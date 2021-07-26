Issa Rae's Wedding Dress Featured This 2000s-Inspired Detail

Issa Rae is officially married. The Insecure star and creator got hitched to her longtime beau Louis Diame in the South of France over the weekend, and she looked like the picture of elegance for the special occasion. Issa Rae’s wedding dress was designed by Vera Wang, and it boasted a strapless sweetheart neckline and a ballgown skirt. The embellishment was intricate and eye-catching, with hand-sewn crystal beading and Chantilly lace featured throughout.

Rae wore her hair low in a curly ponytail created by her go-to hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, and her soft and shimmery bridal makeup was the work of Joanna Simkin. For the reception, she changed into an equally stunning Vera Wang Haute silk crepe gown with a 2000s-inspired plunging neckline, a high front slit, and a layered tulle skirt.

In a teasing Instagram caption, Issa joked that the wedding was simply a photo shoot, where her bridesmaids just happened to show up in the same dress and she posed with “somebody’s husband”: "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Guests at the photo shoot, erm, wedding included her Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, as well as showrunner Prentice Penny. Here’s hoping fans will see a wedding on Insecure’s final season as well. Scroll down for more pictures of her dress.

Her reception gown featured a 2000s-inspired plunging neckline and an A-line skirt with a front slit.

Rae’s new husband Louis Diame chose a textured red suit with brocade print on the collar and pockets, and a matching bow tie.