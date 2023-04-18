While Wednesday Addams wasn’t thrilled about attending the music-laden Rave’N Dance, Jenna Ortega fit right in at Coachella 2023. For one, the actor grew up in Coachella Valley. (She once told Refinery29 that the desert will “always be where I want to run to.”) And when it came to her ‘fit, Ortega looked utterly in her element, giving major Wednesday vibes.

On Monday, the Scream VI star dropped pics of her festival look on main. For the annual fest, she expertly wore the exposed bra look, one of 2023’s biggest trends so far. In the post — which she captioned “home” — Ortega donned a black lace bra that peered out from under her totally see-through, black mesh top, which was embellished with a smattering of crystals.

Though she ditched the halls of Nevermore for a weekend in the desert, Ortega stayed true to her Wednesday aesthetic with all-black accessories to match her all-black outfit. She paired the spicy top with frayed denim shorts, black ankle socks, and Adidas sneakers (a brand she endorses), then tied a black-and-white bandana around her neck.

She topped off her look with round black sunnies — a style straight out of Cousin Itt’s wardrobe.

Forever in her Wednesday era.