If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, You'll Be Obsessed With These 45 Cute, Comfy Things

I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a lazy person — at least not when it comes to work, hobbies, or personal relationships. When it comes to my wardrobe, however, I want it to be as low maintenance as possible. I want comfort. I want practicality. But I also want all of those things while looking like I put in a ton of effort. In short, if you’re lazy but want to look good, the right clothing pieces are paramount.

Where does one find such clothing pieces? I used to shop in malls and boutiques because I was insistent on trying things on — but with the first dress I ordered from Amazon, I was hooked. The selection was so much more extensive, the pieces were so much more versatile, and the reviewer feedback helped me to make such an informed decision, I didn’t even need to try it on; it fit like a glove. (And, on the off chance it’s not right, returns are extremely easy.) Now, my entire closet is comprised of tops, bottoms, dresses, and layering pieces from Amazon, which I use as building blocks to create low-maintenance outfits that look anything but.

These cute, comfy things must’ve been designed by geniuses because they’re cozy, versatile, and stylish, all at the same time.

1 This Bold Cardigan That’s The Perfect Answer To Transition Weather Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Turn any outfit from boring to bold with this lightweight cardigan. It’s earned an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 2,500 reviewers, one of whom wrote, “Today, I would like to explain to you why this is my all-time favorite sweater.” They then went on to rave about the price, color options, texture, and functional pockets. Thanks to the cotton-modal blend, it’s the ultimate comfort piece. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Swing Dress That’s Super Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket, and the Amazon Essentials swing dress is great for casual outings. According to reviewers, though, it can also “be dressed up with jewelry, a belt , heels or a cardigan.” The shorter length, boat-style neckline, stretchy fabric, and three-quarter length sleeves adapt to any accessories or event, and it comes in both solid colors and striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Slouchy Sweater That’s Equal Parts Cozy & Trendy ANRABESS Batwing Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Such a nice fitting, high-quality sweater for the price,” one reviewer wrote. “Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date.” Yes, its soft fabric, oversize fit, and turtleneck keep you feeling very cozy, but the stylish color options and slouchy, batwing silhouette are also super on trend. Pair it with jeans and leggings, or size up and wear it as a dress. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 This Wire-Free Bra That Has Buyers Thinking About Throwing Away All Their Others Warner's Wire-Free Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s virtually impossible to ignore this Warner’s bra, which — even though it doesn’t have any wires whatsoever — has managed to earn itself over 27,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. The wide band is smooth and breathable, the thick straps offer all-day comfort, and the all-over stretch fabric is supportive even for larger cup sizes. “I wear about a 40 DD,” one reviewer wrote. “I may throw away all my other bras.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 This Empire-Waist Dress That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In DB MOON Dress with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this casual empire-waist dress? It’s stretchy, made from lightweight, layerable rayon, offers moderate coverage while remaining stylish. Plus, it comes in tons of colors and prints, and it even has pockets. Most importantly, “this dress is so soft and comfortable you could sleep in it!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 These Joggers That Actually Elevate Your Wardrobe Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Most joggers are suitable for sleeping, workouts, or running errands. These joggers, however, are way more fashionable than most, even though they’re still super comfy. They have slitted cinched ankles and a wider drawstring waistband, so some have even paired them with heels. They also have functional pockets and come in dozens of prints, including camouflage and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 A Pleated Tunic That’s Dressy, But So Low Maintenance ALLEGRACE Pleated Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon Oftentimes, when it comes to dressy blouses, you need to sacrifice comfort for style. This pleated tunic is the exception. According to reviewers, “the material has a soft feel” and “it stretches nicely,” but the wrap design, V-shaped neckline, and flowy, asymmetric hem still dress up any bottoms, from jeans and leggings to slacks and skirts. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

8 This Affordable Alternative To Halara Athletic Dresses KuaCua Athletic Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this athletic dress is a great (much more affordable) alternative to Halara’s cult-favorite sports dresses. It has stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, a built-in bra, and built-in shorts for chafe-free protection and coverage, so you can just throw it on and hit the course. It also comes in tons of different color options, all for less than $35. No wonder it’s a number-one best-seller. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 These Pull-On Denim Leggings That Look Like Jeans No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These are the best of both worlds: To everyone else, it looks like you’re wearing jeans, but because of the stretchy fabric and pull-on waistband, you feel like you’re wearing your favorite pair of leggings all day long. According to their 25,000 reviews and high overall rating, these No Nonsense denim leggings are some of the best around. “These jeans are exactly what I was looking for. Lightweight, very thing (but not see-through), stretchy, but still have a jean feel and look,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 These Compression Leggings Buyers Are In Love With KQUZO Compression Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Love, love, love these pants!” one reviewer wrote about these compression leggings. “I need to order more!” Among their great features, you’ll find a thick, high waistband, an ankle-length inseam, sweat-wicking fabric, chafe-resistant seams, and roomy dual side pockets. You can also get them in a green color, a mesh-panel design, and thigh-length shorts. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11 This Maxi Dress That’s Breathable & Lightweight Pinup Split Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon “I absolutely love my dress,” one reviewer wrote about this split maxi dress, which comes in five floral patterns. “I've worn it over and over and got many compliments on it.” Even though the fabric is lightweight and breathable (and the front split provides additional ventilation and a gorgeous drape), its flutter sleeves and floor length offer elegant coverage for both casual and formal events. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

