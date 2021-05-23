If You’re Cheap But Want To Look Good, You’ll Love These 45 Things On Amazon

Having great style isn’t about spending hundreds of dollar for a pocketbook with initials stamped on the front. Especially when it’s very possible to find affordable options that look just as good and hold your credit cards just as well — if we’re sticking with the pocketbook example. Needless to say, I’m a huge fan of cheap things that make you look stylish, and I’ll let you in on a little secret: The vast majority of the affordable must-haves in my closet have come from Amazon.

Nothing on this list will cost you more than $35, but everything on it stands to transform your wardrobe or beauty routine. From a tote bag that comes in more than 100 colors and a $8 concealer reviewers rave “blows everything out of the water,” these are an instant boost of confidence. What’s more, even though we’re adhering to a very strict budget, no one (besides you and me, of course) ever has to know. Despite their price tags, they look well-made and hold up extremely well.

Personally, though, I love to talk about it. Every time someone asks me, “Where’d you get that?” I can’t wait to reply, “Amazon. It was $20.” After all, why shouldn’t I share these amazing finds, especially if it means everyone gets to look great without breaking the bank?

1 This Fit & Flare Dress That’s A Wardrobe Staple Lark & Ro Women's Fit & Flare Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon A great fit and flare dress can be an essential wardrobe building block, and this one from Lark & Ro checks all the boxes. Its three-quarter-length sleeves and just-above-the-knee cut are polished, but its V-neck and skater shape are still super trendy. Get it in over a dozen solid colors and prints, and pair it with everything from sneakers to high heels. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 These Tank Tops That Are Less Than $8 Each Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love a value, you’ll love these Boao cropped tank tops — which come in a pack of four for less than $30. Choose your best color combination and use them for workouts, wearing solo, or as a layering piece underneath blazers, flannels, and sweaters. No matter how you wear them, the soft, breathable fabric keeps you comfortable and their racerback design combines both style and practicality. Available sizes: Small — Large

3 A Pair Of Earrings For Every Outfit FIFATA Acrylic Earrings (9-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Do an overhaul of your earring collection in one fell swoop — and for under $20. This set comes with nine different pairs, all made from acrylic and rattan. The result, according to reviewers? An “unbelievable value” that goes “with so many different outfits.”

4 A Wire-Free Bra With 22,000+ Reviews Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers cannot stop raving about the Warner’s Easy Does It bra. In fact, it’s been called “super comfortable,” “supportive enough [for a DD cup],” and the “best bra in the world.” It has wide coverage panels on the sides, thick adjustable straps, a U-shaped back, and wire-free cups, all in a stretchy fabric and your choice of 11 different colors. No wonder it has more than 22,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 This $27 Alternative To Lululemon Yoga Pants 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon I pretty much live in yoga pants, so I’ve tried just about all of them. In terms of value, nothing comes close to these from 90 Degree By Reflex — but I’m not the only one who thinks so: “I sought these out after hearing that there were Lululemon knockoffs on Amazon for a fraction of the price,” one reviewer wrote. “Those rumors are true!” These have a super-wide waistband, is made from breathable fabric that lasts, and features dual pockets that securely hold your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 This Amazingly Healing Hair Treatment That One Takes 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon My hair is thin and dry to begin with; then throw in the fact that I blow-dry it every single day. Even so, L’Oreal Paris’ Elvive Wonder Water shocked me after a single use. It uses a lamellar-based formula to deeply hydrate damaged strands in just eight seconds, all without parabens or weighing hair down. It’s now my go-to for healthier hair with fewer split ends and less breakage, especially since it costs $9 a bottle and a little goes a very long way.

7 The Must-Have ‘90s Accessory Of The Season BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nineties fashion is back in full swing, and these rectangular sunglasses function as the cherry on top of your plaid skirt, leather jacket, or high-waisted jeans. You can get a single pair in just about any color, or a handful of two-pack combos — but either way, the lenses have a UV-protected coating and the chunky frame is both fashionable and durable. Over 7,000 reviews have given them a 4.6-star rating overall.

