Ariana Grande’s dream wedding went down over the weekend of May 25, when the Positions singer married 25-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony at her California home in Montecito. While the celebration initially happened in secret — with only 20 guests including their closest family and friends — the pop star is finally sharing pictures with her fans. And the world got their first glimpse of Ariana Grande’s wedding dress.

She tapped iconic designer Vera Wang for her bridal gown, and the custom dress featured an empire waist, a sculpted neckline, a hand-pleated bubble veil, and a satin bow accent. It also boasted an open back and a sexy slit for added interest when Grande turned around. From the cowl neckline to the minimalist column silhouette, it could’ve been plucked straight out of 1997. Grande finished her look with her signature ponytail and understated diamond and pearl drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz to match her engagement ring.

Ariana Grande’s wedding dress designer was carefully selected. She wore Vera Wang to the Met Gala in 2018, choosing a custom gown with a print mimicking the Sistine Chapel to adhere to the ball’s Catholicism-inspired theme. At that time, Vogue reports the designer made a pact with Grande that she would design her wedding dress one day — and Wang made good on her promise.

With its simple, elegant shape and ‘90s-inspired details, Ariana Grande’s wedding dress feels trendy and timeless at the same time. Shop dupes inspired by her gorgeous bridal gown below.