12 This Tank Dress For Any Weather Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A good tank dress is an essential building block of any adaptive wardrobe — and that’s because it’s suitable for all types of weather. In the hotter months, the stretchy rayon fabric and sleeveless design keep you cool and comfortable — but the flowy fit is great for layering and can be paired with leggings and boots once the weather starts to turn. It’s also available in some eye-catching patterns that dress it up, like stripes, florals, and leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Tiered Blouse That’s Way More Stylish Than Your Standard Button-Down Ecrocoo Tiered Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Update your standard button-downs with this tiered blouse that’s professional enough for work and dressy enough for a shower, but it’s still way more stylish than the average top. It has a wrap design with an asymmetrical front tie, both of which form the moderate-coverage V-neck. Since it’s made from a chiffon-like fabric, it’s both breathable and expensive-looking — even though it costs just $25. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 These Wide-Leg Pants You Could Wear To Bed ECOWISH Wide Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a mix of polyester and cotton, these wide-leg pants are roomy, flowing, and extremely comfortable — but their bold patterns and adjustable-tie waistband still manage to elevate your outfit. They also have pockets, which buyers love. “Very soft (feels like you are wearing pajamas),” one reviewer wrote, even though you can “wear them to the beach or to work.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 This $30 2-Piece Workout Outfit Customers Are “Obsessed” With FAFOFA 2 Piece Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I’m obsessed with this outfit,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “This exceeded my expectations! The quality of the fabric is awesome.” This workout set comes with both a crop-top tank and high-waisted shorts, both in a stretchy, ribbed nylon-spandex fabric that wicks away sweat and stays put while you move. Get it in your choice of 10 solid colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

16 A Casual Maxi Dress With Pockets In Tons Of Colors HAOMEILI Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A wrapped deep-V neckline. A thick empire waist. Built-in pockets. Both long- and short-sleeve options in a wide range of colors. It’s no wonder this casual maxi dress has earned itself an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Throw in the fact that the rayon material is soft, breathable, stretchy, and comfortable, and you might just find yourself reaching for this a few times a week. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

17 These Breathable Athletic Sneakers For An Incredible Price Joomra Athletic Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Good athletic sneakers can run you a few hundred dollars. These ones cost less than $40 in any color, even though they slip right on, have a thick, supportive outsole, and are woven from a 3-D mesh upper that keeps you cool and moves with your feet. “Okay, I love these shoes,” wrote one reviewer. “I can run, lift, etc and they hold up so well.” Available sizes: 5 — 11.5

18 This Fuzzy Cardigan You’ll Want To Live In MEROKEETY Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon The biggest problem with this popcorn cardigan according to reviewers? “I never want to take it off and I want one in EVERY COLOR!” Its fabric is fluffy, its batwing silhouette is chic, and its pockets are functional. You can also get it in more than 20 shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Piece That’s Half T-Shirt, Half Maxi Dress Naggoo Maxi T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you love the feel of a great T-shirt, you’ll be obsessed with this maxi dress. Its crewneck, laidback fabric, and short sleeves make you feel as though you’re wearing your favorite tee — but the longer length and split sides give the appearance of a stylish dress. For that reason, reviewers write “you can dress it up” or you can “lounge about in it,” but either way, they’ve “received several compliments right out of the gate.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 Some Pull-On Capri Jeans That Are “Super Comfy” Lee Capri Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, these Lee capri jeans are “SUPER comfy” and “have “just enough stretch” to remain flexible and structured at the same time. While they look like real jeans thanks to their faux detailing, genuine denim, and washed patterns, they pull on and adapt to your waist with their thick, stretchy band. The back pockets are also fully functional. Available sizes: 14 — 24

