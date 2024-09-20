Irina Shayk has officially touched down in Milan for Fashion Week, and while she’s busy strutting the Italian runways by day, she still manages to attend glamorous evening events, too. The model showed up at Vogue Italia’s 60th Anniversary on Sept. 18 wearing the most romantic transparent nightgown by Alberta Ferretti.

The very same dress debuted on the runway only one day before. How’s that for fast fashion? Even though Shayk didn’t actually walk in this season’s Ferretti show, that didn’t stop her from being the first person to rock the see-through dress IRL.

Irina’s Romantic Lace Nightgown

Shayk joined countless other celebrity fashion It girls in sheer dressing, one of the biggest trends in evening wear right now (hi, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Dakota Johnson). And the model pulled her version off effortlessly. Shayk’s nightgown — or Look #42 as it was known as backstage — walked the Spring/Summer 2025 runway on Sept. 17.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The dress featured delicate lace detailing along the neckline with a flowing pleated skirt. The entire thing was basically see-through, so Shayk wore a pair of black briefs underneath in order to avoid baring it all.

Alena Zakirova/WireImage/Getty Images

She also shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram feed that read, “Milano so far.” In it, she shared some BTS of the last couple of days, including a close-up of her hair and makeup look for the Vogue Italia event. Shayk went with a clean and dewy face with minimal eye makeup. The main focal point here was a stunning shade of burnt brown lipstick.

Only a couple of hours later, Shayk was back on the runway at Max Mara in a drastically different look.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

She walked in the show in a black halter-neck top tucked into a white maxi skirt with a dramatic center slit.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Her hair was slicked back to perfection with a barely-there makeup look. But I guess that’s the magic of a model like Shayk, right? She can transform at the drop of a hat.