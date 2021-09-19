IKEA’s Collab With Swedish House Mafia Is A Music Lover’s Dream

Two of Sweden’s biggest exports have come together to reveal a new collaboration exploring “music and creativity at home”. Furniture and design company IKEA has partnered with electronic music phenomenon, Swedish House Mafia, to produce a collection with a focus on affordable home furnishing solutions for producing, playing, and listening to music.

Revealed at the IKEA Festival on Thursday (Sept. 16), the collaboration is set to cash in on what both IKEA and Swedish House Mafia do best, by creating products for the home that focus on permeating the home with music in the best way possible.

With more and more people not only playing and listening to music at home, but producing also, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia hope to encourage budding musicians to explore their creativity at home by designing products to make it easier to get into the creative flow at home.

“We want to explore how IKEA together with Swedish House Mafia could make the everyday life easier for the many people listening to and creating music. This collection will enable people to create the perfect home studio for an affordable price,” said James Futcher, Product Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden. “With their solid expertise in music production, we hope to be able together to democratise creativity and music production so that even more people can be more creative at home.”

“We both wanted to reach out of our comfort zones and create something new and fresh together: a pure collaboration between music creators and a home expert,” added Swedish House Mafia, “We strongly felt a need to collaborate with someone who shared our vision of making it possible for everyone to create music at home.”

The Grammy Award nominated trio, consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, aren’t the first musicians to collaborate with the blue and yellow furniture giant. In 2019, Saint Heron, a cultural hub created by Solange Knowles, revealed a collaboration with IKEA, too.

The IKEA and Swedish House Mafia collection is set to launch in September 2022, with more information about the collection coming in the new year.