21 The Most Comfortable Thing In Reviewers’ Closets Daily Ritual Modal Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these Daily Ritual sweatshirts “hold their shape and are the most comfortable” thing they own. The terry fabric has a brushed back and is made from a mix of cotton and modal, so it’s the ideal item for people who run cold and love to feel cozy. It pulls right on, but the quarter-zip front still allows you to personalize your neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Elevated Basic That Works With All Kinds Of Shoes & Accessories Daily Ritual Jersey Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Daily Ritual is known for its “elevated basics,” and this jersey dress has a short-to-long hem and bateau neckline that definitely make it feel fancier than your average T-shirt dress. Still, its five color options, long sleeves, and soft viscose fabric also make it the ideal blank slate for all kinds of shoes, accessories, and layering pieces. “I have this dress in every color except the light gray (if you make it in a darker shade, I will buy it, too!). I love the fit, the fabric, the silhouette,” one buyer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Supportive $10 Sports Bra That’s Designed To Be Seen AKAMC Cross Back Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon I’ll avoid wearing strapless bras when I can, and I’m definitely not one to go braless, which is why I love a good strappy sports bra. This one provides support and comfort with wire-free, removable padding and compression stretch, but it still looks great underneath open-back tops and cami dresses. The best news? Since it comes in several different variety packs, you get a couple of colors for less than $10 a piece. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 A Mock-Neck Sweater With Extremely High Ratings Amazon Essentials Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon The Amazon Essentials mock-neck sweater has been called “a great wardrobe basic,” “so comfortable,” and the “best layering sweater you’ll ever find.” Needless to say, it has tons of super-high ratings from thousands of reviewers. Yes, it’s lightweight, but the cotton-modal fabric is still soft, cozy, and substantial. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress You’ll Want In All The Colors lionstill Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon I have this sweater dress in two colors, and I’ll probably get more. Even though it’s super comfortable (thanks to its thick box-weave fabric), it’s also one of the easiest ways to look put together because of its puff sleeves and tied waist. With leggings and boots, it’s my go-to for a dressy winter outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 This Vintage-Inspired Midi Dress That Feels Like It’s “Tailored To Fit” Pinup Fashion Wrap Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even though it’s stretchy, soft, and breathable, this midi dress has plenty of gorgeous, vintage-inspired features: The flutter sleeves, wrapped V-shaped neckline, and adjustable empire-waist tie. All of it has reviewers raving: “Love, love, love! [...] It was like it was tailored to fit me.” The neckline even has a snap closure for a little more coverage, if you want it. Get it in four solid colors and five floral prints. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

27 One Of The Coziest, Most Versatile Things I Own ZESICA Batwing Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon I have this batwing cardigan in apricot, and I wear it every single chance I get. It’s oversize and slouchy, but its waffle-knit material doesn’t feel overly stifling. It also has huge pockets and works just as well over jeans as it does over dresses. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These Flats That Seem Way More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon They cost less than $30 a pair, but these Amazon Essentials ballet flats come in your choice of microsuede or faux-leather materials, both of which look so much more expensive. “Wow! These shoes are AMAZING for the price. They are gorgeous and are definitely the most comfortable flat I have ever purchased,” one reviewer wrote. The pointed toe and rubber sole make them both fashionable and practical. Available sizes: 5 — 15

29 This Pencil Dress That’s Trendy But Modest Moyabo Pencil Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking for something that’s trendy, but still offers some coverage? This pencil dress offers the best of both worlds. It features a higher neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and past-the-knee length, but its dropped waist and pencil bottom make it one of the more fashionable items in your wardrobe. Oh, and it has pockets, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Easy-To-Style Cardigan With 5,000+ 5-Star Reviews OUGES Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Over 5,000 reviewers have given this lightweight cardigan a five-star rating. It’s cozy thanks to its long sleeves and extended length, but it’s still easy to style with its open front, flowy silhouette, and ample color options. “I was also surprised and excited to discover it has pockets!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Flowy, Wide-Leg Pants With An Elastic Waistband Eteviolet High Waisted Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Swap out your slacks for this flowy and breathable pair of pants — and the elastic band has all of the stretch you’ll need to adapt your waist. These wide-leg pants also have pockets and come in both solid colors and busy prints. While reviewers say they’re super “comfortable and have great movement” for lounging, they’re also easy to dress up: “I wear to work with a dressy black [top and flats],” another wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

32 This Stylish Outfit That’s Easy To Throw On & Go PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not sure what to wear, but know you don’t want to fuss with planning, matching, and accessorizing? This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit takes care of your entire outfit in one fell swoop — just pair it with any shoes, from sneaks to sandals, and you’re good to go. In addition to the wide neckline, you’ll also find stylish features like cinched ankles and a drawstring waist. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

33 This Dress With Ruffles In Tons Of Prints & Solids levaca Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just because something’s cute doesn’t mean you’ll reach for it often; some pieces are too uncomfortable or high-maintenance to make them your go-tos. This swing dress, on the other hand, has all of the features that’ll make it a no-brainer for countless activities. Yes, the tiered ruffles and round neck do in fact make it adorable, but the rayon fabric makes it breathable, the swing fit makes it comfortable, and the T-shirt design makes it easy to dress up or down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Criss-Cross Top That’s Different Than Anything Else In Your Wardrobe Romwe Knit Wrap Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in over 20 different colors, this wrap blouse makes any old pair of jeans look “fantastic,” according to one reviewer. (It’s also great with slacks and high-waisted skirts.) While the ribbed fabric is lightweight and stretchy, the criss-cross neckline and off-the-shoulder design set it apart from all the other comfortable tops in your selection. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

