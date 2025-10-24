Even with the most discerning tastes, style stars wouldn’t achieve supernova status without the help of the image architects behind them. That’s exactly who the fashion industry celebrated at last night’s 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards.

One such stylist who was recognized at the fête was Enrique Melendez, the man behind Jenna Ortega’s iconic looks, from her viral method dressing-inspired press tours to her recent Paris Fashion Week run. To give audiences a preview of their combined magic, Melendez styled Ortega in a romantic look that revived the “naked dress.”

Jenna’s Sheer Ensemble

On Thursday, Oct. 23, the Wednesday star served as the perfect model of Melendez’s styling talents when she traipsed down the Los Angeles event’s carpet in a dress that’s not even out for purchase yet. She donned a dusty rose gown from Amiri’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which debuted during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

The risqué number’s upper half was crafted in delicate sheer lace with a strategic smattering of leaf-shaped appliqués. The lower half of the slip dress was made from a different see-through fabric— namely flimsy chiffon. It featured rhinestone-encrusted stripes trailing down the floor-length hem and a thigh-high slit that helped highlight her metallic silver platform sandals.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To add drama and her signature gothic sensibilities, the You alum incorporated a vampy element into the ensemble via an oxblood fur coat from Ducie. (She typically reserves the vampy hue for her lipstick.) The color matched Melendez’s own ensemble, which was a velvet pantsuit with floral details.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also added some bling with a diamond-clad lariat necklace and a massive ring.

Shoutout To Her Imagemaker

Later that night, Ortega’s look was appreciated by even more onlookers when she took to the stage to present her longtime stylist with the Future of Fashion award. To introduce Melendez, the actor offered an emotional tribute. Acknowledging how he was one of the first people to make her feel seen and heard, she said, “He’s been so good to me. He moves mountains silently.”

Addressing her stylist directly, she added, “You’ve grown and shaped me in the most beautiful ways. You’re my big brother. I couldn’t do anything without you.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Name a more iconic duo.