8 This $9 Initial Necklace That’s Plated In Real Gold MONOOC Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon “The quality of it is AMAZING and the charm is beautiful,” one reviewer wrote, while another commented, “Pleasantly surprised at the quality of this necklace for the price.” This statement initial necklace is plated in 18-karat gold, and the interior is made from surgical-grade stainless steel, so it won’t rust, tarnish, or cause skin irritations. Unlike competitors, it comes in just about every letter of the alphabet, and you can opt for a gold or silver finish.

9 These Jersey Shorts For Workouts Or Extra Coverage Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $7 See On Amazon “They don't ride up and they keep me cool during my workout,” one reviewer wrote about these Hanes bike shorts. Another noted, “These were exactly what I was looking for to wear under skirts/dresses.” Since they’re made from cotton-jersey with 10% spandex, they’re both soft and stretchy. The fabric is also breathable without being see-through — they even pass the “squat test,” according to some reviewers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Cult-Favorite Face Powder That Buyers Can’t Live Without Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Set your makeup, absorb unwanted oil, and create a silky smooth matte finish that lasts all day for $6. Coty Airspun loose face powder is a cult-favorite with over 65,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s translucent to suit a wide range of different skin shades, but comes in tinted versions, too. “My makeup came out flawless,” one reviewer wrote. “This powder blessed me.”

11 A Strappy Swimsuit That Might Become Your New Go-To Upopby One-Piece Athletic Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon According to past buyers, the Upopby one-piece bathing suit looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. The fabric is soft, quick-drying, and breathable, while the pads are removable so you can customize your level of support. Get this one in your choice of 10 different colors, all with the signature criss-cross straps in the back. “This is now my go-to swimsuit,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: 4 — 16

12 This Cheap Alternative For The Leopard-Print Skirt That’s Everywhere On Social Media Soowalaoo High-Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that the Soowalaoo midi skirt is a “great dupe for the popular Instagram skirt of the summer.” Even though it’s significantly more affordable, the leopard-print fabric is stretchy and silky, not to mention “super fun and comfortable.” People also say it fits true to size and pairs well with all kinds of tops and accessories. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Clips That Let You Customize Your Bras Thsinde Bra Strap Clips Amazon $6 See On Amazon Ensure that every bra in your collection fits exactly as it should — and customize straps so they work with racerback tops, halters, and V-necks. This set from Thsinde comes with adjustable elastic straps and durable clips, both in three different colors. That way, you can clasp straps together in the back for invisibility, added support, and slip-free security.

14 A Maxi Dress That’s Both “Stunning” & “Comfortable” ZESICA Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is a warm-weather favorite, and buyers have called it “stunning” and “super comfortable.” The top features a shirred, stretchy, strapless bodice, while the A-line bottom flows out for a casual look. You can get it in nearly 20 different colors and patterns, all of which are easy to accessorize and dress up or down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 This $5 Mascara That Has Over 160,000 Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon My makeup bag is never, ever without a tube of essence’s Lash Princess mascara. This best-selling beauty staple has an astounding 160,000-plus reviews because it offers extreme falsie-like volume for just $5. It’s also designed to resist flaking, fading, clumping, and smearing. Plus, it’s cruelty-free, too.

16 This Spray That Tints Roots In Between Dyes L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for a quick root touch-up? No problem. This spray from L'Oreal Paris conceals roots with seamless coverage and a lightweight, residue-free formula. Each application lasts until your next shampooing and reviewers write they “didn't notice any running or smudging” in the meantime. Get it in eight shades, from dark brown to light blonde.

17 These Gold Chains You Can Layer Or Wear Alone Reoxvo 18K Gold Chain Necklaces Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in round beads, paperclip links, or tennis-style chains, reviewers report that these Reoxvo necklaces are the ideal layering pieces. Why? For one, they’re unique enough to make a statement, but delicate enough to share the limelight — and for another, they’re super affordable even though they’re plated in real 18-karat gold. They also have adjuster chains and are fully hypoallergenic.

