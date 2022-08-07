Style

If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 39 Things Under $35 On Amazon

While I love a cute look, I’m less enthusiastic about getting ready — and I definitely don’t want to sacrifice comfort for style. Luckily, there are plenty of low-effort things on Amazon that will make you look and feel great without any fuss. Also great: Each one of these chic pieces and simple self-care products are under $35, so you’re also going easy on your wallet. You’ll also find that some products are even cheaper than usual. Stock up on these deals that are still lingering post-Amazon Prime Day.

When it comes to easy-to-wear outfits, the best pieces combine style and comfort. Below, you’ll find cute tops, pants, dresses, and lounge outfits made from fabrics like breathable cotton, exceptionally soft modal, and wrinkle-resistant polyester, so you can look good and feel comfy all day. And to help you put together an outfit in just a few minutes, most of these popular pieces are super versatile and easy to dress up or down, depending on your accessories. Case in point: A lightweight T-shirt dress that comes in 34 colors and styles and has more than 7,000 five-star reviews.

Beyond clothing, this list also highlights a few grooming products that are easy to incorporate into your routine. For example, there’s a rinse-out hair treatment that reduces frizz in just eight seconds. What’s not to love about that?

If you’re ready to make looking good seem almost effortless, read on for affordable and comfy things you’ll want to use every day.

1. A Crop Top & Shorts Set That’s A One-Stop-Shop For Fun

When you want to feel comfy and look put-together, you can’t go wrong with a pre-picked top and shorts set. The top is stretchy while being breathable, and the shorts are breezy with an elastic band for all-day comfort. Reviewers described it as “cute,” “light,” and “comfortable” — wins all around.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 6

Floerns 2 Piece Crop Top with Shorts

$25

2. This Rinse-Out Treatment That Smooths Hair In 8 Seconds

Reviewers rave about this low-effort moisturizing hair treatment, calling it “amazing” and a “game changer product” — and it can help locks feel smoother and shinier in just eight seconds. The lightweight, rinse-out treatment uses amino acid and protein to target damaged areas of your hair and reduce frizz. Also great: The color-safe formula is good for all hair types.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Rinse Treatment

$9

3. These Fan-Favorite Fuzzy Slippers

These comfy fuzzy cross band slippers are a fan-favorite on Amazon, and they come in 10 styles you’re sure to love, including pink, leopard print, and rainbow. The faux fur slippers have foam cushioning and nonslip rubber soles, offering comfort and support with every step.

  • Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5
  • Available colors and styles: 10

Crazy Lady Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers

$21

4. These Satin Pillowcases That Are 58% Off & Are Amazing For Your Hair

These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2)

$9.99$6.99

5. This Wide Leg Jumpsuit That’s Such An Easy Outfit

Made from smooth viscose with 5% elastane, you might even want to lounge around in this wide-leg jumpsuit. It’s such an easy outfit you barely need anything else, thanks to the trendy cropped length, the wrap-front top, and the unique colors and prints. Plus, the wrap top secures with a snap so you can pull it on quickly.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 6

This Wide Leg Jumpsuit That’s Such An Easy Outfit

$29

6. A Necklace Set Available With Every Initial In The Alphabet

This necklace set is comprised of two delicate, lightweight gold-plated pieces that look fab mixed-and-matched together or worn on their own for an ultra-subtle look. The initial charm ensures a personal touch, and makes a great gift since it will top off literally any outfit with a hint of bling.

M MOOHAM Gold Plated Paperclip Chains Necklaces (2 pieces)

$15

7. This Cult-Favorite Serum That’s 24% Off & Will Give Your Hair A Healthy Shine

With well over 19,000 ratings, Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is the definition of a cult-favorite. Infused with sustainably sourced argan oil, this lightweight, non-greasy serum leaves all hair types smooth and shiny (and the tropical-fruit fragrance is heavenly). The already-affordable smoothing serum is available at a major discount today, so there's no reason not to stock up.

