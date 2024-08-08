Jenna Ortega has been the goth glam poster child for a hot minute, especially after starring in Netflix’s Wednesday in 2022. Her outings were like high-fashion renditions of Nevermore Academy uniforms or glammed-up takes of her viral Rave’n Dance look. She kept to a strict color scheme too: blacks and whites. And when the actor was announced to star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, out this September, it was a match made in fashion heaven.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, however, the You alum embodied a wholly different style persona on her Vanity Fair cover. Instead of her typical steampunk and gothic vibe, she strutted toward the opposite end of the sartorial pendulum with coquettecore. Yes, she wore bows, in a big bold color too. Wednesday Addams would never.

Jenna’s Coquettecore Dress

Ortega was photographed by Tom Craig on the magazine’s September 2024 issue. Against a pistachio green door, her bright red dress stole the show. The Dior stunner featured a spicy detail too: a wide plunging neckline that ended at the number’s empire cut. The sleeveless piece was also beribboned with a bow on each strap, squarely taking it into coquette territory.

The Dior ambassador completed the look with rings from the Parisian label, which made her black lacquered nails much more pronounced. (See, there’s still a little goth girl in her.)

As for her beauty look, Ortega kept it simple with her hair down. Save for a maroon cat-eye, the rest of her makeup was bare and natural-looking.

She’s A Dior Girl

It’s hardly the first time Ortega wore Dior, but it is one of the rare occasions she’s veered far from her usual gothic bag. Last October, she attended the label’s Paris Fashion Week show in basically Nevermore Academy cosplay in a skirt suit in denim that mimicked her hit show’s pleated uniform. Though she did add a decidedly un-Wednesday daring detail (read: a daring see-through top that showed off her bra), her lace-up shoes were still so steampunk and on brand.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her range.