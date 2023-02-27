Since taking up her role in Netflix’s Wednesday, actor Jenna Ortega has been favouring all-black ensembles, the same favoured by the Addams family’s most rebellious member. In the comedy-horror, Wednesday Addams also goes out of her way to stick with gothic looks – even wearing a modified, black version of Nevermore Academy’s school uniform – and Ortega stuck to a similar brief for the SAG Awards.

The actor’s striking black gown is from Versace’s ‘90s archive, originally debuting in the Italian label’s 1994 Autumn collection. The leather and lace dress has a deep neckline, and was originally an asymmetric silhouette with one shoulder-strap. It’s since been modified into a strapless number, and Ortega paired the statement piece with Jimmy Choo heels, and diamond-encrusted jewellery by Tiffany & Co.

Ortega was nominated for her first ever SAG Award, and was in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to her performance in Wednesday. She ultimately lost out to Hacks’ Jean Smart, who had to skip the awards ceremony as she recovered from heart surgery. Ortega had her on-stage moment, however, as she teamed up with Aubrey Plaza to present an award.

The pair hilariously referenced their shared affinity for playing deadpan, slightly scary characters. “I don't know why they paired us up together,” said Plaza. “We should find the people who did this…” she added before the pair begin speaking in spooky unison, “and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.” To which Plaza quipped: '”Ok, I see it now.”