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

$6.99$5.29

8. These High-Waisted Biker Shorts For Sporty Style

For a sporty style that’s super comfortable, look no further than these high-waisted biker shorts. They’re made from a stretchy and breathable combo of polyester and spandex that wicks moisture away from the body, and the high-rise silhouette lets you move with ease. Also great: There are convenient side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X
  • Available colors and styles: 42, including black, tie-dye, and coral

BALEAF High Waisted Biker Shorts

$26

9. These Round Sunglasses That Complement Any Outfit

These retro-inspired round sunglasses are the perfect addition to any outfit. The metal frames are available in gold, black, and silver, and you can opt for classic black lenses or mirrored styles in pink, blue, and green. No matter which look you love, each pair has durable lenses that offer UV protection.

  • Available styles: 6

WearMe Round Sunglasses

$15

10. An Adorable Off-Shoulder Romper With Ruffles & Pockets

This off-shoulder romper is breezy cool and perfect for slipping on at the beach, boardwalk, or romping around town. Pair it with sandals for a casual vibe or match it with bangles and heels for a elevated yet comfortable feel. Choose from jewel tones or even leopard print and tie-dye. According to one fan, “May be the perfect romper. I love everything about this romper.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors and styles: 27

LEANI Off Shoulder Ruffle Romper

$30

11. This Versatile T-Shirt Dress With 12,000+ Ratings

Not only is this best-selling T-shirt dress super comfortable, but it’s also versatile — wear it alone or pair it with your favorite cardigan or button-down for a layered look. The lightweight dress is made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, and it comes in 34 colors and styles, including classic black, plaid, and floral.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X
  • Available colors and styles: 34

POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress

$28

12. A Set Of 20 Gorgeous Statement Earrings To Make Any Fit Pop

Even on the most casual days, any lewk can benefit from a bold pair of statement earrings. This set has it all — funky, colorful acrylics to natural-looking straw — and there’s sure to be a pair to complement (or power clash with) your outfit du jour.

FIFATA Statement Earrings (20 Pairs)

$24

13. These Gold Under Eye Mask That Are 50% Off

It's hard to make a self-care moment more luxe than a golden eye mask. This pack of 20 individually wrapped pairs feature restorative glycerin and allantoin, too, in a formula designed to brighten and hydrate.

Célor Gold Under-Eye Patches (20 Pairs)

$19.97$9.97

14. A Comfy Long-Sleeve Dress With A Casual Flare Hem

This sweet sleeveless sundress is easy to style up or down with heels or your favorite comfy boots. The versatile tank style dress is made from a soft rayon fabric that’s casual but can definitely look dressy depending on the color you choose. It’s also complete with a tiered, flared hem.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors and styles: 9

Romwe Sleeveless Sundress

$34

15. This Wrapped Top That’s Super Soft & Comfy

Pair this V-neck wrapped top with your favorite jeans for an effortlessly stylish look that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. The long sleeve top is made from 100% modal, which is exceptionally soft, stretchy, and lightweight, and features a cropped hem. Choose from 25 colors — including classic white, black, and rose — in packs of one and two.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 25

VETIOR V-Neck Wrapped Long Sleeve Top

$17

16. This Lace Trimmed Tee That Still Keeps You Comfy

If you’re looking for a low-effort, comfortable look, this lace trimmed tee is an easy swap for your regular go-to. The breathable rayon and spandex blend fabric still keeps your look comfy, whether you’re wearing flared leggings or trendy jeans. It also comes in a few long-sleeve options, if you’re loving this comfy style for colder weather too.

  • Available sizes: Large — 4X
  • Available colors and styles: 24

OLRIK Lace Top

$26

17. A Wide-Brim Hat That Tops Your Look & Protects Your Skin

With a brim in the neighborhood of 3 inches wide, this straw panama hat has you covered (literally, helping keep bright sun off your face). It’s made of straw blended with polyester for extra durability, and is lightweight and flexible. It can even be folded and packed into your beach bag and will spring right back into shape when you’re ready.