18 This Super Affordable Tote In Dozens Of Colors Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $14 See On Amazon This $14 purse has been called a “very close dupe for the Nordstrom bag.” That said, even if you’re not looking to emulate that style, the Dreubea tote is still durable, stylish, and roomy enough to hold everything from your wallet to your laptop. The faux-leather exterior comes in roughly 100 colors, each with the signature tassel.

19 These Denim Capris That Feel Like Leggings No Nonsense Classic Denim Capri Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even though the denim material is durable and looks like real jeans, these No Nonsense capris “are so comfortable,” reviewers write that it “feels like you are wearing pajamas.” They come in five different colors, all with a pull-on design and functioning pockets. They’re also easy to dress up for work, but also go with T-shirts and sneaks for a more casual look. Available sizes: Small — 3X

20 This $20 Facial Serum With 40,000+ 5-Star Reviews TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 70,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating overall, this TruSkin Vitamin C serum is hard to ignore. The ingredients are derived from plants, and the vitamin C boosts radiance and offers free-radical defense, while the vitamin E and hyaluronic acid plump skin up with moisture. “Best $20.00 ever spent,” one reviewer raved, while another wrote, “I have used this for 4 days and OMG I swear I can tell a difference already.”

21 These Multipurpose Beauty Razors I’ll Never Be Without Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon I’ve purchased these mini razors three times now, and I’ll probably keep doing so for the rest of my life. They’re an incredible, multipurpose item to have in your beauty arsenal — and they’re also super affordable. The precise safety blade helps you touch up your brows, remove unwanted facial hair, and exfoliate dry, flaky skin, all without causing irritation.

22 This $13 Anklet With Really High Ratings Barzel Store Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This $13 anklet has a 4.6-star rating overall. Plated in 18-karat gold, its flat links make a statement while still remaining delicate and comfortable to wear. One reviewer commented that it “looks way more expensive than it actually was.” Another said that even though they “wear it every single day,” it “has not tarnished at all.”

23 These Cheap Sunglasses That Could Pass For Ray-Bans SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon “These glasses are nearly identical to the Ray Ban Erika style,” one reviewer wrote about SUNGAIT’s vintage pair, but they cost a lot less. Despite the much lower price tag, they’re lightweight, durable, and block 100% of UVB and UVA rays. You can also get them in a huge range of colors, all with a cleaning cloth and protective travel bag — and some are even polarized.

24 This Concealer That “Blows Everything Out Of The Water” Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon “Don't bother buying high-end correctors because this blows everything out of the water,” one reviewer wrote, and countless others agree. The Maybelline Eraser concealer comes in tons of different shades and works just as well on blemishes and discoloration as it does on under-eye circles. It’s also lightweight, crease-resistant, and easy to blend.

25 One Of The Trendiest Bathing Suits In Tons Of Colors Sovoyontee Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon A high waist, a front-tie sash, a deep-plunge V-neck — this bikini from Sovoyontee has all the trendiest features built into a single suit. Still, it’s not just about looks; reviewers report that the supportive removable cups “exceeded expectations” and the fabric is “soft” and “very durable.” Get it in a huge range of colors and a few patterns, including polka dots and leopard print. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

26 These Unique Stick-On Decals For Your Nails Qdsuh Graffiti Nail Stickers (6 Sheets) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get unique, colorful nails with minimal effort on your part, all thanks to these abstract graffiti-style stickers. (You can also get floral patterns, vine decals, geometric lines, and shamrocks.) Since they’re coated with their own nontoxic adhesive, you just have to pull them off the sheet and place them on your nails using a pair of tweezers — then seal them with a top coat for longevity.