35 These Cult-Favorite Jeans That “Fit Like A Glove” Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon More than 100 of over 65,000 reviewers have reported that Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. pull-on jeans “fit like a glove.” How? Yes, they’re sold in over a dozen different sizes and you can choose your inseam length, but they also have super-stretchy denim, a wide waistband, and a pull-on design, all of which means the jeans look without any discomfort. Get them in eight different colors. Available sizes: 2 — 28

36 A Stretchy Cotton Cardigan With A Gorgeous Drape Shiaili Plus Size Open Cardigan Amazon $21 See On Amazon There are plenty of things to love about this open cardigan. That includes its patch pockets, straight mid-thigh-length hem, and 95% cotton construction with just a little bit of stretch. That said, the best part, according to reviewers, is the way it wears: “Roomy, flowy and just drapes beautifully,” wrote one buyer who added that it “makes your outfit looked finished.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

37 These Plush Slippers That Are As Good As Uggs Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even though they cost roughly $20 a pair, these plush slippers are a number-one best-seller on Amazon. One reviewer even wrote, “They are so much softer than my Uggs and only a fraction of the price,” and countless others agree that they’re a great alternative to the expensive brand-name version. The stylish criss-cross design comes in eight color options and the rubber sole is waterproof, nonslip, and surprisingly supportive. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

38 Some Paper Bag Pants That Are Dressier & More Comfortable Than Jeans GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon For occasions when you need something dressier, but you don’t want to compromise on comfort, consider these GRACE KARIN paper bag pants. Their cropped ankles, waist tie, and dozens of color options ensure that your outfit is chic and elegant, but the elastic band is stretchy and the pockets are functional. “I wear each pair at least once a week to work and for fun,” one reviewer wrote. “I’ve gotten so many compliments on these pants.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 This Midi Dress With An Adjustable Drawstring Waist Simier Fariry Drawstring Waist Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Thanks to its adjustable drawstring, you can customize the height and the tightness of the waist on this midi dress in a snap. While its short sleeves and rayon fabric keep you cool and comfortable, buyers have still dressed it up with heels, jackets, statement necklaces, and one of the four available floral prints. “This dress is AMAZING! It is so soft and comfortable, and modest—perfect for an office setting, picnic, or everyday wear!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings With Stellar Reviews Fengbay High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Offered in countless colors, these high-waisted yoga pants have reviewers raving: “I bought two more pairs after my first purchase because they are truly that amazing!” one wrote. Another wrote, “Seriously, these are going to replace my $98 lululemon yoga pants.” They have opaque four-way-stretch fabric, interlocking seams, dual side pockets, and a thick compression waistband, all of which dry fast and feel super smooth. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 A Cozy Sweater That Incorporates All The Trends ZESICA Knitted Wrap Top Amazon $38 See On Amazon Most pieces incorporate one or two current trends — but this knitted top (available in over 10 colors) has just about all of them in one: a deep-V neckline, ruffles, a wrapped, cropped design, a tied waist, batwing sleeves, an open back, and cinches at the wrist. No wonder reviewers have called it the “cutest sweater ever.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 This Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt That’s Actually Super Practical SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This is not your average maxi skirt. Its asymmetrical high-low hem and draped front make it one of the most unique pieces in your wardrobe, even though it’s easy to pair with a cami, blouse, or T-shirt. According to reviewers, despite the elevated style, it’s still “soft,” “stretchy,” “comfortable,” “breathable,” and “easy to clean.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 This 2-Piece Set Is The Chicest Way To Wear Sweats ZESICA 2-Piece Knit Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon While it’s just as comfortable as other top-selling options, this sweatsuit outfit has them beat when it comes to style. The shorts have a relaxed fit with an adjustable drawstring, and the top has a cropped design, a crew neckline, and bubble sleeves that cinch at the wrists. It’s earned itself a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 7,000 reviewers, and it comes in both solid colors and two-tone stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 A Strapless Jumpsuit That’s Really Easy To Wear ZESICA Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll look extremely put together in this strapless wide-leg jumpsuit — especially if you dress it up with a few accessories. Still, thanks to the lightweight fabric, adjustable waist tie, and easy pull-on wear, this piece is actually shockingly low maintenance. It comes in several solid colors, and thanks to the shorter inseam, “really short girls can wear this as a full-length jumpsuit,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large