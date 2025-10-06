Every fashion week, an it girl clearly emerges as the queen of the season. However, with everyone who’s anyone attending Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season, it’s been exceedingly difficult to pin down who exactly that is.

Among the stacked shows’ front rows were a bevy of Hollywood bigwigs, including the KarJenners, Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Erivo, Lana Del Rey, and Colman Domingo. Even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a surprise appearance at Balenciaga. But while many celebs were still trickling into the city over the weekend, one A-lister has been near-ubiquitous since the season’s Parisian leg kicked off on Sept. 29. I’m talking about none other than Jenna Ortega.

The Wednesday actor has been showing up and out nearly every day, making splashes at intimate parties or as a front-row fixture. Some shows didn’t start until after she arrived. That’s it girl energy. And her looks? Chic and risqué — a combo befitting a fashion vanguard.

Jenna’s Midriff-Baring Crop Top

On Saturday, Ortega attended Ann Demeulemeester’s show, a brand known for its gothic DNA, which the Jane the Virgin alum famously shares. Naturally, she channeled the vibe in the front row wearing a gray satin pantsuit, which included a cropped regiment-style jacket and subtly flared trousers. Instead of the regular blouse or button-down typically worn with suits, Ortega opted for a Victorian-esque ruffled crop top with feathered wrists, and undies with a ruffled waistband jutting out of her pants.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Booty-Forward Sheer Dress

A day prior, she completely switched up the vibe to attend the Givenchy show in a “naked dress” from the label and jewelry by Clara Chehab. Styled by her go-to Enrique Melendez, Ortega wore a garnet dress with tiers of ruffles cascading down her off-the-shoulder-style torso.

The lower half of the dress was fabric-lite. Utterly diaphanous, it showed off the built-in bodysuit underneath. Cheeky.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

If the dress looks vaguely familiar, it’s because it’s reminiscent of Winona Ryder’s Beetlejuice wedding gown, which Ortega previously nodded to at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Wristlet LBD

That same day, she attended the Christian Louboutin show in a little black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a wristlet-side slit moment. The inky palette served as the perfect backdrop for her red soles — a Louboutin marker — to take center stage.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

A Denim Mini Moment

While most fashion week attendees take the opportunity to peacock in ostentatious maximalist numbers, Ortega went the opposite route to attend Christian Dior’s show. Enter: her understated ’90s-inspired denim miniskirt. She chicly paired the low-key item with a sleeveless marching band-style top and pointed-toe pumps.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Her No-Pants Number

Prior to Dior’s show, she kicked off her PFW season at the Rouge Dior On Stage Party on Sept. 29, wearing nothing but a classic white button-down as a dress, tapping into the no-pants trend. For an air of gothic corpcore, she accessorized with a black knit tie, tuxedo jacket, and a gothic, ’90s-style choker.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All slays.