Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams Show Is A Match Made In Macabre Heaven

The eldest Addams daughter is ready to reclaim her narrative. After stealing scenes and terrorizing communities in countless movies and TV shows, Wednesday Addams is getting her own solo spinoff series. She's bringing her monochromatic wardrobe and devious plans for world domination to a live-action Netflix show from Tim Burton, Deadline reports. The eight-episode project, titled Wednesday, will chronicle her time as a student at Nevermore Academy.

While in school, the teen will embrace her "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting" abilities for a new adventure. "That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships," an official description of the series reads. This also suggests that other members of the Addams clan, including Morticia and Gomez Addams (aka the only married couple goals I aspire to), could appear in the show.

In addition to executive producing the series, Burton will also direct and serve as showrunner alongside Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. Gough and Millar are also set to write the Netflix series, which has not announced any casting details. Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series, said in a statement that the writers "nailed the tone, the spirit, and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story," with their initial Wednesday pitch. As for Burton's involvement, "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman," Biaselli continued. "And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Of course, Wednesday Addams has been immortalized in several adaptations of the Charles Addams cartoons. Christina Ricci famously depicted the character in both 1991's The Addams Family and 1993's Addams Family Values. Krysta Rodriguez brought the role to life on stage for Broadway's The Addams Family: A New Musical in 2010. Most recently, Chloë Grace Moretz voiced Wednesday in 2019's animated movie The Addams Family.

An official release date for Wednesday has yet to be unveiled. But considering the State Of The World, there's perhaps never been a better time for this unsettling icon to wield her mighty axe of destruction.