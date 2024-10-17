The big question that plagues those in the fashion set is always: what is the perfect handbag? The Goldilocks-like narrative of finding it can be endless. Can it fit my phone? Is it too big? Too small? OK for the evening, or just daytime? And if you peruse the almanac of it bag history, there’s never been a definitive answer to *the* ideal purse that’s both chic and functional. Well, until now, because I believe I’ve found it with Il Bisonte’s Snodo bag.

I recently visited the brand’s Milan boutique to view its latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and the Snodo bag instantly caught my eye. There it sat on the shelf with its clean, minimal lines and round shape, looking equal parts interesting and fashionable.

As a picky bag person, I don’t often buy purses — but when I do, I commit. The thing about the Snodo is it’s incredibly versatile; you can wear it in multiple ways. Plus, it’s a great price point for a sleek bag made of vintage Italian cowhide leather. It works for those with hectic schedules who have no time for frills or complicated accessories. Needless to say, I’m obsessed. Read on for a full review of my new favorite bag.

Fast Facts

Price: $395

$395 Brand: Il Bisonte

Il Bisonte What I love: The versatile bag of your dreams that can be worn multiple ways for multiple occasions

The versatile bag of your dreams that can be worn multiple ways for multiple occasions Rating: 10/10

Il Bisonte

Il Bisonte is a bag and small leather goods brand that was founded 55 years ago in Tuscany where all its products are still produced. In addition to gaining a cult following with fashion insiders, the line has always matched its timeless aesthetic with ethically produced, vegetable-tanned leather.

The Snodo Bag

Petite and pragmatic are two words that define the Snodo bag. Its shape is crescent-esque, but it has a bit more body than a traditional crescent bag, which is great since it offers more storage space.

Its top feature IMO is that it can be worn multiple ways at different lengths: crossbody, over the shoulder, or as a clutch. The subtle detail of the knot on the strap is not just a design element — the length of the strap can be adjusted by sliding the knot to wherever you want it.

You can snag the Snodo in black or various shades of brown, and in January 2025, you’ll also be able to get it in a midnight blue.

The Review

To me, there’s nothing more annoying than having to switch bags for different events. Thankfully, the Snodo is something you can bring to work, a glam dinner in Paris, or to the grocery store on the weekend. Yes, the ubiquitous “day to night” fashion catchphrase has finally manifested itself into a product.

My wardrobe consists of three different vibes: work, social butterfly, and off-duty. And I quickly realized that the Snodo could match all three. Here’s how I style it depending on what I’m doing.

For Work

Courtesy of Jennifer Yee

Looking forward to getting dressed for work sets my mood for the day. Wearing the Snodo as a shoulder bag is perfect for running out to a quick business lunch or fashion show and looking sophisticated while doing so.

For Cocktails

Courtesy of Jennifer Yee

Yes, it can be an evening bag too. I tuck the straps into the bag, and voilà — it becomes a clutch that easily complements any outfit.

Off-Duty

My weekend rituals involve running lots of errands, and wearing the bag crossbody-style affords the hands-free convenience I need when I’m busy (while still looking fashionable).

The Verdict

The Snodo checks all my bag boxes. The journey to finding *the* perfect bag is never easy, and it can be quite personal. After all, you can’t leave the house without it as it truly holds the contents of your life. But if you’re looking for a beautifully crafted, sleek, and expertly made-in-Italy handbag at a great price point, this one is just the right fit.