  • Available sizes: Medium — Large
  • Available colors: 16

FURTALK Wide Brim Panama Hat

$23

18. A Kit Of Crest Whitestrips That Are 33% Off And Will Brighten Your Smile

Want to significantly whiten your teeth without a time-consuming (and pricey) trip to the dentist? This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit is here to help and can whiten your teeth up to 18 levels in just 20 days. It comes with 40 strips, which is enough for 20 treatments, which only last 30 minutes each. Say hello to brighter teeth in no time.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit

$54.99$37

19. A Fan-Favorite Wire-Free Bra

If you’re looking for comfort and support in your undergarment, this wire-free bra with a hook and eye closure has earned over 14,000 five-star reviews. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex and features smoothing side coverage panels and wide, supportive straps. Also great: There’s a range of stylish colors to choose from, including toasted almond, black, and lavender rose.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 2X
  • Available colors: 15

Warner's Wire-Free Bra

$24

20. This Cute & Comfy Ruffle Dress

With this short sleeve ruffle dress, you can feel dressed up while staying super comfy. The 100% polyester dress is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, and it features an easy-to-wear round neckline with a button and loop closure. Plus, there are 26 colors and styles to choose from, including a long sleeve version that’s great for cold weather.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors and styles: 26

Joteisy Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress

$27

21. These Acne Patches That Speed Up Healing Time

Acne happens — but if you want a blemish to heal up a little bit faster, these acne patches belong in your medicine cabinet. Each patch is made from hydrocolloid dressing, which absorbs oil and impurities, and infused with tea tree oil to reduce redness and irritation. Not to mention, covering your pimple can help fend off dirt, debris, and curious fingers.

Basic Concepts Acne Patches (120 Count)

$10

22. This Makeup Removing Towel That Saves Money For Three To Five Years

Even if you have sensitive skin, this makeup-removing towel will gently wipe off daily products, waterproof products, and even eyeliner. It’s machine-washable, so it’s easy to keep it and your pores nice and clean and hygienic. This towel will save you money on makeup removers for as long as it lasts (about three to five years), and it comes in the cheeriest color options.

MakeUp Eraser Towel

$20

23. A Pocket Tee With Chic Batwing Sleeves

This relaxed pocket tee is super comfortable and looks equally great with your favorite shorts, jeans, or flowy beach coverup. The comfy polyester and spandex top features a wider crew neck. Plus, the short batwing sleeves flare out and add a stylish accent that makes this casual top feel extra special.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 32

Actloe Batwing Sleeve Top

$24

24. This Maxi Dress With 32,000+ Ratings

When it comes to easy-breezy styles, this loose maxi dress is a popular pick with over 32,000 ratings. The short sleeve dress is made from a soft and stretchy combo of polyester and spandex, and it features a front and back V-neckline, split hem, and pockets that maximize comfort.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors and styles: 41, including black, floral, and tie-dye

GRECERELLE Loose Maxi Dress

$30

25. This V-Neck Blouse With Lacy Accents & Dot Detailing

This v-neck lace crochet top is the perfect combo of comfort and style. It’s soft, breathable, and chic and features short or long sleeves, and both Swiss dot detailing and pom accents that easily pair with your favorite jeans and leggings. Plus, the top comes in 31 styles, like wine red, black, and dark green, which are sure to go with everything.

  • Available sizes: 1X — 5X
  • Available colors: 31

Happy Sailed V Neck Lace Crochet Top

$25

26. A Super Glam Kimono Robe

An elegant kimono robe makes lounging around the house feel extra glam, and this highly rated one comes in 10 gorgeous floral prints. The ankle-length robe is made from durable, wrinkle-resistant polyester satin with a split hem, tie closure, and inner ties that help keep the robe in place while you relax.

  • Available sizes: One size fits most
  • Available colors and styles: 10

BABEYOND Kimono Robe

$32

27. A Strapless Jumpsuit That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down

This strapless jumpsuit is a low-effort way to look like a million bucks. It’s made from polyester, rayon, and spandex for comfort and stretch and features an elastic bust and waist with a detachable tie. This jumpsuit is so easy to dress up or down with your favorite accessories, and it comes in a range of versatile colors, including black, wine, and army green.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

ZESICA Strapless Jumpsuit

$33

28. An Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Dainty Swiss Dot Texture

This off-the-shoulder top will be your new go-to anytime you want to pull on something other than a comfy tee. Don’t worry — the polyester and spandex blend fabric plus the flowy hem means this top is still comfortable. It’s also complete with a dainty Swiss dot texture and ruffled sleeves.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors and styles: 20

KIRUNDO Off The Shoulder Top

$29

29. The Under-Eye Masks That Refresh Tired Skin

A full night of sleep can be hard to come by, but these under-eye masks will at least make you think you got eight hours when you look in the mirror. The patches are infused with collagen, moisture-binding hyaluronic acid, and real 24-karat gold to stimulate circulation and bring down puffiness. “Really does help with under eye puffiness and making my face look more awake and refreshed!” one reviewer raved.