27 This Must-Try Product If You’re Growing Your Hair Out Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Deep Conditioner Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re trying to grow out your hair, reviewers “highly recommend giving this product a try!” Marc Anthony’s Grow Long is a leave-in conditioner that’s sulfate-free and made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and grapeseed oil. It aims to not only replenish, reinforce, and hydrate strands, but also act as a heat protectant to prevent breakage while styling.

28 A Set Of Stainless Steel Classic Studs For Less Than $10 Jstyle Jewelry Clear Cubic Zirconia Stud Earring (6 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with stainless steel and Cubic Zirconia, these studs come in a pack of six different sizes. As a result, you get a pair for any outfit — or multiple earring holes. Over 12,000 reviewers have given them a 4.4-star rating overall, and even those with sensitive skin rave, “[One] of the best deals I have gotten on Amazon.”

29 These $20 Canvas Low-Tops In Multiple Colors ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon These sneakers come in 10 different colors, and they look just like the name-brand, but they cost half as much. Still, they feature quality canvas, detailed stitching, metal eyelets, a flexible footbed, and an anti-slip rubber sole. “Only thing missing is the name Converse! I'm so impressed with these,” one reviewer wrote, “I've never seen a knockoff so perfect.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 A Fan-Favorite Cardigan In 10 Different Colors Urban CoCo Store Cropped Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in 10 solid colors, this Urban CoCo cardigan is a definite fan favorite. Its functional buttons mean it can be worn alone or as a layering piece, and its cropped silhouette is great for shapely dresses or high-waisted bottoms. In terms of the fabric, the viscose blend is soft, stretchy, and breathable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This $10 Pearl Necklace That Looks Real BABEYOND Round Imitation Pearl Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon “People ask if they’re real,” one reviewer wrote about these BABEYOND imitation pearls. Another mentioned that they’re so convincing, they wore them at their own wedding. They’re offered in seven different colors and bead sizes, all with built-in extension chains so you can customize the length. Every single one of them costs just $10.

32 These Makeup Sponges Have 4.7 Stars & Are Only $2 Each BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Never again waste your money on expensive makeup sponges. According to reviewers, this best-selling five-pack from BEAKEY works just as well, but breaks down to less than $2 apiece. Each one is washable, ergonomically shaped, latex-free, and works well alongside both dry and liquid cosmetics. No wonder they’ve earned a 4.7-star rating overall after more than 50,000 reviews.

33 This Conditioner & Semi-Permanent Dye In One Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye Amazon $19 See On Amazon “Um, can I marry this stuff?” one reviewer asked. Others wrote things like “works amazingly!” and “LOVE LOVE LOVE.” Keracolor is both a semi-permanent hair dye and a deeply moisturizing conditioner. With every rinse, it further infuses your hair with color, so you can add subtle hues or upkeep bright dyes with ease. It comes in 19 different shades from honey blonde to electric blue.

34 The “Best Press-On Nails On The Market” Gold Finger Press-On Nails (24 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Available in more than a dozen colors, patterns, and finishes, these press-on nails have been called “great quality” and “the BEST press on nails on the market.” Each set comes with 24 full-cover pieces and easy-to-apply glue, both of which are designed to last for up to a week. “I have stopped going to the salon,” one reviewer wrote. “I came across this brand a few months ago and they are by far my favorite when it comes to quality for the money!”

35 This Belt Set That Could Pass For Designer SANSTHS Leather Belts Faux Leather Belt With Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These accent belts are a can’t-miss addition to your closet, according to thousands of reviewers. “I typically only buy leather designer belts,” one wrote, but these offer a “designer look for less.” They’re made from thick faux leather and feature a metallic double-O ring for style. Wear them for functionality alongside jeans or slacks, or belt a dress to elevate your look. There are both silver- and gold-finish styles to choose from, as well as a few varying neutral shades. Available sizes: Small — XXXL

