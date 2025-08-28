Jenna Ortega Put A Wednesday-Esque Spin On The Exposed Bra Trend

On Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega’s titular character is confined by a strict dress code. After all, private schools, even those for “outcasts” like werewolves, vampires, sirens, gorgons, and more, typically require a uniform. And Nevermore Academy’s is pretty standard, demographics considered. All enrollees wear a striped skirt suit, which includes a blazer, a matching pleated midi skirt, a sweater vest, a white button-down, and, finally, a necktie. They’re preppy monsters.

Ortega, who’s lauded for her mastery of method dressing, has often dressed like her onscreen characters. She’s especially skilled at dressing like Wednesday Addams, in full gothcore or co-ords nearly identical to her school uniform. At Paris Fashion Week, for example, she took a page out of her Nevermore playbook in a denim skirt suit, albeit with a spicy, high-fashion twist.

Recently, she channeled her schoolgirl vibe once again, but upped the risqué ante. Instead of pairing a blazer with a matching pleated skirt, she went the unexpected route and skipped bottoms entirely.

Jenna’s No-Pants Look

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Ortega was spotted in New York in an all-black number, aka Wednesday’s entire color palette. Styled by Enrique Melendez, she channeled cool-girl edge in a croc-leather blazer with an oversized fit.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

No Pants, No Top, No Problem

The Jane the Virgin alum embraced the no-pants trend and ditched bottoms altogether, instead wearing the jacket as a dress with a micro-mini hemline. Pants weren’t the only items of clothing she felt were unnecessary, either.

While Wednesday’s Nevermore uniform entails at least two layers of clothing (plus a tie), she ditched both. Instead, she wore a triangle bra ($98) from lingerie label Fleur du Mal.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

For a streamlined monochromatic vibe, she merchandised her outfit with a boxy bucket bag, classic pointed-toe pumps, and sunglasses. As for her beauty look, she styled her hair down effortlessly and swiped a chocolate-mousse-tinted lipstick.

Sorry, Headmistress Weems. This look is utterly NSFS (not safe for school) but it still deserves an A+.