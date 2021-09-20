The $7 Mascara Issa Rae Rocked On The Emmys Red Carpet

Just because red carpet events always bring the glam doesn’t necessarily mean the makeup looks are unattainable. Case in point? Issa Rae’s 2021 Emmys makeup, which featured a $7 mascara.

At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the Insecure star stunned with a fully ’70s-inspired beauty look created using products that all cost less than $15. “The beautiful custom Aliette [gown] felt like a nod to the ’70s, Studio 54, and disco glam,” said Rae’s makeup artist Joanna Simkin in a statement. “I was instantly inspired to do a sparkly purple eyeshadow and fluttery lashes to accentuate Issa’s gorgeous features while playing up a bold statement eye.”

Simkin exclusively used e.l.f. Cosmetics skin care and makeup for Rae’s glam. To begin, she prepped Rae’s skin with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Cleansing Balm, Eye Cream, and the new Face Cream SPF 30 to get a luminous glow. She then applied the brand’s Camo CC Cream SPF 30 before moving on to the mesmerizing eye look.

Rae’s metallic purple lids were done with the e.l.f. Bite Size Shadow palette in Açaí You — which costs only $3 — and the Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow in Super Nova, both of which flawlessly matched her silver metallic naked dress. To finish off the eye definition, Simkin used the recently-launched Big Mood Mascara — a tube that’s gone viral on TikTok for its lash-lengthening prowess.

The rest of Rae’s makeup was kept subtle to allow the purple lids to really stand out. Simkin used a mauve-toned lip gloss, some brow gel, and a touch of blush for pops of color to round out the star’s look. The final result? Rae totally proved that red carpet glam doesn’t need to cost a fortune.