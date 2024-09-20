While contemporary designers shine during Milan Fashion Week, extra attention is paid to century-old institutions — Gucci among them. On Friday, Sept. 20, the Italian label mounted its Spring/Summer 2025 show and between the mesmerizing venue (the Triennale Milano) and the catwalk that paraded several new bags sure to be on every influencer’s arm next season, the fashion spectacle was all sorts of glorious. One look, however, entirely stole the show — and it wasn’t on a runway model.

Dakota Johnson has been a longtime Gucci ambassador, since the mid-2010s. Naturally, she’s been a front-row fixture for a hot minute. As is her tradition at this point, she always appears at the shows in saucy, typically sheer numbers. The Daddio star kept to style leanings and, for a minute, definitely kept attention away from the runways.

Dakota’s See-Through LWD

The Italian label’s shows are always well-attended, with its brand ambassadors flying from all over the world to sit in the show’s coveted front-row seats. Johnson, for example, was seated next to BTS’ Jin. Despite the megawatt star power on their bench alone, her look shone.

She rolled up to the event in a relatively basic color scheme. It cannot get any more neutral than black and white. Her outfit, however, was far from mid. She wore a summery white dress that was opaque until the empire waist. The rest? Totally sheer.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The midi was covered in diaphanous 3D floral appliqués that featured yellow beading. Underneath the garden of blooms popped her controversial underwear — granny panties. The high-waist intimates have been a trending style as of late, and this cool-girl take is definitely showing its potential.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She topped off her look with edgier pieces including a leather jacket slung over her shoulders, massive sunglasses, pointed-toe slingbacks, and a Gucci Jackie bag.

Her Bag Costs $4,000, NBD

Since 2023, Johnson has been the official face of the Jackie, Gucci’s heritage handbag that debuted in 1961. Since then, the 50 Shades alum has been carrying different iterations of the bag everywhere. It only makes sense that she’d rock the same style to the Gucci show. Her latest pick was a classic black mini with a chain strap, which retails for $3,980, ICYWW.

Some things never change.