36 This Sleek Sandal That Buyers Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials H-Band Flat Sandal Amazon $19 See On Amazon They come in black, brown, gold, or white, and some reviewers report that they won’t rest until they have all four. “So light and comfortable and versatile,” one raved. The Amazon Essentials H-band sandal has a faux-leather dip-dye upper with a foam-padded insole, and the strap has a grippy interior lining so the shoe stays put while you walk. Available sizes: 5 — 13

37 A Clip-On Ring Light So You’re Always In The Best Light Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Illuminate your environment for Zoom calls, or get just the right lighting for your selfies and social media streams. The Cyezcor lighting kit has a 48-LED ring light that clips onto most devices and powers up with a USB port. You can even choose your ideal angle, warmth, and brightness. “It makes me look absolutely gorgeous on Zoom meetings!” one reviewer wrote. “No more dark drabby shadows.”

38 These Soft Bamboo Panties That Dry At Record Speed Knitlord Hipster Bamboo Lace Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Because they’re derived from cooling bamboo, these hipster panties from Knitlord are some of the softest and most breathable underwear reviewers have ever owned. They’re also stretchy and durable, and since they wick away moisture and dry at record speed, reviewers say they’re “great for working out,” and they're their go-to for “hiking vacations.” This pack of five includes all different colors, each with lace detailing. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This $15 Tennis Bracelet With A Brilliant Clasp PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat rose gold and covered in cubic zirconia, this tennis bracelet is classic, elegant, and just $15. Still, according to reviewers, the coolest part is the adjustable sliding clasp, which allows you to find the most customized fit and get the bracelet on and off entirely by yourself. “Pretty and dainty enough for everyday or special occasions,” one reviewer wrote. “Pavoi makes quality pieces and the uniqueness is a winner every time.”

40 Some False Collars For The Look Without The Heat Shinywear Fake Collar Amazon $13 See On Amazon Layering has its benefits — but sometimes, you want the look without the added bulk or heat. Cue these fake collars from Shinywear, which slip around your neck for a button-down style underneath sweaters and blazers, but do so while keeping cool and comfortable. They also have adjustable straps, so they’ll secure around your arms, and the buttons are functional so you can personalize your neckline. Get them in white, black, or blue.

41 Some Slip-On Mules That Are Sleek & Comfortable Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Got these shoes as an alternate dress shoe because I have to walk a lot for my job,” one reviewer wrote about these mules from Amazon Essentials. “These are much cuter than I expected and very comfortable. I wear them all the time now!” Needless to say, if you’re looking for a shoe that’s both sleek and movement-friendly, look no further. They feature a faux leather upper with a metallic ornament for style. A microsuede lining, padded memory foam insole, and backless design ramp up the comfort. You can also get them in leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 13

42 This Best-Selling Sports Bra With A Strappy Back YUANRANER Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon The YUANRANER sports bra is a best-seller right now. The front offers support with its thick band, compression fabric, and removable cups, while the strappy criss-cross back is extremely on-trend right now. It’s designed for lounging as well as medium-impact movement, and you can get it in several other colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 These Cotton Camis That Look Great Alone Or Layered Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials aims to provide “elevated basics” by combining quality, affordability, and longevity, and their slim-fit camisoles are no exception. This four-pack boasts over 17,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating overall because of its 95% cotton for breathability and 5% elastane for stretch. It features adjustable straps so you can get the perfect fit. Use them for layering, or make them the cornerstone of your outfit (and if you don’t love the color combination shown here, you can choose one of the several other options). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 These Fuzzy Slippers Reviewers Love That Come In Tons Of Colors Crazy Lady Fluffy Flip Flop Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Buyers who’ve turned to these fluffy slippers have not been disappointed, as evidenced by the 11,000-plus five-star reviews it’s gotten. “These are more comfortable than the Uggs and half the price,” one wrote, while another called them “so soft and stylish.” These have a criss-cross open-toe design in your choice of 14 colors, and the bottoms are made from textured rubber for slip-resistance and light outdoor wear. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5