Dermora 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Masks (20 Pairs)

$15

30. Some Buttery Soft Yoga Pants At A Budget-Friendly Price

One can never have too many pairs of yoga pants — and this high-waisted pair rings up at such a wallet-conscious price, you won’t have to think twice about adding it to your cart. Buttery soft, they offer slight compression and four-way stretch for all-day comfort. The side pocket is handy for stashing your phone and keys, and you can choose from neutrals like black and heather gray, or brights like coral and deep green.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 12

LOS OJOS Yoga Pants

$15

31. These Biodegradable Wet Wipes That Keep Things Fresh

Stash them in your gym bag, keep them in your glove box, or take them with you camping — no matter what, these underarm wet wipes will keep you feeling fresh and clean from head to toe. Made from vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, they have a pleasant coconut scent.

Pacifica Beauty Underarm Deodorant Wipes (30 pack)

$9

32. A Shoe Cleaning Kit That Can Be Used On All Materials

Whether you need to freshen up espadrilles, leather boots, or canvas sneakers, you can do it with the Pink Miracle shoe cleaning kit. This classic solution is made with saddle soap, gentle oils, and conditioners to remove marks, brighten, and add softness back to your kicks. You’ll also get a scrub brush, so you can work out particularly tough spots.

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit

$18

33. The Eyebrow Gel That Thickens Hairs For A Full Look

Want full, lush-looking brows? Add this eyebrow gel to your makeup bag. The tinted gel uses polymers to thicken the appearance of your natural brow hairs, and the brush lets you shape and set. The cruelty-free formula won’t smudge, and it’s water- and sweat-resistant for all-day wear.

  • Available shade: 5

Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Tint Gel

$14

34. An Oversized Initial Necklace That’s Super Affordable

Want an easy way to make a personalized statement? This highly rated initial necklace is perfect, and it’s super affordable. The necklace is made from hypoallergenic stainless steel with gold or silver plating, and the 18-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender so you can choose the perfect length.

  • Available colors: 2

MONOOC Sideways Initial Necklace

$9

35. This Floral Mini Dress With All Of The Ruffles You Could Want

This floral mini dress has all of the dainty ruffle accents you could ever want, including on the sleeves, hem, and even a small ruffle on the high neckline. This unique neckline closes in the back with an adorable button detail, so it’s easy to put on. This lightweight dress also comes in plaid options.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors and styles: 15

KIRUNDO Ruffle Mini Dress

$34

36. The Ruffled Wrap Dress That Reviewers Love

It’s no surprise that more than 5,000 reviewers have given this ruffled wrap dress a five-star rating. With its flowy sleeves and tie-front waist, this dress makes looking good practically effortless. It’s made from a breathable and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and comes in a range of colors, including wine red, royal blue, red polka dots, and more.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 26

Naggoo Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Dress

$31

37. These Versatile Drawstring Shorts

These comfy drawstring shorts dress up or down easily — just pair them with your favorite tee or top and you’re good to go. The polyester-spandex shorts have an elastic drawstring waist you can adjust for the perfect fit, and the relaxed fit is great for all-day wear.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors and styles: 17, including green, floral, and tie-dye

Dokotoo Drawstring Shorts

$22

38. The Cult-Favorite Lip Sleeping Mask

Let this cult-favorite lip sleeping mask moisturize your lips while you snooze. The hydrating balm is packed with collagen and comes with an applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger in the pot. Among the many enthusiastic reviews, one shopper wrote that is “instantly moisturized my lips with just one overnight use.”

Avashine Lip Sleep Mask

$13

39. These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Come In 8 Colors

Looking good is effortless with these pull-on skinny jeans. The stretchy denim pants have a mid-rise silhouette that’s fitted through the hip and thigh, and reviewers report the jeans hold their shape well through all-day wear. Plus, the pants are available in eight colors that’ll go with everything — including medium rinse, black, and burgundy. Choose from three inseam lengths: 28 inches, 30 inches, and 32 inches.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28
  • Available colors: 8

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans

$25
