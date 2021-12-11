Glossier, the cult beauty brand responsible for adding terms such as Boy Brow and Cloud Paint to the modern vernacular, has officially and truly landed in London.

The beauty brand’s first permanent home-away-from-home, located in the oldest building in Covent Garden, will serve as Glossier’s international flagship store, and it has all the grandeur to take on that mantle.

Located on King Street by Covent Garden’s central market square, the townhouse-turned-beauty-store dates back to the 17th century and its interiors marry the impressive historic building with high-gloss finishes and undulating marble to create a contemporary reimagining of the townhouse’s original design.

All permanent Glossier products will be available to shop and try in store, including GlossiWEAR and an exclusive Glossier passport holder to celebrate the store’s opening. £5 from every sale of every London passport holder will be donated to Hatch, a non-profit that helps underrepresented entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.

Of course, it isn’t the first time the global beauty brand opened a store in London. Glossier’s first London pop-up around the corner on Floral Street launched to a resounding success, welcoming some 100,000 visitors in its first ten weeks of opening.

Elsewhere, in the lead up to the festive season, seasonal scents are on the scene courtesy of cult candle brand Boy Smells. Lisa Eldridge has all your party season makeup worries sorted with her effortless new eyeshadow, and Duck & Dry’s Blow Dry In A Bottle is all you’ll need from desk to disco this Christmas. Keep reading to find out more about great new beauty launches.

