work day. But these metal clips hold ALL DAY LONG," one customer wrote. Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 10

38 A Best-Selling Satin Slip That Feels High-End Avidlove Satin Lace Chemise Nightgown Amazon $17 See On Amazon Are you a big tee or sweats kinda girl at bedtime? No shame in that! Sometimes, though, it’s nice to slip into something special. Enter: Avidlove’s satin chemise at an affordable price point. It feels like a silk-based satin but, in reality, it’s 100% polyester that drives the cost down. (Although, to be honest, you’d never know it.) Meanwhile, the lace racerback offers easy adjustability. “I absolutely love this nightie!! It’s silky/satiny but with stretch,” one shopper revealed. “I toss it in with my regular laundry and lay it flat toe dry and it’s held up to multiple washes.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 26

39 A K-Beauty Perfume Bar For Touch-Ups On The Go TONYMOLY Pocket Bunny Perfume Bar Amazon $12 See On Amazon TONYMOLY’s perfume bar is the sweetest thing to keep in your handbag for a little midday refresh — but the fragrance is pleasantly complex. Each scent has a different blend of citrus, rose, and musk to match plenty of moods. (And the stick couldn’t be handier for travel.) “I felt a little childish buying a ‘cutesy’ perfume stick that looks like its for teens but I bought bloom bunny and its the best scent ever,” one fan confessed. “If it was a lotion, soap, body wash, spray, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner I would buy it all.” Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 4