After Netflix’s Wednesday soared to the top of streaming charts last November, fans noticed that star Jenna Ortega’s style DNA has always been eerily similar to that of her kooky on-screen character.

In the last year, however, the similarities have become even more apparent. Ortega has been leaning heavily into her goth girl sensibilities, often cloaking herself in school girl-style suits and punk-y all-black ensembles.

Since Jenna Ortega hit the Met Gala in May, however, she’s been palpably missing from fashion events, much to fashion girlies’ chagrin. Now, almost five months later, the Wednesday star has finally pulled up to a style shindig — at Paris Fashion Week, no less.

I’m happy to report that time may have passed but, thankfully, Ortega is still squarely in her Addams Family era. On Tuesday, she evidenced this while attending Christian Dior’s Spring 2024 show.

The actress sat front-row, naturally, and was decked out in head-to-toe Dior. Her vibes were decidedly gothic, in an almost-black navy blazer (with that signature Dior cinched waist) and a matching pleated midi skirt that fell just above her ankles. The skirt suit was undeniably reminiscent of the Nevermore Academy uniforms, only much, much chicer.

Under her unbuttoned blazer, Ortega took the look to NSFW (or in Wednesday’s case, Not Safe For School) levels. Her gauzy black top was utterly see-through, intentionally revealing the black bra beneath.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Ortega reached for another accessory that gave her ‘fit a gothic twist: black lace-up boots. Between the angular toe and thick black laces, the footwear gave off clear steampunk vibes. (Her Met Gala look was also reminiscent of the era.)

As for the rest of her ‘fit, Ortega expertly switched gears with accessories that added a touch of glamour to her look. Earrings, rings, and long necklaces layered one atop the other — all the pieces are from the French label’s Rose Des Vents collection — sent the outfit into luxe territory. Ortega starred in the collection’s campaign mere weeks ago, so it’s absolutely fitting that she’d choose adornments from the line for her PFW outing.

Ortega topped off her look with a $2,750 Dior bag blanketed in the famous monogram. The style choice was masterfully playful, as the luxe accessory actually isn’t a handbag at, all but a vanity case. Ortega merely removed the shoulder strap to turn it into an elegant top-handle bag — one of the year’s trendiest styles.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

As for her glam, Ortega opted for a bronzed look which included peach blush, a subtle smoky eye, and neutral lipstick. Meanwhile, she swept her hair into an updo and let her “shadow bangs” frame her face.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

A fashion girl if I ever saw one.