Jenna Ortega went full Wednesday Addams for the Golden Globes 2023 after-party. Though she often channels her character’s goth aesthetic, Ortega ditched the look for the award show red carpet. Instead, the Wednesday star donned a spicy, sandy-colored cut-out gown from Gucci. The style switch didn’t last long, however, as she brought back her usual vampy attire for the after-party.

While pics from the party are limited, the ones we do have show Ortega and co-star Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, in their Wednesday finest. White kept it classic in an all-black suit, while Ortega donned the spooky siren’s signature black-and-white aesthetic.

Her ensemble included a sheer, mesh corset layered over a deconstructed white button-up. The button-up featured large cut-outs, which made the shirt nothing more than a strapless bustier with a sweetheart neckline and a buttoned collar. She topped the ensemble with a sleek black blazer draped artfully over her shoulders. Finishing touches included a metallic, pewter-colored clutch and matching silver jewelry.

Celebs were lining up in droves to meet the Netflix darling on the red carpet, so I can only imagine that the night was a memorable one for Ortega. Oh, to be a fly on that wall...